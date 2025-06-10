Heads up: Bridge inspections mean Tilikum Crossing bike path closures this month

Riders on the Tilikum Crossing. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

TriMet has begun their biennial (every other year) inspection of the Tilikum Crossing and the work comes with detours for bicycle riders.

The path needs to be closed so a contractor hired by TriMet can inspect the bridge cables. The Oregon Department of Transportation will take the opportunity to do its own inspections at the same time.

The biking and walking path on the bridge will be closed on alternating sides for the remainder of June. TriMet says the closures will be in effect from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm during weekdays. One side of the path will remain accessible at all times.

If you use the bridge during these closures, TriMet urges you to not ride against the direction of traffic. They recommend either using the nearby Hawthorne Bridge or walking your bike on the bridge.

TriMet expects this inspection work to be completed by June 27th.