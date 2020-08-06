Support BikePortland

The North Greeley separated bike path is finally open!

Posted by on August 6th, 2020 at 3:07 pm

(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

It has been a long time coming but I am happy to say that the North Greeley Avenue bike path is open. I shared a sneak peek a few weeks ago so I won’t bore you with details again, but since that post the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) has finished the striping and, more importantly, the bike signal at the north end.

But first, a few more photos of the path in all its glory (last time I was there the striping wasn’t done):

Now, about that signal. Because PBOT chose to create a two-way bike path on just one side of the road (and remove an existing bike lane from the other side) they had to figure out a way to direct southbound bicycling traffic onto the new path. This means bicycle riders have to; know how to use a bicycle-only signal, wait for it to turn green, and cross over a very wide intersection while putting their full trust in PBOT signal engineers and other road users (see third photo below).

The gauntlet.

To get the bike signal to work, you’ve got to wait in the right place on the sensor pad. There’s a “Stop Here” sign that points to the ground where it is. Unfortunately it’s not 100% clear where exactly to position your bike. I know what a sensor pad looks like, but not everyone does. I watched one rider wait through 3 signal cycles before he got his bike in the right place and got the green. That worries me because when people get impatient and/or don’t think signals “see” them, they will run the red. And doing that in this location could have terrible consequences.

The other thing that concerns me is the behavior of other road users. One of the times I went through on a green, a truck driver turned left onto Greeley (southbound, from westbound Going) while I was in the intersection. I’m pretty sure he wasn’t supposed to do that.

Overall the signal works like it’s supposed to, and it’s much better than the old bike lane that forced us to cross a freeway on-ramp. I’m a bit nervous however about bicycle riders crossing diagonally through a wide intersection where people drive at high speeds, there are a lot of big trucks, and where there’s a relatively low volume of bike riders (and therefore other road users aren’t expecting them). I think many people will just skip the signal and continue south without moving over to the path. As I pointed out last month, this puts them in a shared-lane environment with car users going 50+ mph.

Have you used the new signal yet? What about that path? How would rate this project on a scale of 1-10?

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Steve
Guest
Steve

Can’t wait!

4 hours ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

That looks really nice! That road has a lot of car-butts on that road. This is exactly the sort of protected bike lanes I want to see! 😀

3 hours ago
Hami Ramani
Guest
Hami Ramani

Seems like some green paint with in the diagonal section would be helpful in increasing visibility, no?

3 hours ago
Christopher of Portland
Guest
Christopher of Portland

I’ve rode it twice so far. The width feels good on the portion with the gravel shoulder. The part with the curb feels a bit cramped in comparison. The overgrown plants on the old concrete path to/from Interstate Ave are so far out into the path that it’s ridiculous. I saw a rider disregard the signal and continue onward with the “regular” green light. I’ll stick to the bike signal. I almost thought they did it all wrong when I stopped on the sensor and couldn’t see the signal anymore before realizing there was another on the other side of the intersection. The combination of tall, heavy barriers and fresh asphalt really help to keep the noise down from all the cars and trucks. Still not a fan of going uphill through the big intersections with lots of turning drivers.

3 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

I’m still confused why you continue to call this a bike path. PBOT itself considers it a MUP, even though it isn’t a standard MUP width. The peninsula seriously needs a way to access the rest of Portland and PBOT had a great chance here and decided to build a really big sidewalk instead. We are still missing basic connectivity to the rest of the city and this doesn’t change that.

Don’t carry water for PBOT and the freight lobbyist who told them what to build

2 hours ago
dan
Guest
dan

5/10, the connection at the top is wonky and there are often cars parked on the lane going by Hazelnut Grove. Given that people are bringing building supplies to Hazelnut Grove, this is to be expected, but it’s kind of dumb to route a bike lane where you know people will be parking cars. Safer than the old infrastructure, but much less efficient.

1 hour ago
Dave Binford
Guest
Dave Binford

Here’s a wild idea: we could enforce our city’s trespassing, camping, littering and parking laws. Maybe recover a few stolen bikes while we’re at it?

46 minutes ago
