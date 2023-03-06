Monday Roundup: London’s triumph, deadly snow, battery ban, and more

Welcome to the week.
London did it: Latest counts show that London has achieved Portland’s goal with 27% of all trips being made by bike on a typical day — more people on bikes than cars in their city center! (Forbes)
Inside the ‘gain cave’: For some riders — like this guy who has put 55,000 miles on his trainer — indoor cycling isn’t an alternative, it’s just what they’ d rather do. (Cycling Weekly)
Truth about self-driving cars: A comprehensive look at the fables and facts around automated vehicle technology proves that the field is still nothing more than a automaker-fueled fantasy that should be marginalized instead of mainstreamed. (Bicycling)
Snow in the bike lane: Residents of Reno are questioning that city’s snow plowing policies after a bike rider was hit and killed trying to avoid a wall of the white stuff. (This is Reno)
Doggie doping: An Olympic mountain biker was dinged by the UCI for using drugs — but it turns out it was just medicine for her dog. (AP)
On-street dining: New Yorkers are grappling with the future of their “dining shacks” that sprung to life in parking spaces during the pandemic as city leaders seek to cut them back to seasonal structures. (Slate)
Freeway fighting update: Portland’s No More Freeways is one of the groups involved in this roundup of what anti-freeway groups need to scale up their fights. (Streetsblog USA)
Better batteries: The bike industry is watching New York City’s new law that would allow only UL-tested e-bike batteries to be sold. It’s an effort to thwart fire concerns from cheap batteries. (Bicycle Retailer & Industry News)
Citizen enforcement: New York City is looking to do something similar to Oregon with a new law that would give anyone the ability to initiate a traffic citation, and it’s going through a few compromises as it approaches a council vote. (Streetsblog NYC)
Has anyone ever successfully followed our citizen citation process through to the end? With all the crazy driving out there, I’d think this would be a banner year for citations.
A search on BP shows some articles. One headline referred to PPB refusing a record request related to an attempted citation.
It’s important to say that “London” and the “City of London” are two entirely different things. London/Greater London is usually what people think of – the entire city/sprawl area with all the landmarks and trains. The City of London refers to the historical center/financial district which is governed by a weird corporation and a ton of fascinating arcane rules. The City of London is about 1 square mile, while Greater London (the political entity, excluding the City) is 605 square miles. The headline is technically accurate, but the whole London vs. City of London thing is confusing – and I’d say the tagline in the round-up is really not accurate – the difference between City of London and London is not trivial.
I’d be elated if the City of Portland could get 27% of trips in the central city by bike – but I don’t really think that’s even measured. Census data unfortunately is usually limited to just commute share. Which if you look at census tracts 106.01 and 106.02, you’ll find a bike % in the 3% range. You’ll also find walking and transit in the 30%+ range, with driving at about 18%. So while this is not a very comparable data set, the fact that people in downtown Portland are 6x more likely to drive to work than bike is a useful comparison. We have a long way to go
As automation “improves”, human driver skill will decrease precipitously. This one one of the reasons I’m extra-cautious around Tesla drivers.
I’m able to believe that a future system operating with full computer control would be much safer than the current thing we have. In the short run I distrust any suspected autonomous vehicle on a similar level to any vehicle showing gig economy branding.
I’m sure that as a bicycle rider I’d be excluded from the pavement of any fully machine guided system. It’s possible that such a system would mostly be running on limited access guideways, leaving the rest of the world to “us”, but Heinlein didn’t get everything right.
At least besides the cars, Tesla drivers are now easy to spot, they either have a MAGA hat on or have their faces covered in shame….
At least for those whose personal identities and self-worth are somehow linked to the owner of the company that made their car. Personally, I don’t see why you care.
If you want to give your money to a racist clown like Elon, go ahead.
It actually matters since he uses his fortune to buy things he can use as a mouthpiece for his dimwit views.
It doesn’t bother you that people like Musk and Peter Thiel are using their money to influence elections in this country?
Where do you think they get it?