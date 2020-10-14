Support BikePortland

A signalized crossing for bike traffic on the new Burnside Bridge?

Posted by on October 14th, 2020 at 2:09 pm

Ramp proposed for new Burnside Bridge.
(Graphics: Multnomah County)

There’s an issue with the forthcoming Burnside Bridge that is vexing county and city planners: How to connect bicycle riders on the east side of the Willamette River up to the new protected bike lanes on the bridge deck – and vice versa.

This monstrosity is barely used by bicycle riders and is far from ADA compliant.

The Eastbank Esplanade is a crucial north-south cycling route that’s currently all but cut off from the Burnside Bridge and the bustling central eastside. Few bicycle users will carry their vehicles up the long flights of stairs that exist today. And if they do, they are dropped on the south side (eastbound) of the bridge and unable to access the westbound bike lane unless they skirt across several lanes of traffic.

Multnomah County (the agency that owns the bridge) wants to make it easier for bicycle riders (and walkers, wheelchair users, scooter riders, and so on) to get on and off their $825 million bridge and they need to have a better connection in place before they break ground in 2024. The current concept is a ramp with switchbacks on the south side of the bridge that would connect to the Esplanade where the staircase is today. And similar to those stairs, it would give bicycle riders only limited access the bridge.

If you were coming eastbound into downtown, you’d have to go against traffic on the bridge to access the ramp. You’d have similar problems if you were on the Esplanade and wanted to go downtown. Both scenarios would require some combinations of dangerous crossing and/or out-of-direction travel.

At last night’s Portland Bureau of Transportation Bicycle Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, a consultant working with the county asked committee members for their input on two options (see below): extending the ramp under the bridge to the north side, or adding a signalized crossing on the bridge from the south to north side. The options were presented by the project’s technical lead Steve Drahota of HDR, Inc.

Central Eastside with typical bike routes in yellow.

Extended ramp crossing under the bridge

Drahota referred to this as an “under-bridge passageway” that would connect the proposed ramp on the south side to the north side of the bridge. It would be similar to the ramps near the Steel Bridge, but with more vertical gap, it would need three switchbacks instead of two.

A slide Drahota shared showed only two “pros” and a “whole lot of cons.” On the plus side, it wouldn’t impact bridge traffic at all and it would give path users a route to bail out when bridge lifts occur.

On the negative side, the extended ramp would be quite long in order to remain ADA compliant (5% gradient or less) and move people the 50 feet up from the river and across the 115-foot wide bridge. And as many of you know from experience on the I-205 path, underpasses can feel unsafe especially if there are people living on them. Drahota also mentioned that the ramp structure would be more costly to build and maintain and would not be aesthetically pleasing.

Signalized crossing on bridge deck

The County seems to be favoring the option of a traffic signal on the bridge. The signal would give people a safe way to cross the bridge and Drahota said, “We feel this provides a much more intuitive route.” He also rattled off a list of reasons it’s a better option than the extended ramp: It’s a more intuitive connection, it provides better visibility/public safety than an underpass, and it would be cheaper to build.

The downsides of the signal are that it could delay bridge traffic and the bike lane design would have to include waiting zones for people as they queue for the light.

——

Drahota and PBOT Bike Planner Roger Geller also shared last night they’ve discussed two-way bike traffic on the south side off the bridge — either for the entire bridge span or just between Martin Luther King Jr Blvd and the ramp access point.

Drahota said a two-way facility on the south side would be challenging, but not impossible. “Adding a two-way facility across the bridge is not cheap,” he said. “It does build in a pretty hefty price tag. But from a feasibility standpoint, it’s feasible.”

He pointed to width constraints at the Burnside/Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd intersection that wouldn’t provide enough space to create a two-way bike lane on the south side and maintain a bike lane on the north side (of course he makes that calculation while maintaining the vast majority of the road width for standard lanes). Drahota said another option might be to bring bike traffic from SE Ankeny and build a ramp at the location of a building on SE 2nd Avenue that’s slated for development.

There’s also the possibility of removing all non-driving traffic from the north side and putting it on the south side. A two-way bike lane and sidewalk on one side of the bridge makes some connections easier, but it would also come at the cost of losing a bike network connection on the north side of the bridge.

“What do you lose by giving that up? If you don’t have a westbound facility on the north side?” Geller asked rhetorically, “Sure we can make it work two ways on the south side, but that’s the question we need to answer.”

The County is still early in the design phase of the project and these conversations will continue in the coming months. Stay tuned for more coverage and opportunities to share your feedback. Learn more at the County’s website.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

Remove I5. Build practical, simple, straight long ramps in its place to connect each pbl on each side of the bridge.

Guest
 

Yeah…that’s not happening. Let’s shoot for realistic goals instead of throwing ideas out there that have a 0% chance of happening.

Frankly, I think that removing I-5 would be a horrible idea if we want better active transportation. Drivers that would have used it will instead use surface streets, completely clogging them up and making them much more hostile to active transportation than they already are. It would be sixty steps in the wrong direction if we want livable, walkable, and bikeable streets, which should be our goal here. Bury it, absolutely. Remove it, hell no.

PDXTabs
Guest
PDXTabs

Not to mention that I really don’t see the feds letting that happen. The interstate freeway system was funded by the federal government in large part to allow the quick deployment of military equipment if need be. They already paid for I-5 and I doubt that they are going to let it go.

Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

That’s a good point. Some removals have been funded by the TIGER grant. There was a bill (below) that stalled I think, but may have some hope after the election. I-5 and 405 are parallel. There’s no question of redundancy.

https://usa.streetsblog.org/2019/08/14/federal-program-would-help-cities-tear-down-highways/

David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Even if you removed the freeway or buried it, you still have the UP rail main line to cross.

Technically interstates are state roads, not federal, except sometimes when they cross major water bodies (like the Columbia River). The feds paid for most of the initial funding in the 1950s through 90s, but since then it’s been mostly state funding. The I-5 bridges across the Columbia River were built long before the interstate system was even a concept (i.e. before WW2) by ODOT and WaDOT, or by their 1930s equivalents. The I-205 bridge is much newer of course, as are the Marquam and Fremont bridges, paid for mostly by Uncle Sam. Harbor Drive was also pre-interstate, built in the late 1940s, though it did later have the I-5 designation – it’s crossing of the Willamette used the still privately-owned Steel Bridge.

Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

Exactly what people said when people proposed to remove Harbor Drive in 1974.

Guest
 

Got a source for that statement? I have no clue what the public sentiment was like then (I wasn’t even alive) so cannot say either way.

Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

Sure, thanks for asking. Let me know if you need more.

“Because of the traffic engineers’ objections, the Task Force did not even consider the option of closing Harbor Drive. State Highway Engineer Forrest Cooper said that would be totally impossible, because his projections showed there would be 90,000 trips per day in the corridor by 1990.”

“On the day Jackson had to present a plan to the Portland City Council, he called Ivey to his office. He told Ivey that Portland Traffic Engineer Don Bergstrom was saying that closing Harbor Drive would back traffic up all the way to Lake Oswego. He showed Ivey an editorial in that day’s Oregonian saying that it was impossible to close Harbor Drive, because the traffic engineers in Salem and Portland said it would not work.”

http://www.preservenet.com/freeways/FreewaysHarbor.html

Guest
 

Thank you for the source and being one of the only people here who has provided one when I’ve asked for one. TBH I’m more interested in what public sentiment was like rather than sentiment among traffic engineers. Did the public support it? From my experiences, the public sentiment is strongly against removing I-5 (every single person I talk to outside of activist circles actively opposes it). Whereas, that link has the direct quote that “the public clearly wanted to consider the possibility of completely eliminating Harbor Drive”, which I have yet to see in the case of I-5.

Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

If you are aware of the Robert Moses era you may know that multiple freeways were proposed through both white and black neighborhoods across the US in all cities. Unfortunately, for obvious reasons based in racism, those neighborhoods which were majority white (eg SOHO in NY, and SE Pland) were more successful in opposing Moses’ ideology. Many people still swallow the idea that if not entirely good, at least freeways are a necessary evil in cities. ODOT appears to still hold onto the traditional Moses view. In any case, they are not even necessary. Many cities have removed freeways in the city center and had little to no affect on congestion. Induced demand works in reverse. Unfortunately, as with the SF central freeway, it may be most feasible to remove I5 after the big one hits.

Here are some case studies.

https://www.cnu.org/sites/default/files/Nashville%20Case%20Study%202%20-%20Seattle.pdf

Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

Note: The following was supposed to be a reply to the comment below, but, you know, my spastic reply syndrome kicked in.

==========

It is also silly business to pretend we can remove a heavily used arterial freeway without any negative consequences on the rest of the system. It’s not like someone will wave their negative-induced-demand wand and those trips will just magically disappear.

I would love to get rid of I-5 as much as anyone, but we also have to acknowledge the reality that a lot of people use it, and most will find an alternative, and that alternative might just be the street that you or I bike on.

Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

And yet, that is exactly what occurs more often than not. The “necessary evil” theory of I-5 is slowly replacing the Robert Moses ideology. Someday we might find out it’s not actually necessary.

https://opencommons.uconn.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?referer=&httpsredir=1&article=1103&context=gs_theses

Sigma
Guest
Sigma

Using Harbor Drive as an example of why I-5 traffic would disappear if we tore it out relies on a common fallacy, namely, that we “removed” Harbor Drive. We didn’t. We relocated it 14 blocks west, renamed it I-405, and built it with a much higher capacity.

Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

Yes, we know. 405 was built primarily in ’69 and completed in ’73. And if ODOT had built yet another freeway through forest park, or one through Powell it would have been just as “necessary” and filled with cars as 405 and I5 are today. Traffic engineers will continue to claim removal will cause systemwide congestion. It’s a very silly business, pretending we need to keep the space of entire neighborhoods for cars.

todd/boulanger
Guest
todd/boulanger

Tough choices…due to poor design decisions in the past.

Per the under deck linkage…any thoughts on creating a positive activity underneath (cafe or Bike repair shop) that would activate the out of sight area when open?

Per the on-deck crossing…any thoughts about creating a mass transit stop to integrate it with the signal crossing? (In the 1920s there used to be a streetcar stop in an island in on the bridge)

Jonathan K
Guest
Jonathan K

The ramps look dumb and they’re too long to be useful. Has an elevator been considered? I know public elevators tend to get used as urinals, but I wonder if a more robust/open-air design would work. The floor, walls, and roof could be a steel mesh. That would be easy to clean and would deter people from camping in it. Any architects here? Would it be possible to make an elevator like that that meets code?

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Has an elevator been considered?

Yes. But no one is interested in pursuing it. The maintenance issues scare them away.

todd/boulanger
Guest
todd/boulanger

Agencies only complain about “maintenance” when they do not value the service or the outcome.

Paul
Guest
Paul

“… have a better connection in place before they break ground in 2024.”

If I’m not mistaken, the new Burnside Bridge will be partly funded through Get Moving 2020 (Measure 26-218). Multnomah County’s existing vehicle registration fee will partly fund the bridge, but it is not enough. If the measure fails, Multnomah County will have to seek other funding sources. The 2024 start date of construction will only stand if Measure 26-218 passes or if another funding source is identified. Otherwise, it may take longer to get to the construction phase.

