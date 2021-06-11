Opinion: Post-pandemic traffic is weighing on me

Posted by on June 11th, 2021 at 1:22 pm

North Rosa Parks Way near Albina this morning.
(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

There was a Pedalpalooza ride this week called World Without Cars that started at 4:00 am with one goal in mind: to ride Portland streets when there are very few cars on them. Other Portland traditions to ride on New Year’s Day and during the Super Bowl are done for the same, low-traffic-loving reason.

As mask requirements have loosened and vaccinations have surged, it feels like more Portlanders than ever are hopping in their cars.

And do you recall how surreal and serene the streets were at the height of the Covid lockdown? I certainly do. And while I knew those conditions wouldn’t last, I was hopeful we’d seize the opportunity to make sure we never went back to normal. After all, every single one of Portland’s adopted plans and values lines squarely up with a drastic decrease in driving.

But we didn’t do that. In fact, it feels like the pendulum has swung the other way. As a daily bike rider in the same neighborhood (Piedmont, near Peninsula Park in north Portland) for 17 years now, I have a sort of sixth sense for traffic patterns. And lately our streets seem busier. There’s a heaviness and stress to the experience of walking to the park and biking my son to school that has gotten worse in the past few weeks. As mask requirements have loosened and vaccinations have surged, it feels like more Portlanders than ever are hopping in their cars.

When I go to cross streets, the platoons of cars seem longer. And the queues at intersections seem bigger then they were a few months ago.

When I shared these thoughts on my personal Twitter account today (a highly unscientific source I admit), I heard similar feelings. “We blew it,” said one person. “I was shocked at how no one cried or threw a tantrum when they converted all the parking spots to outdoor seating. Clearly we missed our opportunity to claim bike and bus lanes en masse,” said another.

It’s not like we didn’t do anything.

Advertisement

After being harangued for months, PBOT and then-Commissioner Chloe Eudaly launched an open-streets program. Hundreds of signs went up on side streets that proclaimed “Local Traffic Only,” but those — when they weren’t simply shoved to the curb — don’t seem to have actually reduced traffic. PBOT’s highest priority during the pandemic was keeping food businesses afloat by permitting patios in the streets. Now we’re blessed with hundreds of these spaces citywide and they’ll likely stick around for a long time. That’s a good thing.

To their credit, even under extreme duress and staffing challenges, PBOT kept working. They did bus lane and bike lane projects and even managed to move carfree bridge projects forward. Those too are good things. But they weren’t nearly enough.

The low-car lifestyle nearly every Portlander adopted during those few months of lockdowns were a very rare opportunity to encourage and cement new behaviors. It was also a chance for us to have the same urgency for safe, climate-friendly mobility that we had for safe, business-friendly dining.

Don’t get me wrong: How people decide to get around is wrapped up in much more than what PBOT does or doesn’t do. We have leaders in City Hall, advocacy and community leaders, a local media that can influence narratives, and of course we have our own individual choices to consider.

Could we have been more ambitious with temporary, pop-up road diets and bike lane networks? Did we miss a perfect political moment to fundamentally alter peoples’ perceptions of street potential? Did we fight off one virus, only to allow another — the congestion and catastrophic climate and community-destroying consequences of car abuse — to re-infect us?

We can still get this right. TriMet and PBOT celebrated the completion of the new bus-only “Rose Lane” on Hawthorne/Madison today. And of course that entire stretch from Grand to SE 12th has been re-striped with a bike lane and less space for driving.

We must do more projects like that. And fast.

“I think we’re headed for traffic-pocalypse in the fall as folks go back to work in person,” one of my friends on Twitter said. “Maybe there is still time to shift how people move — no one wants to be stuck in a metal box, right?”

Right?!

Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff.

FDUP
Guest
FDUP

All through the pandemic they’ve been adding bus lanes and putting streets on road diets, and now that things are returning to ‘normal’ traffic-wise all the streets they did this on are even more congested than they were previously. You’d know this if you have any experience trying to drive east on or cross SE Hawthorne west of SE 12th, or if you use Grand/MLK as a north-south route.

Not requiring on-site parking for new developments and putting streets on road diets has done practically nothing over the years to reduce the amount of cars or traffic on our streets, it has only made the congestion worse.

Public transportation ridership is also way down and I see tons of brand new cars on the road all the time now.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I hear you on this. It’s because they need to push further. All they are doing right now is pissing everyone off: Not going far enough for some, going way too far for others. And since one of those directions is actually imperative for our future health and in all our adopted plans, they need to go much further in reducing space for driving. That’s the only way out of this. Continued incrementalism will not only insure our system fails, it will make everyone mad.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Tony Henrich
Guest
Tony Henrich

How is reducing space for driving going to help? Logically it’s going to make the reduced space more congested.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

The way I see it, we need to be more forceful in discouraging car use. That means we have to make it take longer and be less convenient than other options. There’s a point where people will get so sick and tired of the congestion, they’ll look over at a bus-only lane or a nice bike lane and say, “hmmm maybe I should have chosen a different vehicle” … Or a point where they’ll think, “maybe I didn’t need to drive to school this time” or “hmmm maybe I should try to structure my life so that I need my car less.”

congestion isn’t what we need to avoid. Car overuse/car abuse is what we need to avoid.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
jered l bogli
Guest
jered l bogli

Pre pandemic I biked to work 95% of the time. My commute is ~3miles. I biked because it was faster than sitting in traffic on MLK. Reducing space for driving, if done right will make people like me opt for other modes of transport. In this instance my bike is faster, more fun, I net 15 min of increased heart rate/exercise in the morning and afternoon + I don’t need to pay for parking or worry that my meter ran out. I biked 50% of the time when I worked at a large company in Beaverton because I could ride my bike HOME as fast as driving and get a good 12 mile ride in, this means I wasn’t sitting in my car on highway 26 wishing I was doing anything else. My morning commute to the TRON I’d bike/MAX to work which took a few minutes longer, but not bad. There are two example where congestion forced my hand to opt for a mode of transport that made more sense.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
26 minutes ago
hamiramani
Subscriber
hamiramani

As one individual who rides Hawthorne from the viaduct to 12th almost daily, I feel that the street is much calmer and not noticeably busier. In fact, it seems less busy to me and I’m riding that way during “rush hour” (I hate that term).

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
J_Wink
Guest
J_Wink

I would agree that traffic in the downtown area has not “recovered”; I ride between SW 4th and SE 12th on Hawthorne most evenings and it is not a busy as it was before. Most downtown streets are less congested as well, at least from my experience. The farther from downtown you get, the more traffic has rebounded.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 minutes ago
Toadslick
Subscriber
Toadslick

Not requiring on-site parking for new developments and putting streets on road diets has done practically nothing over the years to reduce the amount of cars or traffic on our streets

[citation needed]

Personally, I love the bus lanes and road diets. I feel so much safer crossing Division or Foster than I did when they were four lanes wide. And I find the low-parking apartments to be very attractive. But hey, I don’t own a car, so I value things like walkable neighborhoods and timely bus schedules.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
52 minutes ago
J_Wink
Guest
J_Wink

I feel like at least some of this is due to lower transit ridership. I bike or bus downtown and then take a bus to Tigard, and I know I’ve seen much lower ridership on the 19 and 12 than pre-pandemic, even with the reduced frequency of schedule. I have also seen increased traffic in the usual spots (Barbur Blvd to Ross Island Bridge, e.g.), although at about 80% of before-times levels. Not sure what the answer is, other than increasing bus frequency to previous levels, at least, and promoting the heck out of it with both would-be passengers and employers.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

I’ve been a transit rider for the last 30 years, except for this past year I’ve been able to work from home.
Until TriMet starts making a serious effort to make the transit rides safe and pleasant it’s going to be a battle to get others to want to ride.
I’m an early morning rider, ~4:30 AM, and I never ever saw any security or fare enforcement at that time of morning and there were folks, not always pleasant folks, that knew that and took advantage.
I’ve been tempted many times to just abandon TriMet and drive/park downtown.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
55 minutes ago
hamiramani
Subscriber
hamiramani

This is a really sad reality. Those of us who walk or bike as our main mode of transportation feel the heaviness of car traffic to be sure. It really pains me to see my able-bodied, young neighbors get into their cars for essentially every trip. They clearly see my friends, wife and myself riding our bikes and walking to get around. But instead of taking the hint they perhaps compartmentalize what they see into the “that’s cool but not for me” part of their brain. We need our city leaders to show folks that walking, rolling, biking and transit are not just viable but necessary modes of transit if we are to have a chance at survival on this planet. And, ultimately, it’s not about us but the young folks who have full lives ahead; the youth protesting freeway expansions. I, for one, have resigned myself to the fact that I may be killed doing my best to further the cause but this can’t be how real change is implemented. I continue to implore our city leaders to have the political will to be bold and innovative.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

Though I was a big bike rider in college (back in the dinosaur age) and would like to bike more, I can’t get past the danger that I’ve encountered when I’ve tried. To me my life is more important than biking. Sad to say but that’s what it’s become for me (even pre-COVID).
I was an avid walker in my neighborhood. Would go for walks in the morning, and walk to the store to buy groceries. Not any more. I’ve had too many close calls in my “quiet” little neighborhood that I’ve given up on that too.
So until the City can somehow improve the safety of the streets for walking and cycling (and other non-auto forms) then it’s a no go for me. I can only imagine those that never were into cycling/walking somehow embracing those forms of transportation. For them, hoping in their vehicles is the only safe option in their minds. It’s going to be a hard lift to get people to do differently.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
49 minutes ago
hamiramani
Subscriber
hamiramani

Very unfortunate to hear. For the record, it’s not just about biking for me either. I walk and take transit as well. (My wife and I also own a car that we rarely drive.)

I also think that drivers have a false sense of security. As a neurologist, I’ve seen far too many folks suffer from dramatic and sometimes lifechanging injuries as a result of car crashes. I’m not saying this to inspire fear, but rather to show that we are made to believe certain narratives in society. US society happens to think driving is safe and efficient; it’s neither. I hope we can begin to change that narrative so that we can start shifting the paradigm.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
21 minutes ago
Tony Henrich
Guest
Tony Henrich

Can someone explain why the bus ridership getting lower when there are more and more people moving to Portland? My guess is that lower-income people are being pushed out to the edge of the city and people with money and cars moving in. A side effect of gentrification. I don’t see what the city can do about this.

It saddens me when I see buses running around with like 3 people in them. Bus ticket sales don’t cover the driver’s salary and benefits. The buses are running at a loss.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
John Bravenec
Guest
John Bravenec

I am not trying to sound snarky, but almost certainly transit ridership has declined because of COVID-19.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Jessica Roberts
Subscriber
Jessica Roberts

You’re both right:

1. Transit ridership is WAAAAAYYYY down due to the pandemic – 70-90% compared to pre-pandemic (global view: https://blogs.worldbank.org/transport/protecting-public-transport-coronavirus-and-financial-collapse and US view: https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2020/04/01/transit-data-economy/)
2. Gentrification and displacement are one of the main culprits for longer-term falling ridership in Portland (source: https://transitcenter.org/in-portland-economic-displacement-may-be-a-driver-of-transit-ridership-loss/)
3. But don’t forget that Uber/Lyft, with their deeply VC-subsidized rides, has cannibalized walking and transit in downtowns across the country (one source: https://www.businessinsider.com/uber-lyft-having-devastating-effect-on-public-transportation-study-2019-1)

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
32 minutes ago
soren
Guest
soren

“My guess is that lower-income people are being pushed out to the edge of the city and people with money and cars moving in. ”

That’s the most likely explanation for the multi-year drop in transit use in Portland but this is a controversial idea for bike enthusiasts because many, if not most, are also de facto advocates for economic displacement (e.g. YIMBYism).

https://transitcenter.org/in-portland-economic-displacement-may-be-a-driver-of-transit-ridership-loss/

comment image

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
32 minutes ago
Toadslick
Subscriber
Toadslick

I’ve been attending the World Without Cars ride for years! I’m in no way thrilled about waking up at 3:30am, but it is totally worth it for the sublime joy of biking around on the gentle inclines of major arterials without the noise, stink, and stress of car traffic.

This year we rode Division from SE 21st to SE 87th, then rode Stark and Burnside all the way to the new overpass at NW Flanders. The entire ride, we were passed by two busses and three cars at most.

No surprise, but much of our conversation (which was easy to hear, despite our brisk pace) was about the existing bike infrastructure or lack thereof. We talked about how much we preferred the increasing housing and business density of inner Division compared to how we remembered it from a decade ago. We talked about the utterly deplorable state of the sharrow-ed “greenway” on 87th/86th, with frequent potholes that could easily injure cyclists. We talked about the gravel-filled bike lanes that we didn’t have to ride in at that hour. We talked about how disappointed we were with the Hawthorne repaving. We talked about the adjacent greenways and how much more hilly and winding they were than the roads that we were currently enjoying.

We also talked specifically about the feeling that car traffic was worse now than pre-pandemic, and how we expect it to become much more visible once downtown offices require people to return to in-person work. But we also happened to ride past a few of the new pedestrian plazas, and you could hear the enthusiasm and admiration in our voices as we discussed how much we hoped that they would become permanent fixtures of the Portland roadscape.

Anyway, if you share these sentiments then I highly encourage you to join the World Without Cars ride next year. You’ll meet likeminded folks and get to enjoy an utterly serene ride together.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Suburban
Guest
Suburban

We all get to choose our own line:
Oakridge / Westfir. Population <4000. 415 Miles of mountain bike trail out your back door, All the wireless fidelity you deserve. Huck Yes, that's my kind of what-about-ism!
Portland is getting back to it's true traffic heaviness and stress self. See it, or ignore it, add a few beacon crossings or paint stripes; behind you a car revs it's engine.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
57 minutes ago
Keith
Guest
Keith

To the point from SolarEclipse – I’ve wondered if people who gave cycling a try when the Portland Bicycle Plan for 2030 was being created (adopted in 2010) gave up after having close calls or accidents due to careless motorists and/or poor facilities. Prior to Covid-19 our cycling mode split % was going down from its peak around 2014-16. Covid-19 was the perfect time to promote bicycling in a REALLY big way. Bike sales went up, but I haven’t seen the same increase in people actually riding. Although the city made some very positive moves, we basically blew it. I agree with Jonathan and the others that we’re continuing to head in the wrong direction. We need to get back on the trajectory of 10 years ago.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 minutes ago
«
»

