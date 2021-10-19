‘I just can’t cycle anymore’ says 60-year-old after being hit while biking

Posted by on October 19th, 2021 at 12:32 pm

Responders on scene of a collision at NE 53rd and Glisan on Saturday.
(Photo: Sent in by reader)

A 60-year-old woman who says she was hit by a car driver while bicycling on Northeast 53rd Avenue Saturday said the incident was so upsetting that she will no longer ride her bike because, “It’s gotten too unsafe.”

The collision happened on 53rd at NE Glisan, and the woman was bicycling on a designated neighborhood greenway route (known as the 50s Bikeway). As you can see in the photo, 53rd has green coloring across the intersection (adjacent to the crosswalk) that aims to create a visual continuation of the bike lane. According to a witness, the bicycle rider was headed northbound when the driver turned left across the lanes and struck her.

The woman, “Bee F.” posted about her experience on Nextdoor on Monday. Here’s what she wrote:

“I just can’t cycle on roads any more. It’s gotten too unsafe. I was struck by a southbound car turning left illegally across the marked bike crossing. Police and EMS had to come and the driver was cited (I have a police report). The light had turned green and I was proceeding in the marked lane. She had come out, then stopped, so things seemed normal, until she floored it. I had no time to escape. She said she didn’t see me.

It’s gotten so dangerous that every ride, every day, I think I’d be dead if I didn’t keep my eyes peeled and react quickly when a car breaks the law. I’m too old for this and my spouse is so afraid. I am going to have to cut back to cycling only trails now, no roads at all. At 60 and not being a driver, I feel I’ve lost my most important mobility tool and that life will never be as good for me. I’m very sad.

I hope that you will consider and encourage friends and family to be extra cautious around marked crossings where peds, cyclists, wheelchairs, etc… have the right of way once we have “dipped a toe in the water” to signal our intent to cross. Because we are not motor vehicles that could hurt someone driving, it is human nature that we are not part of threat assessment; thus, invisible. So, the only way to stay safe is to ACTIVELY scan for people in crosswalks. I hope you will. I hope no one else has to lose so much as I just did.”

For anyone who cares about Portland, this is gut-wrenching to read. Especially since she was using a “low-stress, family friendly” neighborhood greenway, which the Portland Bureau of Transportation says “foster the best elements of Portland’s transportation culture by creating safe streets.”

If we can’t keep people like Bee safe from the reckless inclinations of car users, we can’t create a safe system.

As for the infrastructure here, I originally assumed it was what PBOT calls a “crossbike”, a type of crossing treatment the city has used with increasing regularity since they debuted in 2016. But according to a PBOT source, the green paint here is a bike lane extension from a bike box at a signalized intersection.

Legally-speaking, bike lanes continue through intersections whether they are painted or not. This was always the case, but a rogue Portland judge muddied the waters with a controversial ruling in 2009 that led to confusion (and mimicry by a judge in Bend nine years later). Thankfully, a bill passed by the Oregon Legislature in 2019 has settled the matter once and for all.

That bill should help clear up confusion that has dogged these crossbike designs since they first went in. It’s also interesting to note that PBOT has collaborated with Portland State University to research the effectiveness of crossbikes. At the recent meeting of the Bicycle Advisory Committee, PBOT Bicycle Coordinator Roger Geller said the research, “found a beneficial effect for both people biking and walking where the crossbikes were installed.”

Crossbike or not, confusion still might persist around these painted bike crossings as to how they impact right-of-way decisions by users. Laws around painted crosswalks are much more widely known and respected. It’s unclear in this specific case on Glisan whether either party in the collision was confused by the infrastructure itself or if there were other contributing factors.

NOTE: If anyone witnessed this collision, Bee would love to hear from you. Please get in touch with me and I’ll pass you along.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Chris Thomas
Guest
Chris Thomas

Awful to hear, thanks for highlighting this. Unfortunately we have many clients who also feel compelled to stop riding, or limit riding to protected/separated facilities, after they are hit.

I think there is also an important distinction between cross-bikes (legally meaningless, green zebra stripes typically at greenway crossings of arterials) and bike lanes (legally significant, marked by 8″ white line and bike symbols). 53rd and Glisan appears to have a bike lane clearly marked before and after the intersection for northbound bike traffic (like Bee). The section within the intersection resembles a cross-bike, but is part of the bike lane, as made clear by the 2019 law and as you confirmed with PBOT.

In contrast, the cross-bikes at many greenway crossings of arterials, including NE Tillamook at 15th, for example, do not have bike lane markings before and after the intersection. At those crossings, riders typically face a stop sign, the cross-bikes do not provide added legal protection, and riders must yield to cross traffic. To make matters more confusing, cross-bikes are often marked with an 8″ wide white stripe that resembles some bike lane crossings.

So, unfortunately I think the ambiguity surrounding cross-bikes noted in the 2016 article remains even after the 2019 law clarifying bike lanes. That, and their name is already confusing for cyclocross aficionados!

22 hours ago
Ted Timmons (Contributor)
Member
Ted Timmons (Contributor)

I’m confused. Does the 2019 law cover crossbikes or not?

23 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

No. The law is about bike lanes continuing whether painted or not. Keep in mind that crossbikes are often used when there is no bike lane on either side.

22 hours ago
Ted Timmons (Contributor)
Member
Ted Timmons (Contributor)

aha. I’ll continue to swerve over to the white painted crosswalks, then.

22 hours ago
hamiramani
Subscriber
hamiramani

This makes me sick. Where is the equity work that PBOT espouses? This 60 year-old person just lost their ability to move about freely. Complicity in car culture, lack of political will and ho-hum street design will never encourage more people to ride a bike (or walk or take transit) to get to their destinations. This is shameful for a “Vision Zero”, “Platinum” bicycle city.

22 hours ago
Clem Fandango
Guest
Clem Fandango

Err… so I’m confused too. I thought the white borders on the “crossbike” makes it legally equivalent to a crosswalk, meaning that drivers are required to yield right of way. Is that not the case? They’re just informational?

22 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

That’s correct. PBOT took s design that internationally confers ROW and used it in a manner that does not confer ROW. Impressively dumb, I know.

21 hours ago
Joseph E
Guest
Joseph E

I cross here all the time, it’s our most frequent route from Cully to all of inner SE Portland, and really the best crossing of I-84.
Unfortunately there is too much traffic on 53rd at this one particular block, due to people in cars turning out of the Providence Medical Center offices and garage which are located off of 53rd, just south of the I-84 freeway, a block north of this intersection. May want to turn left here to get to the freeway on-ramp to the east, and may be in a hurry. Perhaps we need a separate left-turn signal phase. Or PBOT could re-route medical center traffic to 47th and make this a truly low-car route.

22 hours ago
Matthew
Subscriber
Matthew

Joseph E,

This is my daily commute route and agree that the traffic on 53rd in this area is too heavy for a designated neighborhood greenway. It certainly doesn’t feel like what should be part of the Greenways network. Given the number of cars coming out of the offices and garage ready to make that the turn to the freeway on-ramp, your left-turn signal idea is astute.

21 hours ago
Joseph E
Guest
Joseph E

Looking at the map again, it looks like it would also be possible to re-route all the Providence traffic to 52nd, which is only 1 block away, with the addition of another signal on Glisan.

Even better would be to eliminate all the car traffic, by building another bridge over I-84 on 52nd or 54th for cars (or for bikes), and separating north-south bike and car traffic on different streets in this neighborhood.

20 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

This absolutely needs to happen. Make 52nd one way southbound with a signal at Glisan and prevent vehicles exiting Providence from getting to 53rd altogether. The other dangerous movement in this area are the vehicles heading east from Providence and then crossing or turning left onto 53rd. They blast past the stop sign on the west side of 53rd (which is also a blind corner), making it really hazardous for southbound pedestrians and cyclists.

1 hour ago
JR
Guest
JR

Agree that the Providence Medical Center traffic dumps a ton of traffic onto 53rd ave at a two-way stop just one block to the north making this intersection filled with drivers seemingly desperate to get home. The internal roadway is one-way only and forces traffic from several huge parking garages onto 53rd. Seems like this can and should be changed. There are two traffic signal controlled exits (on 47th and Glisan) for the rest of the medical center campus that cars leaving can be more safely directed to.

Coincidentally, I had a near miss incident while biking at this same intersection a few years ago. Totally different circumstances. A truck deliberately ran a red light on Glisan. Just floored it while the rest of the traffic was waiting for the red. I hit my brakes hard and missed colliding with the side of the truck where I likely would’ve ended up under the rear wheel if I didn’t stop quick enough. Sigh..

5 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

I also cross here all of the time, and I’m always hovering on the brakes, ready to emergency stop when approaching 53rd and Glisan from the south. Drivers are focused on punching it left onto Glisan, and will completely ignore cyclists heading north. In this particular case, it sounds like even a careful cyclist would have been hit. This driver basically faked her out and then gunned it into her. Ridiculous.

1 hour ago
PdxPhoenix
Guest
PdxPhoenix

I used to ride thru that intersection quite frequently before I started crossing @ 52nd (no light – just make sure no traffic near on Glisan & GO!

HOWEVER… crosswalk, “crossbike”, bike lane, or not… It is STILL an intersection and the south bound turning driver had the obligation to be attentive to & avoid ANYTHING/ANYONE in her intended path of travel.

“Didn’t see” more like “Didn’t care to look”. Good she was cited, now do the rest of ’em.

Makes one wonder, would she feel the same if she were simply walking across the intersection?

Good that there won’t need to have a Ghost Bike for Bee at that corner…

22 hours ago
joan
Subscriber
joan

The crosswalk or bike crossing seems like a red herring. Isn’t the issue really that the driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic? Does it matter if that traffic is a car, bike, or pedestrian? Clearly it matters if you’re hit, but isn’t it the same law regardless?

Drivers do seem worse now. I have only recently begun riding my bike into downtown again, after working from home most of the pandemic. I was nearly right-hooked three times in a mile yesterday, on Broadway. The first time was particularly outrageous: a driver in a car driving west across the Broadway Bridge and then right onto Lovejoy went into the right turn lane, where there was a red arrow and “No turn on red” sign for them. The cars proceeding left down Broadway had a green, and I had a green bike signal. The driver turning right didn’t even slow down in the right turn turn lane. Against the red light and the “No turn on red” sign, they went at full speed around the corner to Lovejoy, cutting me off. I was far enough away that I wasn’t hit, but it was shockingly poor driving.

22 hours ago
joan
Subscriber
joan

I am more and more convinced that the only safe infrastructure is the kind that completely separates us, with physical barriers and separate traffic signals, from car beasts.

22 hours ago
Nora
Guest
Nora

I could not agree more with this. I’ve gotten too uncomfortable lately to let my kid bike alongside me on the NE Rodney greenway. It’s too unnerving to be constantly on the look out for ppl running stop signs, having to cross streets with no protection/daylighting/crosswalks, and constantly facing down massive trucks and SUVs using the greenway that could crush us at any time. I’m exhausted and so angry that pbot won’t put diverters on greenways. We will never get families out of their cars in portland without family and kid safe bike infrastructure. The greenways are a joke.

21 hours ago
joan
Subscriber
joan

Nora, I’m sorry to hear about the danger on Rodney! I take Rodney fairly often by myself and find the major crossings pretty stressful, especially since some of the intersections are offset. And while there’s a Rodney diverter south of Fremont, I don’t think there are any north of there? I wonder if it’s worth asking PBOT to do a traffic count of Rodney north of Fremont in some stretch now that it’s been a greenway for a few years. I wonder if the cut-through traffic now just stays on Williams to Fremont.

20 hours ago
Leif
Guest
Leif

I feel safer on greenways than in bike lanes (especially ones that separate general lanes from curbside parking), FWIW.
Getting hit in a bike lane made me realize that many if not most auto drivers don’t even think to check if the bike lane is occupied before crossing it. At least in a full-sized lane they have better visibility of me, and I have better visibility and maneuvering room.

20 hours ago
JG
Subscriber
JG

I often agree, and I’ve found the best greenways are just as fast as busier streets with bike lanes since greenways don’t have frequent stoplights.

15 hours ago
Clem Fandango
Guest
Clem Fandango

It only matters for apportioning liability if there is a collision. Not too keen on getting run over in the “crossbike” then being told it was my fault and having to pay for it.

21 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

“So sorry this happened to you. And what an excellent opportunity to learn to drive! It is life changing when you can drive.”

From the comments. NextDoor really is a total cesspool.

21 hours ago
Douglas Kelso
Guest
Douglas Kelso

35 comments there right now. Most of them are helpful or supportive or sympathetic; two, maybe three, are kind of jerkish. Not really reflective of a “total cesspool”.

5 hours ago
Andrew Kreps
Guest
Andrew Kreps

I feel you, Bee, I feel you.

21 hours ago
Opus the Poet
Guest
Opus the Poet

I had to stop riding about the time I turned 60 because I can’t get my leg over the bike because of a broken hip from getting hit in 2001 when I was just 42. My doctor said because of the injuries from the wreck I would physically age faster and here I am at 63 barely able to walk with a cane and unable to get on the bike because of lack of range of motion in both hips. Even surviving a catastrophic bike wreck doesn’t mean having a decent quality of life. And the older you are in a severe injury wreck, the less likely you are to recover. The victim of this wreck will probably have physical problems from the wreck the rest of her life.

21 hours ago
Matt
Guest
Matt

In case you haven’t already looked into them, some step-thru frames may be helpful for yourself and others with similar mobility constraints.

19 hours ago
Jim Calhoon
Guest
Jim Calhoon

Not only is the pain in lifting your leg over the bar, there is also pain at the top of the pedaling stroke. Running a 170mm crank will help with this but I was unable to ride my bike(s) 8 months prior to my hip replacement. My doctor informed that my arthritis had eaten away the top 2 inches of my hip. Since my replacement I have been able ride with no issues. So Opus I understand your what your going through. Have you looked into a hip replacement?

11 hours ago
J_R
Guest
J_R

“Laws around painted crosswalks are much more widely known and respected.” LOL. By whom?

20 hours ago
Caleb
Guest
Caleb

I’m with you in agreeing that too few don’t know and/or respect crosswalk laws, but that doesn’t negate the possibility even fewer know and/or respect laws around bike lanes, crossbikes, etc.

19 hours ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

It is not just in their interactions with bikes. Drivers in PDX have become just plain terrible. Three times in the last week, while waiting at the Goose Hollow Max station, I have watched drivers pull in front of the bus ( in the bus only lane on Jefferson) and race all the way up the street in the bus lane while the bus driver honks at them. Last week I watched a guy driving up NW Broadway, stop at each red light, look both ways, then drive right through the light as if it was a stop sign. I am not sure this is just driving behavior. I think a large portion of our population have become dangerous selfish cretins. I am not sure more enforcement will even fix it. As another 60 year old I wake up each day praying for Peak Oil to hurry up and work its magic and consign happy motoring to the dust bin of history.

20 hours ago
Andrew N
Guest
Andrew N

“This makes me sick. Where is the equity work that PBOT espouses? This 60 year-old person just lost their ability to move about freely. Complicity in car culture, lack of political will and ho-hum street design will never encourage more people to ride a bike (or walk or take transit) to get to their destinations. This is shameful for a “Vision Zero”, “Platinum” bicycle city.” – hamiramani

“I could not agree more with this. I’ve gotten too uncomfortable lately to let my kid bike alongside me on the NE Rodney greenway. It’s too unnerving to be constantly on the look out for ppl running stop signs, having to cross streets with no protection/daylighting/crosswalks, and constantly facing down massive trucks and SUVs using the greenway that could crush us at any time. I’m exhausted and so angry that pbot won’t put diverters on greenways. We will never get families out of their cars in portland without family and kid safe bike infrastructure. The greenways are a joke.” – Nora

I would love to know what Portland’s so-called “bicycle coordinator” has to say about comments like this because this sure ain’t the kool-aid he was selling us 10 years ago. Come on, man, speak up or resign.

My dad’s 80th birthday is coming up and we want to buy him a new bike but aren’t going to because we don’t want to end up being responsible for getting him killed. It’s just not safe enough. That is an epic failure if you ask me, especially in a “Platinum”-level city that once sold us on a future where the “8-to-80” set could get around town in a HEALTHFUL, sustainable, and joyful manner. I thought that was why we taxpayers were paying for all the cute overseas trips to “see how they do it Copenhagen” – what a f*cking lie. On the other end of the age spectrum my 6-yr-old son just got a new, bigger bike but we’re too nervous about riding around with him in our inner-NE neighborhood, even on the Going greenway. Just a few weeks ago we were witnesses to a dramatic crash at Mason and 7th while riding through an intersection just a block away and now my partner is nervous about even using our box bike to ride 20 blocks to visit family. What does PBOT want us to do? I put the complimentary Vision Zero sign out in the median strip just like they suggested. What now?

18 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

Even if we had “8-80” infrastructure, your dad would only be able to enjoy his new bike for a year.

10 hours ago
bjorn
Guest
bjorn

There is really no reason to allow left turns by motor vehicles at this intersection, all it does is to encourage more auto traffic to use this greenway.

18 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

If you eliminate the Providence traffic, 53rd will turn back into a relatively quiet neighborhood street. Force all Providence traffic south at 52nd, with a new light at Glisan, and this problem goes away.

1 hour ago
Steve Scarich
Guest
Steve Scarich

I am 74 years old and have been riding for 70 years, 500,000+ miles and about two years ago, I stopped riding on the streets of Bend. I was hit twice in two years, from behind. Traffic has gotten much more aggressive and dangerous the last five or so years. That, along with the City’s addiction to round-abouts, convinced me to stop riding in town. I still ride four times a week, but I now load my bike onto my car, drive about 3 miles to a park or school on the edge of town, and start my ride. I hate the fact that I do that, but it is self-preservation. Occasionally I will start from home, but invariably I have close call within the first couple of miles. I commuted in Portland from Beaverton to NW and it was challenging, but surviveable. I cannot imagine what it is like now.

17 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

The article’s photo shows the scene well from the viewpoint of the person who was hit. This one, looking south so showing the driver’s view, also says a lot:
https://www.google.com/maps/@45.5266691,-122.6089435,3a,75y,177.64h,83.28t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1sH496lebom-bKNkh0nUF6vQ!2e0!7i13312!8i6656

Although it’s pre-improvement, you can see it’s got pretty much perfect visibility and no complexity–very sad there are drivers who can’t manage to make a left turn safely here. Yet I also recall that one of the most common types of crashes in Portland is pedestrians getting hit by cars while crossing legally within marked (and even signalized) crosswalks.

14 hours ago
Toby
Guest
Toby

Nice to see that the streetview link provides a view of the Providence Laboratory services vehicle stopped in the bike box on the south side of the street too.

1 hour ago
Tony Jordan (Contributor)
Subscriber
Tony Jordan (Contributor)

Notice how none of the BP posters saying I was hyperbolic for making a metaphor about car dependency being a sinister force and likening cars themselves to monsters are in this post defending their right to subsidies for driving and car ownership?

1 hour ago
plm
Guest
plm

*slow clap

