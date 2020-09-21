Support BikePortland

TriMet GM boosts e-bikes as leaders weigh in on congestion pricing

Posted by on September 21st, 2020 at 4:12 pm

Urgency for new transportation funding options has never been greater.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

“The range of e-bikes is exploding right now. I really think it is a new variable in the conversation.”
— Doug Kelsey, TriMet

Even before the Covid-19 pandemic took a cleaver to municipal budgets and dramatically impacted mobility patterns regionwide, congestion pricing was already a hot topic. Now there’s new urgency around the idea of charging people to use roads.

Currently Metro, the Oregon Department of Transportation and the Portland Bureau of Transportation are involved in separate — but related — discussions about if and how to implement tolls.

On Thursday Metro’s Joint Policy Advisory Committee on Transportation (JPACT) was briefed on the Metro Regional Congestion Pricing Study (not to be confused with PBOT’s Pricing for Equitable Mobility or ODOT’s I-5 and I-205 tolling efforts).

(From Metro’s Regional Congestion Pricing Study)

Metro Planner Elizabeth Mros O’Hara presented the study to JPACT members and said, “The logic behind congestion pricing is really simple. If you charge motorists a fee to use roadways and use the money on the things that you care about, people are likely to change their behavior.”

That change in behavior can have wide-ranging impacts not just to budgets and mobility, but to health outcomes. Mros O’Hara told JPACT members that after Stockholm implemented congestion pricing, acute asthma cases for young children in adjacent areas dropped by 50%.

Clackamas County Commissioner Paul Savas.

Metro is exploring whether or not four different types of pricing strategies can support the region’s transportation priorities: A vehicle miles traveled fee where drivers pay for every mile they travel; A “cordon pricing” scheme where drivers would pay to enter a pre-determined area (like downtown Portland); A corridor pricing approach where drivers would pay a fee to drive on a particular road, bridge, or highway; or good, old-fashioned parking pricing.

Clackamas County Commissioner Paul Savas expressed concerns about fairness based on his view that people he represents don’t have the same breadth of transportation alternatives as those who life in Portland. “The transportation options in Portland are fantastic compared to what we have in Clackamas County,” Savas said. If viable alternatives to driving are not in place before tolling starts, Savas added, “It feels more like extraction of dollars than it is a change of behavior because there are no options.”

“65 to 75% of our of our population leaves the county every day and does not have access to those alternatives,” Savas explained. “All they can do is drive a car.” If people have no other options but to drive, Savas warned that any pricing scheme would remain “highly unpopular and highly controversial.” “I just want to just put it put that out there that that this is a big deal, and it’s going to be highly, highly politically charged,” he warned.

TriMet GM Doug Kelsey.

TriMet General Manager Doug Kelsey echoed Savas’ concerns. He shared the example of Copenhagen and Stockholm where congestion pricing has already been implemented and where viable alternatives to driving are well established. Kelsey said the potential of pricing “is absolutely immense” but that to be successful we must invest in alternatives beforehand.

Kelsey then brought up — rather unexpectedly — the potential of electric bikes and cycling in general. “I really encourage us to also consider e-bikes in here. The range of e-bikes is really… it’s exploding right now. I really think it is a new variable in the conversation.” “But even without e-bikes,” Kelsey continued, “the Copenhagen’s and the others of the world, they really factored cycling in…not just transit.”

“The e-bike phenomenon, I think, is here to stay. And it’s just going to be nothing but growth. So I wouldn’t underestimate or encourage us to be as part of our consideration to factoring the distance and power that e-bikes might be able to bring,” Kelsey said.

“This is not ideological. This is existential.”
— Chloe Eudaly, City of Portland

Portland Commissioner Chloe Eudaly.

Portland City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly is a big fan of congestion pricing; but she remains concerned about its fairness. She also thinks e-bikes can play a significant role in allowing more people to move around without having to drive — and pay new tolls that come with it. “We now have a full e-bike fleet [as part of the newly expanded Biketown bike share system] and we’re deploying that fleet in east Portland, which is greatly expanding bicycles as a viable transportation option for commuters across the city,” she said.

Eudaly reminded JPACT members that every decision they make must keep in mind that 40% of greenhouse gas emissions in Oregon come from transportation emissions. “This is not ideological,” she said. “This is existential.”

Eudaly said tolling has potential to help the region achieve both climate and revenue goals; but it must be done carefully to not unfairly impact people who rely on cars. “The City of Portland, despite how dense it is, despite our great transit system, despite how walkable and bikeable many of our neighborhoods are — we have a long way to go before we could consider implementing congestion pricing on our roadways,” she said. “There’s a lot of work to do, people need alternatives, but this is absolutely the time to start considering these options.”

Metro plans to continue studying options through the end of 2020 and decide on next steps early 2021.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Chris Smith
Guest
Chris Smith

An important part of my Metro platform is to lobby the legislature to get the electric vehicle tax credit extended to ebikes!

Vote Up16Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Glad to hear this. This should be a no brainer and I have no doubt there would be massive business and voter support for this.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Kiel Johnson (Go By Bike)
Guest
Kiel Johnson (Go By Bike)

Yes both Chloe and Doug are right! To make biketown a viable option it needs to be invested in like public transit.

Biketown should be free for any Portland resident and we need a lot more stations in east Portland.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

I cannot wait to hear the arguments about “Fair” congestion pricing. It will probably devolve into POC paying 3/5 of the same rate as a privileged white male.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Technically, it’s not that hard to have adjustable rates on EZ Pass transponders in residents’ cars. Anyone who qualifies for a reduced fare bus pass could just as easily get such a transponder for their car based on their qualifications for food stamps (Oregon Trail), subsidized housing, SNAP, unemployment insurance, homelessness, etc. Their tolls then would be on a sliding scale based on their relative poverty, both in Oregon and Washington state.

The reverse could also be done – higher rates for SUVs, semis, F350s, people with proven offshore bank accounts, Litespeed owners, etc.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Doug Hecker
Guest
Doug Hecker

I hope my house will double in value by then so I can free myself from this wildness.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

But Eudaly mentioned “fair”. Fair is applying the same standards to all regardless. This will become an “equity” issue, and in the long run lowering costs for certain classes of people will likely increase usage.

The items you are listing are public benefits provided to less affluent people. Should “decreased costs to drive on freeways” be one of those? It seems counter-intuitive to the desire to reduce Vehicle Miles Traveled.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

That of course depends on your definition if “Fair”, a highly contentious subject of much political debate: “Fair” is also applying the same tax rate to everyone, based on their income or some other measurable socio-economic variable. The Portland Arts Tax is unfair as it penalizes poor people more rich people, as do (to a slightly lesser extent) sales taxes. Property taxes generally impact rich people more than poor, except those who pay property taxes indirectly through rent. Income taxes are generally considered “fair” except for those who are able to avoid them by being paid entirely in cash or those who are able to shelter their income. Any tax, fee, or toll, no matter how “fair”, can be illegally and successfully evaded by the unscrupulous – the more a tax is seen by society as being “fair”, the less likely it will be widely evaded.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
55 seconds ago
hamiramani
Subscriber
hamiramani

This is very exciting stuff. So much potential to seriously and urgently focus on mobility infrastructure to encourage folks to cycle. E-bike rebates/credits are key as well; gotta make it inexpensive and undeniably more efficient and safer than driving before folks hop on en masse.

Love the idea of making Biketown free; would extend that to public transit as well. Maybe a bit of pipe dream but if we want to get people out of cars we have to make driving the least viable choice.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

One of the interesting “blind spots” / ‘fairness tests’ for many US public transit systems…is that the strong urge in providing free parking at suburban station hubs is rarely tied to the equity discussion about either charging a nominal rate for this parking OR making the first/last mile on transit free to get to these hubs or providing free [very] secure bike parking.

TRIMET: “You can park for free for up to 24 hours at a TriMet Park & Ride.” https://trimet.org/parkandride/index.htm

The only place we both agree is that these suburban P&R lots make great FTA funded land banks!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Guest
Hello, Kitty

Whether or not free parking is “fair” is open to debate, but if the goal is to get folks out of their cars, not charging for parking at P&R lots is probably essential. Are you aware of a more effective solution?

Policies like these seem to be a choice between theoretical “fairness” and the practicalities of getting people to use transit.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

The better way is to build transit where people actually live, or build it in places that can and will add dense housing.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

I think you are referring to Transit Oriented Design.

One thing I have always wanted to see was a land use model that designed the transportation network first…and then model how the land uses fell into place around a predesigned transit and road network.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Lazy Spinner
Guest
Lazy Spinner

This will be a huge boon…to owners of suburban/exurban office parks and shopping centers. I can see substantially raising the price of daytime parking as viable but, the congestion and cordon pricing will kill any remaining retail and restaurant businesses downtown. People will come in to work out of necessity and then flee at quitting time. The general perception amongst the public is that you have to pay extra to shop at the downtown Apple Store or have a nice dinner in The Pearl, then the Apple Store, Cheesecake Factory, and free parking/no tolls at Washington Square looks like a better option. Work-from-home has reduced the need for expensive downtown Class A office space and has been so successful that when offices do re-open, workers will balk at returning in part due to the new tolls and increased parking.

I also see that we are still flogging the old “Copenhagen” and “E-Bikes” things. Really? The adopters/believers have already bought in over the past decade plus. In another month, the weather will reduce the number of riders as it always does. Without the pandemic and resulting unemployment/WFH, car traffic would be increasing along with the population. Newer bike infrastructure, better e-bikes, and bikeshare (and scooters) haven’t made any real difference. Bikeshare is notoriously difficult to use (broken keypads, no bikes when you need them at popular locations), e-bikes are outrageously priced and subject to the same weather/handling concerns as regular bikes, and PBOT keeps calling new intersection paint schemes/traffic calming devices “A MAJOR VICTORY!!!” rather than building real separated lanes and unfettered bicycle highways like those found in Europe (where you can crank for miles at higher speeds without auto crossings, stops, detours through neighborhoods, etc.).

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
David Raboin
Guest
David Raboin

If we’re not careful congestion pricing could destroy the economy of downtown Portland the same way those $8 bridge tolls have killed the bay area’s economy. Nobody goes to downtown San Fransico anymore because it’s so crowded and there’s no parking. There’s no business because the tech companies are doing so much business.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Doug Hecker
Guest
Doug Hecker

They’re actually leaving. But please remind me of what is so desirable in downtown Portland that I would actually want to go and spend time or money? But to add to your SF idea

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/san-francisco-residents-are-leaving-at-an-unprecedented-rate-new-data-from-relocation-website-movebuddhacom-301053118.html

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Why, all the people watching of course! There is artwork being done daily (graffiti), fireworks, performance art (window breaking) and all the singing and dancing!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Steve Hash
Guest
Steve Hash

There’s no doubt in my mind that eBikes will continue to become a larger part of the cycling community but I will be very curious to see what the the Biketown usage rate is once the weather turns, I just don’t see eBikes as a replacement for any mode (for most people) during the “bad” weather months.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
46 minutes ago
