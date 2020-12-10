Splendid Cycles Big Sale

Portland should lower more speed limits, legal expert says

Posted by on December 10th, 2020 at 2:50 pm

A recently lowered speed limit sign on North Fessenden in the St. Johns neighborhood.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

In January 2018, armed with the fact that about half of all fatal collisions in Portland involve speeding drivers, Portland City Council passed an ordinance to, “Reduce speed limit to 20 miles per hour on residential streets to support safe travel”. It established that a designated speed (set by a local road road authority) could be set five miles per hour lower than the statutory speed (set by state law) on non-arterial streets. This led to the City of Portland’s “20 is Plenty” campaign and thousands of 20 mph signs popping up on streets citywide.

“I believe PBOT’s reluctance to comply with the ordinance on many collectors is based on fear of pushback.”

Lawyer and advocate Scott Kocher at the memorial rally for Lori Woodard in April 2019.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Coming up on three years since that ordinance was adopted, Portland-based attorney and safety advocate Scott Kocher says the city isn’t fulfilling their mandate under the law and should be doing more to lower speed limits. If you’re not familiar with Kocher’s work, his firm won a settlement against the Portland Bureau of Transportation last year in a case about intersection design, and they sued PBOT back in February for failing to enforce “daylighting” at intersections. He has also written several articles for BikePortland, including a May 2019 piece about pothole dangers. (Disclaimer: Kocher’s firm, Forum Law Group, is also a financial supporter of BikePortland.)

I interviewed Kocher last week to learn more about his experiences with Portland’s new speed law and how its passage has impacted our streets. Our conversation (below) has been edited for clarity.

BikePortland: After reading your article back in January about the slow zone you helped implement with PBOT in northwest Portland, I tried to request 20 mph speeds on three collector streets (smaller than an arterial but larger than a local/residential street) in my neighborhood. The official denials always included this phrase, “PBOT’s policy is to maintain 25 mph posted speed limits on Major Emergency Response (MER) routes unless they are Neighborhood Greenways.” Where I live in southwest Portland, all of the collector streets are emergency response routes. What do you make of this? Does that response conform to the new law?

Kocher: I don’t know if PBOT is still telling people that, but they shouldn’t be. When I heard they were saying that a couple years ago, I met with the Portland Fire Bureau (PFB). Common sense tells us speed limit reductions don’t affect emergency response. And that’s correct. Emergency responders can activate sirens and lights, and the posted speed does not limit how fast they can go. In the more distant past, they were limited to 10 mph over the posted speed. That’s no longer true.

If anything, first responders can navigate streets more safely if other drivers are not going as fast. For example, the distance required for an emergency vehicle to pass is shorter, the closing speed of oncoming vehicles is less, and it takes other drivers less time to pull over. It’s possible some people are confusing speed limit reductions and physical measures to calm traffic. Those can have emergency response implications, which have been worked out between PBOT and PFB over the years.

Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020 / BikePortland has supported this community for 15 years. Please support us in return.

BikePortland: PBOT installed it’s final 20 mph sign about a year and a half ago. What’s happening with “20 is plenty” today?

Kocher: I was dismayed when PBOT announced they put up their last 20 mph sign. I don’t think that’s actually true and this gets into the discussion about collectors, because the language of the ordinance is not limited to local service (also known incorrectly, Kocher warns below, as “residential”) streets.

Although people often refer to the ordinance as the “20 mph” ordinance, it actually is a five mile per hour reduction off of “the statutory speed on non-arterial streets in residence districts”. And so it obviously applies to local streets and collectors.

“The City is still making some progress with speed limit reductions… In terms of broader change, it seems we’ve mostly stalled out.”

BikePortland: And yet I keep running into the belief that the five mile per hour speed reduction applies only to local streets, that it excludes all the collector streets in residence districts. Even the recent Portland State University speed study solicited by PBOT incorrectly stated: “The Portland City Council approved an ordinance reducing the speed limit on all residential streets to 20 mi/hr in January 2018. A residential street is a street that is in a residence district according to ORS 801.430 and has a statutory speed limit. Federally classified collectors and arterials are excluded.”

I’m starting to feel gaslighted. Is PBOT fully complying with Portland’s speed reduction ordinance or not?

Kocher: The City is still making some progress with speed limit reductions, but it’s happening now on a painstaking street-by-street, segment-by-segment basis. In terms of broader change, it seems we’ve mostly stalled out. I’ve gone through the speed setting laws and city ordinance to show what is left to be done in terms of speed limit reductions within Portland just to effectuate the laws and the ordinance already on the books.

Here’s what I think we’re still missing in terms of implementation:

This should — and could — be 20 mph, Kocher says.
(Photo: Lisa Caballero)

Collectors in residence districts. All collectors in northwest are now posted 20 mph. In other parts of the city they’re not; but there’s nothing in the ordinance that allows PBOT to limit its implementation of 20 mph on collectors to northwest. PBOT messaging that the ordinance applies to “residential streets” is unhelpful. “Residential streets” is not a category in the ordinance or in state law. The categories are “local”, “collector” and “arterial” for what we think of as small, medium and large streets, respectively.

I believe PBOT’s reluctance to comply with the ordinance on many collectors is based on fear of pushback. That’s not a basis for PBOT to deny people who live on those collectors the level of comfort and safety that they’re entitled to. People in east and southwest Portland in particular have expressed concerns to me that collectors are streets where people have to walk and cross, and they don’t have sidewalks or signals. A lot of them are designated City Walkways and City Bikeways in Portland’s Transportation System Plan. Yet, we have people walking, rolling and biking in the same lane with people driving cars and trucks too fast. Nine of the 48 crashes that killed pedestrians in Portland from 2017-2019 were on collectors.

The City adopted Vision Zero, not Vision Nine, or twenty, or fifty. If the City is serious about turning around our crash numbers they need to stand up for the ordinance and implement it, not hide from it.

15 mph in school zones, which is 5 mph slower than their statutory speed of 20 mph. Most school zones are also in “residence districts” (as defined in ORS 801.430).

Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020 / BikePortland has supported this community for 15 years. Please support us in return.

20 mph for any non-arterial street that is in a residence district and is also “in a public park.” I’m unaware of any legal guidance relating to whether this applies to streets along parks, say where there is a park on one side and residences on the other. 20 mph would be 5 mph slower than these streets’ statutory speed of 25 mph. As an aside, I am aware of some streets through parks, such as NW Cornell through Forest Park, that PBOT has not tried to reduce even to 25 mph.

This stretch of SW Talbot Road near Fairmount is an example of a “narrow residential road” that could be signed 10 mph.
(Photo: Lisa Caballero)

Narrow residential roadways. I think there’s a huge opportunity here. “Narrow residential roadways” are streets in a residence district where the portion of the street “that is improved, designed or ordinarily used for vehicular travel, exclusive of the shoulder” is not more than 18 feet wide (ORS 801.368). That means all Portland streets in residence districts that are 18 feet or narrower — not including shoulders or parking — must be posted 10 mph. And it means more than that. It means that we can achieve 10 mph on many more streets at low cost.

This is a big deal! Even if the pavement on your street is wider than 18 feet, it can be striped with a fog line, or furnished with planters, benches, etc. that limit the “used for vehicular travel” portion to 18 feet. Doing so means it can be posted at 10 mph. With a design speed of 10 mph, all sorts of traffic calming becomes possible… adding basketball hoops, street tree plantings, benches and the like would be transformative on a lot of the smaller streets throughout Portland.

A few times in the past, PBOT has floated the idea of striping walking space on streets with no sidewalks. Those plans were met with a chilly reception because the designs were based on 25 mph speed limit and people imagined drivers crashing head-on, or swerving into the walking lane at high speed. At 10 mph though, designs like that become a far more interesting option.

BikePortland: Thanks for sharing this with us Scott. Keep us posted on the work you’re doing.

Lisa Caballero

— Lisa Caballero, lisacaballero853@gmail.com
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Front Page
,

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

19
Leave a Reply

avatar
4 Comment threads
15 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
12 Comment authors
qqqHello, KittyeawristeSolarEclipseLisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent) Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Joseph E
Guest
Joseph E

Wow, amazing reporting, Lisa! I had no idea that we were missing out on lower speed limits on collectors and narrow streets. Thank you for working to make your neighborhood safer.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)
Author
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)

Thank you for the nice words, Joseph, most credit goes to Scott, who is very generous with his time.

I remember a Gary Larson cartoon in The Far Side from decades ago. It showed three cows grazing, one of them looks up with startled eyes and says, “Hey wait a minute! This is grass! We’ve been eating grass!”

I think many of us are at a “We’ve been eating grass!” moment regarding exposed walkers and riders, and speeding cars. Once you have the realization about how nuts it is, it’s hard not to speak up.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

They could lower the speed limit City wide tomorrow, but if there’s no enforcement, like there is now, then it won’t matter at all. In my neighborhood I’m shocked, really shocked, when I see someone going even close to the 25 mph limit on the main street (it used to be 35).

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Admin
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I disagree that it “won’t matter at all”. There is a lot more to speed limits than the behavior of drivers. A few things to consider: The legal system and insurance companies use speed limits to make determinations about who was at fault. Lower limits mean less wiggle-room for speeders in making their case to a judge/agent. Also, design speed is a real thing. In some cases, engineers can/can’t do certain things based solely on the number on that sign. Also, there’s the fact that we have some local research (linked in this article) that shows lower limits do lead to less top-end speeders. Also, IMO culture is a massive factor in the speeding problem, and when governments come together to make speed limits lowing they are sending a signal that speeding is not acceptable. Obviously some people will always be assholes and speed, but I strongly disagree with the idea that “speed limits won’t matter”.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
J_R
Guest
J_R

SolarEclipse is right. It will make no difference. Your argument that the lower speed limit will be used to make determine fault or be used in court cases is nonsense. No one has ever admitted to exceeding the speed limit and a case will not go before the judge because the cops will not enforce the speed limit so it will never go to court.

Your recent article about speed showed that, except for a slight reduction of really fast drivers, there was little effect from posting streets 20 mph. The effect will be the same (virtually none) with the next round of reductions.

We’ve got to at least try enforcement.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Admin
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

OK. I’ll agree to disagree then. And just to be clear, I’m not anti-enforcement and we are not currently doing zero enforcement. Enforcement happens still and it should happen still, we just need to figure out how to do it fairly.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

One solution is to have Traffic Enforcement do the work. Their stats do not show obvious bias.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

Reference/link?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

From something I posted in a different article on the topic:

2018 Injury Collision Statistics, by Race of Drivers 2018 Race/Ethnicity Count Percent
American Indian/Alaskan 5 0.3%
Asian 88 6.0%
Black/African American 190 13.0%
Hispanic 116 7.9%
Native Hawaiian 4 0.3%
White 1,064 72.5%

Rates of traffic stops by traffic police
Race/Ethnicity Count Percent
American Indian/Alaskan 17 0.1%
Asian 703 5.3%
Black/African American 1,386 10.5%
Hispanic or Latino 1,134 8.6%
Middle Eastern 104 0.8%
Native Hawaiian 49 0.4%
White 9,397 71.3%
Unknown/Other 383 2.9%

The report seems to agree with my back-of-the-envelope analysis: “Even with the changes in stop rates since 2014, Traffic officers essentially stopped drivers at rates similar to their expected values when compared to the 2018 Injury Collision Benchmark, with no group over- or under-represented in the dataset.”

Data from 2018 report, available here: https://www.portlandoregon.gov/police/65520

(I haven’t looked at the 2019 report, which hadn’t been published when I wrote the above; I know the stats roughly held for other years I examined at random.)

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Phil Barber
Guest
Phil Barber

SolarEclipse and J_R— enforcement disproportionately negatively affects people of color for a variety of reasons, and if you look at the situation through that lens, it becomes unconscionable to support policies that statistically increase their exposure to the police. Morally speaking, focusing on enforcement very literally trades the safety of people of color in general for the safety of the average walker, biker or motorist. Economically speaking, fines also disproportionately affect those with lower income, and so again, support for policies that statistically increase their exposure to courts and fines can’t be the answer if our goal is to increase the comfort, safety and well-being of everyone who lives here.
Note— I sit on the Board of Oregon Walks with Scott K.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

Look at who is getting killed in traffic crashes. In this context, the “average” walker/biker/motorist is more likely to be a person of color. So what we’re really doing, morally, is trading the safety of dangerous drivers for the safety of people walking in the same communities. That doesn’t seem like much of a bargain to me, and is a surprising position for an erstwhile supporter of people walking to take.

I really don’t see the moral problem with issuing traffic fines to people who deliberately endanger others, regardless of their level of income. One can (and should!) avoid fines by driving safely and legally.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

Maybe traffic, and other, fines should be a percent of yearly income? Do X, and it’s a 1% fine, do Y, and it’s a 0.5% fine, etc.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)
Author
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)

J_R, I disagree with your interpretation of the recent PBOT/PSU speed study. With statistical significance to the 95th confidence interval, the study showed that:

Specifically, there was a 15.9% reduction in odds of observing speeds greater than 25 mi/hr, a 33.6% reduction in odds of observing speeds greater than 30 mi/hr, and a 49.6% in odds of observing speeds greater than 35 mi/hr. Based on the data, there is evidence showing that the speed limit reduction significantly decreases the odds of observed high speeds.

I think those are meaningful reductions that show that the five mph has achieved slower speeds.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Mike Quigley
Guest
Mike Quigley

Does anyone know why PPB doesn’t enforce traffic laws when it would be so easy to do and could be so lucrative? Perhaps things would change if the PPB budget was based on traffic fines?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)
Author
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)

SolarEclipse, Scott and I talked about enforcement. We talked about it so much that it needed to become an entire second interview. It’s something he has thought a lot about, and he has sensible, sensitive ideas. Hopefully, BP can run a 2nd interview in the not too distant future.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Scott Kocher
Guest
Scott Kocher

@SolarEclipse, I hear you about drivers not going the speed limit. I see lowering the posted speed and engineering to achieve it as chicken and egg. Here’s an example: we tried to get a marked crosswalk and a refuge island installed on a collector that has a 1,400-foot straightaway and therefore, predictably, most drivers speed. The length of the “taper” for an island is longer at 25 MPH than at 20. (At 20 drivers are presumed to be capable of making a modestly more abrupt meander around the refuge island.) At 25 MPH the longer taper for the island is more likely to affect vehicle access to a driveway, and might involve removing an extra parking spot. One extra person complaining about those things could easily make or break the project.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Bjorn
Guest
Bjorn

10 mph streets seems like an opportunity for the barnum and balzer circus to write speeding tickets to bicyclists.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Joseph E
Guest
Joseph E

Only if you are going faster than 21mph. The Oregon court system generally assumes that 10 mph over the speed limit is okay. That’s why we need 10mph streets: with 20 mph you can go up to 30 mph with no risk of a ticket and will probably not be blamed in a collision, and there is a big difference in risk of death when a vehicle collides with someone at 20 mph instead of 30 mph: https://usa.streetsblog.org/2016/05/31/3-graphs-that-explain-why-20-mph-should-be-the-limit-on-city-streets/

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

The info about 10 mph being required for narrow residential roadways is incredibly timely for me. I just made a request on behalf of several neighbors to PBOT to change the speed limit on their narrow street “from 20 mph to 15 or even 10 if 10 is allowed”. PBOT responded that 15 was possible, but their response didn’t even address the possibility of 10 mph.

I asked for 10 because I remember reading in a past article here that it was possible in certain instances. Now I read here that 10 isn’t just possible, it’s required (!). Now I have more ammo when PBOT calls me back. Of course now I’m wondering why PBOT wouldn’t acknowledge that 10 was possible, especially when it may actually be required.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests