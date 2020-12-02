Splendid Cycles Big Sale

Guest article: 40-miles to Gateway Green with one battery and a 5-year-old

Posted by on December 2nd, 2020 at 9:43 am

Gateway Green or bust.
(Photos: Shawne Martinez)

Shawne Martinez is a southwest Portland stay-at-home-dad who puts his bikes to good use as a volunteer with Meals on Wheels, a yard sign deliverer for PBOT, and as a coordinator for the Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue (PNWSAR) Mountain Bike Team.

“I would have to be conservative with the pedal-assist if I wanted to make the trip on one charge.”
— Shawne Martinez

It was a foggy morning when we started off at 10:00 am. Our destination: Gateway Green Bike Park.

From where we live near the Multnomah/Washington county line in North Tigard/Southwest Portland it would be a 40-mile round trip to east Portland with 2,200-feet of elevation gain. I knew this would be a stretch for the battery on our electric-assist cargo bike. The cold weather, weight of a 5-year-old (and her bike) and the steep grades of the southwest hills would test our battery capacity. I would have to be conservative with the pedal-assist if I wanted to make the trip on one charge.

For months I’ve been seeking out public power outlets for charging opportunities. I’ve had a bit of “range anxiety” on long trips, concerned that we may run out to battery power and get stuck having to push the bike uphill. Surprisingly many outdoor outlets I find do not have power. (I carry a 110vac outlet tester with me.) Some outlets are locked, others have a keyed switch. I didn’t know of any public power outlets near Gateway Green, so we’d be hoping for the best mileage possible.

Advertisement

E-Bike Store Black Friday Sale

The Shimano control panel on my Bullitt cargo bike showed a starting range of 93 miles in “Eco” mode. As you use higher levels of pedal assistance, your range decreases. Some of the climbs on the way ‘down’ to the Willamette require using the highest level for me and the load. I constantly have to remember to switch back to Eco or the “Off” mode after a steep hill to conserve power.

We made it to Gateway Green with about 50% battery remaining. That might sound good, but most of the climbing is on our way home. I also had to keep in mind that I tend to use more e-assist towards the end of a long ride.

After the kid did 20-30 laps on the new pump track, (the new park is amazing) it was time to head back. I barely used the assist all the way to Sellwood knowing that the battery was getting low. I was definitely getting a workout! Everything was looking good until we hit “The Wall”. The climb from the Willamette River up to Barbur Blvd is a real battery-eater. I’ve done it on a regular (non-assist) cargo bike with the same load and barely made it. I went from being optimistic about getting home without stopping to being concerned as I watched the range drop quickly.

“We weren’t going to make it home. I made the executive decision to flip a u-turn.”

Fred Meyer came through for us.

30 miles left. Then 20, 10. We passed Burlingame Fred Meyer to start the climb to Multnomah Village and the battery range dropped to just a few precious miles. We weren’t going to make it home. I made the executive decision to flip a u-turn and coast back to the grocery store.

A previous public power outlet search had revealed a live strip of outlets at the electric shopping cart charging area near the front door of Fred Meyer. We locked up at the bike rack, removed the battery from the bike and headed in.

We plugged in and started charging. Slipping inside the second set of doors I grabbed the first thing I saw: a bag of tangerines. With one eye on our battery we hit self checkout and “paid” for our few cents of electricity. 15 minutes of charging seemed like a good amount. I pulled the plug and reinstalled the battery on the bike.

Advertisement

E-Bike Store Black Friday Sale

😁 ➡️ 😲 ➡️ 😬

Now the display showed 8 miles of range. Would it be enough? Not only did we have the uphill to Multnomah Village, but then the climb to Capitol Highway at Taylors Ferry and a couple more hills after that (southwest!). Off we rolled with fresh tangerine on our lips, hoping for the best.

Morale soon shifted as range inevitably dropped again. 7. 6. 5. Would we have to make another stop? The power outlets at the Spring Garden Park picnic shelter are padlocked (why is that?). Could I get us home on muscle power? Range 4 miles, now 3. It held at 3 for a long time — not sure if that was a computer glitch or a helping hand from the bike gods — but up we went over Capitol Highway’s muddy shoulders and onto the narrow trail on Taylors Ferry Road.

2 miles, 1 mile, 0.

The motor kept pushing us over the last hill near Dickinson Park even with zero showing on the range. We coasted the rest of the way home just as the sun set. Test complete. Mission accomplished. 39 miles, 5 hours and 20 minutes of riding, one battery.

(Source: Strava)

This ride was a test of our particular bike setup with the load we usually have. I discovered that a single charge (or single battery) is not enough to get us to Gateway Green and back. E-bike charging infrastructure would help tremendously. I could also get a second battery (but those can be expensive). Maybe we could get some of those outside outlets unlocked to let folks charge their devices and their transportation? A few cents of electricity can take you a long way on a bicycle.

For more on bike charging infrastructure at Gateway Green and other public spaces, see this post in the BikePortland Forums.

— Shawne Martinez, @RescueEwe on Twitter.
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

E-Bike Store Black Friday Sale

Front Page, Rides/Events
, , ,

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

13
Leave a Reply

avatar
7 Comment threads
6 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
11 Comment authors
HotrodderChopwatchChris IRhBrian Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Chasing Backon
Guest
Chasing Backon

Great story. Nothing like sweating the mileage while battery power drops.

We have a bullitt converted with a Bafang BBSHD and a single 14.5 AH 48V battery and get just over 50 miles on easiest mode on a flatish ride. Seems about the same as your experience. Keep at it.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
EP
Guest
EP

Nice work! Did you take the bullitt on the pump track?! Of course it would be great if you could just lock the bike up and ride the max north, but no one’s going to chance it with that rig. Do any of the EV charging stations offer a metered 110v outlet, or adapter & lower-power charge mode?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
J_Wink
Guest
J_Wink

I think the lack of secure parking at MAX stations is the real answer to this particular problem. If you could leave the cargo bike at Beaverton, you could ride MAX to Gateway and access the park from there.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Brian
Guest
Brian

That was an enjoyable read. Thanks for sharing it.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Gabriel Park would be a fantastic spot for something similar to Gateway Green. Has the City expressed any interest in adding additional pump tracks around town? Other spots I can think of:

– Chimney Park
– Glendover
– Adding pump track to Powell Butte

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Jon
Guest
Jon

Gabriel would be perfect but the neighbors around Gabriel are probably about as interested in additional people using “their” park as the Riverview neighbors were. I used to ride on the trails at Marshall, Maricara, and Riverview areas as a way to mix up the riding and avoid cars and pavement. Now all those areas are plastered with “no bikes” signs and I don’t ride them. The sad thing is that almost nobody uses those parks so it is not a issue with “conflicts” between users, it is just locals wanting a private park and Portland Park’s no bikes on turf general rule. Funny side note: Gabriel hosted cyclocross races back in the late 1980’s and early 1990’s.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Brian
Guest
Brian

PB is a nature park so probably not much of a possibility there. How about an upgrade to the Ventura Park pumptrack? The RC crowd could then take over and maintain the dirt pumptrack.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Hotrodder
Guest
Hotrodder

I raced cyclocross for the very first time in Gabriel Park. This was probably 1991 or 1992! I’d forgotten all about it until now!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

I know that climb very well. It is a good justification for an e-bike, as climbing that hill every day on an a-bike would be challenging. So, I know that sinking feeling of seeing the range meter drop quickly.

I have found that bike manufacturer range estimates are obscenely optimistic. Although, Bosch has a very accurate range calculator. So, while you may not have or be looking at getting a Bosch system, this will give you a very clear idea of what factors will limit your range.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
mran1984
Guest
mran1984

There is zero “justification” in regards to hills. Nothing more humorous than a battery running out. Damn funny, thanks!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Have you ever carried 100lbs of children (active load) on a bike?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Rh
Guest
Rh

Dad of the year award!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Chopwatch
Guest
Chopwatch

“The power outlets at the Spring Garden Park picnic shelter are padlocked (why is that?).” I can see why someone living in affluent and safe Southwest Hill wonder this. Many fast food restaurants have removed complementary phone charging outlets for customers from counter and lounge seats in many parts of Portland excluding exceptionally affluent areas, like yours. Perks that attract good customers and draw good customers in affluent suburbs with effective and no non-sense police departments The cart charging outlets have been converted to non-standard outlets in Interstate/Lombard Fred Meyer most likely due to loitering issues attributed to non-customers.

In Lake Oswego, having outlets and fast WiFi at one quick serve may win desirable customers from competitors. If non-sense occurs, police are called immediately and they take care of it. In Portland, such amenities attract people whose usage pattern are contradictory to the expected dollars spent per seat minutes and some of them may behave in manners that generate complaints from other paying customers.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests