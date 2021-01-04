The Monday Roundup: Suing ODOT, new Parks Commish, riders rampage, and more
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on January 4th, 2021 at 10:14 am
Welcome to 2021!
In keeping with tradition, let’s start off the new week of the new year by highlighting some important stories you might have missed over the break.
Before we share a few links, don’t miss the three stories we published last week: an introduction of new Portland Bureau of Transportation Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, an interview about traffic enforcement with legal expert and activist Scott Kocher, and our 2020 Year in Pictures.
Here are the most notable items we came across in the past seven days…
Advertisement
ODOT lawsuit: In an email to supporters, the nonprofit No More Freeways said they plan to “sue the pants off” ODOT to challenge the agency’s federal environmental review of the I-5 Rose Quarter project.
Your new Parks Commissioner: Learn more about Carmen Rubio — who has been assigned the Portland Parks & Recreation bureau — in this profile from the Tribune.
Progressive proclamation: Portland resident Glenn Fee penned a guest column in the Tribune urging the state to take the $800 million planned for the I-5 Rose Quarter project and spend it on other projects throughout Portland.
Bike riders rampage: A video of a group of teenage bicycle riders in Manhattan thrashing cars in the middle of the street has gone viral.
Advertisement
Covid biking bubbles: Tokyo Olympic organizers say they will require athletes to quarantine prior to competition — a decision that might throw a major wrench in the racing plans of many pros given the dates of the Tour de France.
Getting personal: Washington D.C. city transportation officials plan to push text messages to high-risk drivers to warn them about risks of crashes. Seems worth a shot.
Yamhelas project setback: In a blow to rail-to-trail advocates, the Oregon Land Use Board ruled that Yamhill County, who owns the Yamhelas Westsider Trail right-of-way, failed to prove that the project would not force adjacent landowners to make major changes in farming practices.
Video of the Week: The Oregonian’s “Peak Northwest” show took an inside look at the Salmonberry Trail.
— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.
NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan