Naked Bike Ride’s ‘Hearts and Handlebars’ fundraiser is this Saturday

Fundraiser this Saturday July 12th. The actual ride is July 26th. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortlanD)

If you want to experience a special evening on a bicycle in Portland with thousands of like-minded folks, mark your calendar for July 26th. That’s the date of this year’s Portland World Naked Bike Ride (PDX WNBR), which will embark from Grant Park in Northeast Portland at 8:30 pm (come early for the full experience). It will also mark a comeback for this bare-as-you-dare ride, which took a year off in 2024. If you want to get to know the folks behind this legendary event and grab some official merchandise that supports the ride, mark your calendar for July 12th.

New this year, organizers will host a Hearts and Handlebars fundraiser on Saturday July 12th from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at Level Beer (5211 NE 148th Ave). The event will feature official ride merchandise and proceeds will go toward supporting the ride itself, which is a massive undertaking with dozens of volunteers, permits, porta-potties, and so on.

Official event poster by August Tannouri.

Last year in the absence of PDX WNBR, a different group organized WNBR PDX, which was also a large group naked ride. Their ride was much smaller than the original version and it focused on protesting Zenith Oil. According to The Oregonian, that ride will happen again this year and is set to roll out August 9th.

As climate disasters ravage our country while Trump and his cronies run roughshod over personal freedoms and bend to the will of Big Oil billionaires, it seems like a very relevant time for a mass protest where thousands of people ride bikes together naked. It should be an awesome event!

Organizers can really use help corking traffic. If that or any other part of this ride interests you from a volunteer standpoint, check out PDXWNBR.org/volunteer.