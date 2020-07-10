Order Rev Nat's Cider Today

‘Better Red’ light rail project includes new bike paths near airport, Gateway

Posted by on July 10th, 2020 at 12:33 pm

Screen grab from TriMet video (watch it below) shows new I-205 path section on new bridge to Gateway Green bike park.

A $206 million project that will improve service on TriMet’s Red light rail line will also come with significant benefits to bicycle riders.

The “Better Red” project will extend the Red Line further west in Washington County; but what we’re watching closely is how the improvements will impact the I-205 path in east Portland.

According to TriMet, the project will add a second track on two sections of existing single track between Gateway Transit Center and the Portland Airport. Adjacent to these new tracks and stations, TriMet plans to build multi-use paths. The project will also re-align the existing path.

Near the airport, a new path will be built from the PDX terminal to NE Air Cargo Road. The Air Cargo Road path will dump riders onto surface streets. (If you want to get to the I-205 path you’ll have to sleuth a route on a mix of streets, sidewalks, and paths until we get a path that connects all the way through.) Near the Gateway Transit Center (NE Halsey and 99th Ave) a new station will come new path and a direct connection to Gateway Green Bike Park via a new bridge over I-84. The existing path with will be re-aligned. (See images below.)


Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020. Serving the community for 15 years. Please support BikePortland with a monthly subscription or one-time financial contribution.

Design of the project is currently underway and it’s scheduled to break ground next year. TriMet says it’ll open in 2024. (By that time, major updates to Gateway Green will be complete. Portland Parks & Recreation is working on Phase 2 updates now and the park has been closed since March.)

To learn more about Better Red, the project is on the agenda of next week’s PBOT Bicycle Advisory Committee meeting. You can attend the meeting online via Zoom starting at 6:00 pm Tuesday, July 14th. Full details on the BP Calendar.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Rev Nat's Cider & Beer Delivery

Front Page, TriMet
, , ,

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

9
Leave a Reply

avatar
6 Comment threads
3 Thread replies
2 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
9 Comment authors
David HampstenDoug AllenRacer Xdraw2build architectureBikeninja Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Allan Rudwick
Guest
Allan Rudwick

I was hoping that the new path might be one of the two that the Gateway Green boosters have been hoping for-
connecting to 92nd on the SW side of Gateway Green or
connecting to 102nd on the NE side of Gateway Green

However this new path will still be useful for some and is a welcome change to TriMet’s normal mode of building bridges wide enough for trains/buses but not pedestrians/bikes.

Thanks, TriMet!

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
curly
Subscriber
curly

    1. `[spoiler title=” “]

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
10 hours ago
Todd Boulanger
Guest
Todd Boulanger

I hope Trimet’s Better Red project has the foresight to add secure ‘Bikestation’ like secure bike parking + commuter facilities at the Hillsboro station (with the Transit Operators’ relief facility).

Plus how about better integration of the Airport MAX station with the Alaska regional terminal wing (add direct access to checkin and TSA from the MAX platform (its right on the other side of the wall) vs. the long 10 minute boomerrang walk.

Otherwise its another missed opportunity…

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
10 hours ago
draw2build architecture
Member
draw2build architecture

Good suggestion, Todd. I’m not yet an expert on airport layout and traffic flow, but I suspect it is more difficult than we would like to add another point of entry and TSA screening area.

Have you asked TriMet yet about any potential BikeSPA plans for the airport?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
PTB
Guest
PTB

Cool new camp sites!

Vote Up8-4Vote Down Reply
9 hours ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

I love the new bike facilities, but it is interesting how in a few months time we have gone from increasing capacity on rail transit to the bustling airport being a timely and important thing, to what it seems now, something of an anachronism in the time of Covid-19. How quickly air travel for the masses is becoming a thing of the past.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
9 hours ago
Racer X
Guest
Racer X

Yep, ‘Better Red’, than Dead”, ‘dead’ as not spending federal funds to help the COVID19 economy…expect to see more”on-the’shelf’ projects that made a lot of sense before COVID19 and make less now (or are in need of double checking the ‘problem’ still exists.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

There’s a substantial difference between justified paranoia based on science and irrational paranoia based on inherent biases against certain forms of transport. From what I’ve seen, there’s lots of evidence this disease is rapidly and efficiently transmitted person-to-person in crowded bars, during church choir practices, and at elder-care group homes, for reasons I don’t understand why and that have yet to be fully explained; however, there’s really no demonstrated evidence that the disease is more easily transmitted on crowded buses, mass transit, or even on airplanes, only that they have unwittingly moved many already sick people many miles to infect others.

The main current alternative to mass transit, to move people in hot/cold/wet weather is to drive single-occupancy automobiles, something that most cities in the US no longer have the capacity to do (and many transit users cannot afford, not even an Uber service). I’ll also point out that by the second year of the Spanish Flu pandemic (1918-20), everyone was back to using crowded public transport again – they learned to adapt. And based upon current transit ridership, our transit users are already adapting to the new reality – numbers may be below what they normally are, but they’ve already doubled from the lows in April.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
Doug Allen
Subscriber
Doug Allen

The so-called Better Red project is a classic case of addressing an operational problem with a project that is expensive and short-sighted. The project should be redesigned so it provides much more benefit to transit riders.

The first problem is that it creates a separate station two blocks away from the existing Gateway station, like we have at the Rose Quarter, so passengers coming from the Airport to east Multnomah County, Gresham, and Clackamas, will now have to take a hike at Gateway. This is also true for anyone catching a bus at Gateway.

The second problem is that the extended service ends at the Washington County Fairgrounds, failing to connect with buses from the Hillsboro Transit Center, including service to Forest Grove. There is no reason not to go to the existing Hatfield Center station at the end of the Blue Line. The ridership is just as heavy west of the Fairplex station, but like any transit line, the loads are smaller as one gets to the end of the line. TriMet is building an unnecessary turnaround facility so that half the trains will not go to the end of the line, where there is already an operator break room.

The third problem is that the Red line carries relatively few people to and from the Airport, yet uses a time slot on the overcrowded Steel Bridge. This means that Blue and Green line service east and south of Gateway can’t be increased until the subway gets built, which won’t be any time soon given that this region wants to pour its next light rail money into a mediocre Southwest Corridor project.

The fourth problem is that there should be bus ramps connecting the Gateway station to the inner shoulders of I-205 north of Gateway, so that C-Tran could run express buses between its existing Vancouver Mall terminal of its “Vine” BRT line, and Gateway. The new single-track rail bridge will block this opportunity. Gateway should eventually be a regional transit hub, with an enclosed station and transit-oriented development.

For the short term, the Red Line should be a frequent shuttle service between Gateway and the Airport. The operating money saved should be spent on increasing Blue line service to the end of the line in Hillsboro. This solves all of the operational problems, without spending $206 million or making Gateway an even worse place than it is now. Ironically, during August, TriMet will be running such a shuttle while the Steel Bridge is closed.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
«

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests