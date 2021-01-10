Support BikePortland

Sarah Iannarone picked as new leader of The Street Trust

Posted by on January 10th, 2021 at 10:46 am

Iannarone in front of Portland City Hall at a rally for the 2030 Bike Plan in February 2020.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Transportation activist and two-time Portland mayoral candidate Sarah Iannarone will lead The Street Trust into their next era. Iannarone has been hired as interim executive director on a six-month contract. Her main focus will be a strategic planning process that will help the nonprofit advocacy group determine what type of leadership model they need.

Iannarone, who’s often seen at community events riding her electric bike with an Ortlieb pannier slung over her shoulder, comes to the position fresh of her second mayoral campaign where she garnered a respectable 41% of the vote (to incumbent Ted Wheeler’s 46%). No stranger to cycling advocacy, Iannarone is an outspoken member of the City of Portland’s Bicycle Advisory Committee. She also represents cycling on the Portland Bureau of Transportation Budget Advisory Committee.

In a statement released today, The Street Trust board member Thomas Ngo said, “Iannarone brings the global expertise, commitment to equity, and passion for the work these times demand.”

Advertisement

Here’s more from The Street Trust:

“An urban climate policy expert notable for her candidacy for Portland mayor in 2020, Iannarone’s visionary leadership will help The Street Trust tackle unprecedented challenges facing transportation in the Portland region. Traffic fatalities are at a 24-year record high; the ongoing pandemic has gutted transit ridership and funding; and the current recession has exacerbated disparities for BIPOC and low-income communities around jobs, housing, and transportation. As local jurisdictions tend to the most immediate crises, they’re struggling to make the necessary investments to advance mobility justice and tackle climate change.”

After The Street Trust’s previous executive director Jillian Detweiler stepped down last summer, the organization named three staff members as co-directors. It was an “embrace of a new leadership model” that “reflected the changes we would like to see in society.” the organization said at the time.

Iannarone will not be a co-director. Asked whether she sees herself staying on past the six-month contract, Iannarone shared with me this morning that, “If it’s a good fit for me depending what comes out of the strategic plan… I’m committed to this work. I want to make sure the organization is stable because there’s such a strong need for leadership in this space.”

Advertisement

Iannarone at a BikePortland Wonk Night event in 2016.

Before running for mayor in 2016 and 2020, Iannarone was associate director of First Stop Portland, a program at Portland State University that showcased local urban planning innovations to visitors from around the nation and globe. An urban policy expert, Iannarone is also well-versed in politics. Late last year she launched the Our Portland Political Action Committee (PAC) to promote progressive policies.

The Street Trust launched a PAC of their own in 2017 when they changed their name from the Bicycle Transportation Alliance. Iannarone’s mix of political acumen, experiences in community organizing, and passion for cycling and transportation advocacy should make her an effective addition to The Street Trust at a time when they’re in desperate need of vision and leadership.

In recent years staff turnover and departures have become the norm at The Street Trust. They’ve struggled to find a balance between appealing to donors and conservative elements of the community while still being effective with the type of activism needed to move the needle for cycling growth in Portland.

Advertisement

Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

In 2017 the organization had 15 paid staff. In May 2020 that number was down to 10. Back in August when Detweiler stepped down, The Street Trust named their existing development, advocacy and financial directors to co-director roles. All three of those former directors are now gone. Before Iannarone was hired The Street Trust was down to just three full-time staff: an education program manager, an events director, and a communications director (who joined the organization in November).

Iannarone speaking up at a Bicycle Advisory Committee meeting in 2018.

According to 2018 tax filings (for a period through August 2019), The Street Trust earned $963,092 in revenue and spent $972,972 — a loss of $9,880. Their revenue included $97,606 in membership dues and $457,958 in government grants.

If Iannarone is able to work on advocacy strategy in addition to the strategic planning work, her style would mark a major departure for The Street Trust. Since its scrappy roots in the 1990s, The Street Trust has become much more conservative in recent years. Past leader Rob Sadowsky told us in 2014 that the sidelining of an aggressive advocacy style was an intentional strategy to forge productive, long-term relationships with electeds and policymakers. Detweiler, who came from a background in real estate development with TriMet, continued that trend.

That shift to the center at The Street Trust gave rise to Bike Loud PDX, an all-volunteer group that has tried to fill Portland’s bike activism gap. While Bike Loud has done impressive work without any paid staff, the need for a respected and feared cycling advocacy organization in Portland has never been stronger. Cycling has been flat for years in Portland. The latest U.S. Census bicycle commuting numbers put Portland’s bike commuting rate at a paltry 5.2 percent, down from a peak of 7.2% in 2014. 2019’s bike commute rate was down from an average of 6.3 percent over the previous five years and the lowest single-year estimate since 2007.

Iannarone isn’t likely to stand on the sidelines while current trends continue. She’s one of the most ardently progressive voices ever to be taken seriously in Portland political circles and has made a reputation for herself in taking on the local status quo. One of Iannarone’s main policy planks in her recent mayoral campaign was a detailed Green New Deal plan that blasted, “tepid leadership and centrist incrementalism”.

If The Street Trust’s board of directors give Iannarone the green light to do for cycling and active transportation advocacy what she has done for progressive politics in Portland we could be in for a very interesting next six months.

Iannarone has an opportunity to set The Street Trust on a new path at a very opportune moment. With the incoming Biden administration promising big investments in infrastructure, several new faces at Portland City Hall, and new leadership at sister nonprofits Oregon Walks and the Community Cycling Center, Iannarone will take over a once-powerful organization in a city that used to be known as one of the greatest cities for cycling in the world. If Portland is to ever shake itself out of its cycling stupor, Iannarone could be just the type of fearless, focused, and experienced leader to do the job.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page
,

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

57
Leave a Reply

avatar
15 Comment threads
42 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
30 Comment authors
SJBrendanMiddle of the Road GuyChris IBjorn Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Roberta
Guest
Roberta

Congratulations. She will do great. But we don’t need an elongated strategic planning process. We need the Bike Bill guaranteed funding legislative push in the next 2-3 months. Then do a strategic organizational plan. DO NOT LOOSE THE MOMENTUM OF THE PROTESTS with another internal strategic plan. GET the GANG started in Salem for a big bike bill. I would like to remind everybody this is a statewide organization with statewide responsibilities. Make sure you are pushing for all Oregonians. Not just Portland specific projects. GO BIG SARAH!!!

Vote Up15Vote Down  Reply
21 hours ago
Kiel Johnson (Go By Bike)
Member
Kiel Johnson (Go By Bike)

So true! Feels like the Street Trust (and the BTA) have been strategically planning for the past 10 years.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

When 80% of your funding comes from the government agencies you need to hold accountable, it’s much easier to do “planning” than the actual work Portland needs.

Vote Up19Vote Down  Reply
18 hours ago
Steve Scarich
Guest
Steve Scarich

haha…my thoughts exactly, when I saw where their money came from, I realized they are essentially a quasi-government bureaucracy.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

They are a perfect fit for each other.

However, I don’t quite see how this is going to help the larger community in general or the bicycling community in particular – both she and the trust are rather neo-conservative in a bidenesque sort of way – nothing new nor innovative is expected out of either.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
22 hours ago
Kiel Johnson (Go By Bike)
Member
Kiel Johnson (Go By Bike)

Have you listened to Sarah before? Four years ago she proposed car free neighborhoods downtown, pretty much everything I have heard from her is new and innovative.

Vote Up16Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

“car free neighborhoods”

a few blocks of twee shops that mostly cater to well off homeowners and several new duplex-condo owners (e.g. the fruits of P:NW/PFE’s hard fought battle for RIP). and, of course, lots of gentrification in one of the few areas of Portland that has large multifamily buildings owned by very-low-income housing providers.

i too want to see car culture die but i’ve come to loathe the politics and priorities of jane jacobs types.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Christian Samuels
Guest
Christian Samuels

Not expecting much from Sarah “I am ANTIFA” Iannarone. She’s in the same camp as other divisive local politicians such as Chole Eudaly and JoAnn Hardesty. I am afraid her adversarial nature will reduce the effectiveness of the organization’s stated goals of making walking, biking and transit safer, cleaner and more efficient for all.

I also have to wonder If she is such an “urban climate policy expert” why has she not finished her PhD in instead of just falsely claiming she has?

The Street Trust made an error with this hire.

https://www.opb.org/article/2020/09/18/mayoral-candidate-sarah-iannarone-hit-with-election-complaint-for-phd-statement-in-voters-pamphlet/

Vote Up30Vote Down  Reply
22 hours ago
Kiel Johnson (Go By Bike)
Member
Kiel Johnson (Go By Bike)

Totally disagree, in my experience Sarah is someone who really listens and brings in a diverse group.

I hope that the Street Trust also remains anti fascist as well.

Vote Up18Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
Javier Sodo
Guest
Javier Sodo

Antifascist so we can have more broken windows, lawless rioters, and property destruction plus elected official harassment and intimidation. Oh, don’t forgot the further cratering of our local economy. Yeah, sounds like a great idea. NOT!

https://www.kgw.com/article/news/local/protests/antifas-history-and-current-status-in-portland/283-8a9d1048-69e9-4baf-879d-b59d1c93c41a

Stay safe and Ride on!

Vote Up21Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
Pete S.
Guest
Pete S.

So… you prefer pro-fascist leaders? Or just fascist-neutral ones?

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Fascist-neutral is probably better for the economy.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Jon
Guest
Jon

What I hear from most Portlanders is that they are sick of the Antifa and anarchist rioters breaking windows and prolonging the violence. Antifa and the anarchists have hijacked the critical peaceful racial justice protests. Now the violence and mayhem of Antifa and anarchists has been associated with the BLM protests. Instead of a clear message of racial equity the country sees images of white “allies” throwing things at police, breaking of windows, tagging buildings, and looting small local businesses. All extremists need to be stopped. The left leaning majority of people need to denounce the far left violence just like the right leaning majority needs to denounce the far right violence. We can’t let the extremists run wild. The vast majority of people in Portland are anti-fascist but they don’t want to see the continued senseless violence and mayhem created by Antifa and anarchists.

Vote Up12Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

The thing is, they don’t view themselves as Extremists.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 minutes ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

It’s hard for me to understand why anyone would define themselves in relation to a failed World War II era political philosophy, much less use it as some kind of meaningful political litmus test in modern times.

We need fewer labels and more civic conversation about how to fix our many problems.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Doug Hecker
Guest
Doug Hecker

This should be interesting. I guess it makes the Streettrust more vocal in their efforts which is probably good but I haven’t taken Sarah seriously since she said F you to Ted. That’s not to say that I haven’t either, but I’m not a two time losing mayoral candidate that couldn’t find a way to easily win the last election. Easily? Yes, she couldn’t unify the the majority of ortlanders who clearly weren’t in holds or of Ted. I find that her talking points are reasonable but why did it take Hardesty so long to endorse her and why didn’t Teresa do the same thing? I can’t help but get the feeling that she doesn’t come acrossed as genuine to BIPOC leaders which would seemingly be critical for this roll.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
Vincent Colavin
Guest
Vincent Colavin

Funny how being a progressive female politician gets you labelled as “divisive”, but leading the PPB to attack civil rights protestors and evict houseless people during a pandemic doesn’t.

Also, in the immediate aftermath of an attempted fascist takeover of the US capitol, are you saying that anti-fascism is bad? That’s a very interesting take.

Vote Up18Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Christian Samuels
Guest
Christian Samuels

Well, extremists on BOTH sides of the political spectrum are bad.
Stalin was bad. Mussolini was bad.
Being divisive has nothing to do with her sex. She is just not someone who can bring people together due to her extreme views and abrasive nature.

Vote Up19Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Lucy W
Guest
Lucy W

Anti-fascism is hardly extreme – while I don’t agree with every action that’s been taken in the name of anti-fascism, I do hope we can all agree that “authoritarian ultranationalism characterized by dictatorial power, forcible suppression of opposition and strong regimentation of society and of the economy” is categorically bad.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

I think we all do.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

That is the central and chilling question of the last week HK. Unfortunately, it’s pretty clear not all of us do.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

I think taking last week’s deplorable events as a sign of general support for fascism would be a misreading. I’m willing to accept Lucy W’s statement as a consensus position.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

How about Authoritarian anything?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 minutes ago
Jeff
Guest
Jeff

Being female has nothing to do with it – and if anything shows your sexism in assuming a criticism about a person’s political style is somehow related to their gender. She is absolutely abrasive and can’t see how her leading a non-profit advocacy group is going to help that group build support.

Vote Up17Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

Your use of the passive voice makes it hard to discern who is labeling who as what. Wheeler called Iannarone divisive, and I called Eudaly divisive. But Eudaly was divisive by any objective measure, so that was a perfectly reasonable thing to do. I am not sure that Wheeler’s application of the same descriptor for Iannarone constitutes a notable pattern.

There is nothing wrong with opposing fascism, as I imagine most of us do, but of course that wasn’t what Iannarone meant when she declared her membership in a group that repeatedly tried to attack a federal courthouse and has helped turn our downtown into a disgrace. You could almost say that her statement divided people.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Pete S.
Guest
Pete S.

Weird how Iannarone, Eudaly, and Hardesty are the divisive ones and not the guy who spent the last summer leading the bureau that deployed chemical weapons against Portland residents thousands of times.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Sarin gas, or mustard gas?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

Maybe he is divisive too.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
One
Guest
One

Great for the Street Trust. I wish she was our mayor!

Vote Up16Vote Down  Reply
21 hours ago
Javier Sodo
Guest
Javier Sodo

I think I would need to move if she was. What a bullet Portland dodged with her loss!

Vote Up28Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
Bradley Bondy
Guest
Bradley Bondy

I suppose if you want continued stagnation in our bicycle modal share then you should be glad that Wheeler won. She would’ve done great things for our bicycle network.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
mh
Subscriber
mh

Feel free to find a better-fitting environment. Sarah’s minority of voters is more supportive than Ted’s minority of voters. If Sam Adams comes on board, we might reasonably be optimistic.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Jeff
Guest
Jeff

Well seeing as how more of us agree with Javier’s take – it’s you that might want to look for a better-fitting one…

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Pete S.
Guest
Pete S.

Who is the “us” here? If you’re referring to Portland voters, I’d point out that most people voted against the current mayor.

Or is “us” just the members of the reactionary BikePortland comment section?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Jon
Guest
Jon

Hopefully this works out. I let my membership lapse after their name change. They appeared to have lost their way when they decided to widen their focus beyond bicycle transport. Time will tell. She can’t do any worse then what they have done recently.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
21 hours ago
Kiel Johnson (Go By Bike)
Member
Kiel Johnson (Go By Bike)

Jon, time to renew. We need to give the Street Trust all the support we can right now.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
Doug Hecker
Guest
Doug Hecker

Will you start selling Street Trust tshirts with all this fanatical support?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
Jon
Guest
Jon

Until they start focusing on bicycle transport again I’ll spend my money elsewhere. If you look at their most recent legislation page at least half of their priorities have very little direct impact on transportation and even less on bicycles. Giving money to 1000 Friends of Oregon and Causa would probably go farther for advancing the current list of priorities for the Street Trust. They are just another generic left leaning organization of which there are 100’s that are more effective for pushing that agenda. the NWTA is a good example of an organization that has a bicycle focus and does not try to do a bunch of other random advocacy. I wish there was a road transportation version of the NWTA in the area.

Vote Up18Vote Down  Reply
18 hours ago
Christian Samuels
Guest
Christian Samuels

Agreed. It seems that every non-profit in Portland is hearing the Sirens signing to them that they now must pivot to racial/social/climate justice instead of their original mission. The Sirens are sure to lure many of them into the rocks of confusion. I would just like to be able to bike around town with out worrying about getting hit by a speeding car every other minute. Anything wrong with that?

Vote Up12Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Christian Samuels
Guest
Christian Samuels

Jon,
Maybe you should start up a road version of NWTA—sticking to BICYCLE advocacy. If you do, I’ll join! 🙂

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
mh
Subscriber
mh

Feed – meaning fund – their political side, which they don’t make easy.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Kiel Johnson (Go By Bike)
Member
Kiel Johnson (Go By Bike)

Just renewed my long lapsed membership! Very excited about having strong leadership and vision in this important executive director position. I hope Sarah is able to make the position a good fit and stay for awhile.

Would love to see the Street Trust eventually find ways to bring in and support the many other transportation advocacy groups and energy in Portland.

It has been a long week but I optimistic about the future.

Vote Up12Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

I would urge Sarah to take the Street Trust in the direction of Transalt (Transportation Alternatives), and go so far as to invite members of that org to train and implement advocacy models. Transalt has created an incredibly robust and organized group of advocates that engage local partners, provide training, regularly release initiatives and are consistently in the news.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
Cory P
Guest
Cory P

This is Great news!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
bjorn
Guest
bjorn

Sadowsky quietly sidelined advocates within the organization by doing things like just ceasing to schedule meetings. I was on the legislative committee at the time, it was never disbanded, nothing was ever said, meetings just were cancelled for a couple months and then emails asking when they would resume weren’t answered. It was extremely unprofessional.
The bigger problem though was that he didn’t just harm advocacy from within TST/BTA he actively opposed the efforts of advocates outside the organization. There is a reason the street trust is a gutted shell of what the BTA was and while it shouldn’t all be laid at his feet he did real damage imho. I have been starting to wonder if TST is salvageable or if we should be trying to grow another organization to replace it, in recent years it seems like they just kind of vacuum up limited resources without a lot of positive outcomes. I hope Sarah sticks around awhile and has some success, the constant churning of staff is part of the problem at TST and if they are looking for another ED in 6 months, well…

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Steve Scarich
Guest
Steve Scarich

This is a meaningless appointment. If the Street Trust was serious about her, and if she was serious about the job, they would not have been made an ‘interim’ appointment. She is a placeholder that will, if she is lucky, not make Street Trust even more irrelevant.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Erin Haley
Guest
Erin Haley

If you read the article, she’s joining as interim ED for 6 months so they can analyze and revisit the more equitable and socially conscious co-director model during the strategic planning. I think all parties are very serious and very excited!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Steve Scarich
Guest
Steve Scarich

Exact quote form her…”it’s a pretty good fit for me”..Does that sound like enthusiasm. I had an interim appointment once, and my staff paid attention to me sometimes, and sometimes they just rolled their eyes.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

I guess it’s “put up or shut up” time. I’m hoping she silences the naysayers in the end about her aptitude for making a positive change with active transportation. Then again, I find the Street Trust to be mostly toothless these days – go Bike Loud!

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

I agree. If the organization is able to become as relevant and effective in advocating for bicycing as it once was, I will happily join again, regardless of who their executive director is. Show me some results; I don’t care about the blah blah.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
David R Burns
Subscriber
David R Burns

This afternoon, I renewed my long-lapsed BTA membership. I’m very glad to see things looking up.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Hotrodder
Guest
Hotrodder

Wasn’t it Sara who suggested that Portland should relinquish the Springwater to the homeless with the city’s blessing? I know, it’s the Street Trust, not the Springwater Trust, but it always seemed to me that for cyclists who no longer feel safe on what used to be one of the best and safest connections to all parts of the city, that statement alone should have dismissed her from any consideration as a community leader. It did for me.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Bjorn
Guest
Bjorn

There is a whole bike portland article about this, what she actually said was: “First off, unlike our incumbent mayor, I rely on our multi-use paths for my transportation, especially the I-205 path. The conversation needs to stop being “how do we get these people out of sight” and become “how do we get these people housed?” I’m not talking about closing our MUPs, I’m talking about the reality on the ground. Wheeler never met a problem he didn’t want to arrest. I’m trying to broker peace in this City. Wheeler’s campaign is too busy complaining about my social media to generate an original idea. We need to use our resources to get people safe housing. Meantime, we might need to strike a deal for camps to remain there until they have safe alternatives, a deal that involves sanitation, not obstructing the pathway, lighting & safety protocols.”

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
30 minutes ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

You seem to be selectively quoting her. This is the quote that so many have taken issue with:

“And so, we may have to do some immediate negotiation in the short term about maybe even ceding those multi-use paths for a short time but then trying to make sure that we’re carving out greater space on the right-of-way.

What I want to do is bring the community together to enhance understanding of the different groups. There’s a lot of acrimony between a lot of groups — cyclists and people without housing, cyclists and motorists, and motorists, you know, and transit — we’ve got to get people talking more civilly so that we can start to hammer out solutions to our biggest problems. Because right now, having hundreds of people concentrated along the paths is not working for anyone involved.”

https://bikeportland.org/2020/10/27/mayoral-candidate-sarah-iannarone-addresses-off-street-path-safety-concerns-322077

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
20 minutes ago
SJ
Guest
SJ

I really regret not being more mindful of the situation of the Springwater when we bought our house here in Lents a few years back. As a recent transplant from Arizona, I was hopeful that I’d find the same kind of non-road access to riding (like canals and greenways in AZ). COVID has definitely changed the look and feel but I don’t see anything getting better any time soon.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 minutes ago
BELPRIVATE
Guest
BELPRIVATE

I’m thinking of dropping my membership. I’ve been a long time member starting when 1st formed by Rex Buckhalter. Disappointed with with Sarah selection. Seems like orgroup as lost focus. Sarah more interested in turning over the bicycle commute paths to the homeless, supporting antifa like violences.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
54 minutes ago
Brendan
Guest
Brendan

I still struggle with the Bicycle Transportation Alliance becoming the Street Trust. I think this rebrand and focus on too many items has made the org meaningless. If anything, a simple return to the BTA and clear focus on cycling issues would be a step forward. We have Oregon Walks and Bike Loud PDX which are clearly named and focused on their subjects.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 minutes ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests