Gateway Green’s new pump track is open for business

The long-awaited pump track and other major upgrades at Gateway Green are finally open. After weeks of anticipation and vague promises about an opening date, BikePortland got the official word of a “soft opening” from Portland Parks and Recreation on Wednesday.

Crews began the $5.75 million Phase 2 build-out back in March and volunteer work parties organized by Northwest Trail Alliance have helped bring the changes to fruition. When Gateway Green opened in June 2017 it was still largely undeveloped. There were no paved surfaces, no restrooms, no water, no ADA access, no official entrance, and limited riding opportunities.

The new construction has added many exciting features: There’s an entrance off the I-205 path that welcomes visitors to a grassy play and picnic area, a new adaptive cycling/ADA trail loop, improved singletrack options, a major new downhill flow/jump line built into the hill on the southern end, a new pump track, and more.

With winter rain making much of the unpaved sections off-limits (riding muddy/saturated trails is a big no-no!), all attention was on the new asphalt pump track. With a holiday weekend upon us and the official blessing from Parks, a healthy crowd turned out on Thanksgiving Day.

Portlander and Oregon Timber Trail Alliance Director Gabriel Tiller was there and shared these photos with us. It’s great to see so many people enjoying this new park! Huge thanks to Portland Parks, NW Trail Alliance, Friends of Gateway Green and all the volunteers who worked to make this a reality.

Head on over and give the pump track a try. The park is located off the I-205 path just north of the Gateway Transit Center MAX Station. You can access it from the north via Maywood Park or the south via the Gateway Shopping Center. Stay tuned for more coverage.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

