Metro acquisition could close Cazadero Trail gap at Deep Creek

Posted by on May 18th, 2020 at 1:21 pm

Let’s close this gap! (Map graphic: BikePortland)

About 2,000 feet through a riparian forest are all that separate us from having a carfree connection between Portland, the Clackamas river, and beyond.

Metro map of acquisition boundary.

Metro just finalized the purchase of a 76-acre parcel that will close that gap. Once completed, this project will have massive impacts to bicycle riders of all persuasions.

First, some background:

The abandoned railroad line between Portland and Estacada that the City of Portland first acquired and paved in the 1990s. In 2013 pavement was extended into the small of Boring, about 20 miles from where it starts just south of OMSI. South of Boring is an dirt trail section that heads toward the Clackamas River and is known as the Cazadero Trail. Unfortunately, the trail ends just north of Highway 224. Just south of the highway, at Barton Park, the trail picks up again and follows the old railroad bed another four miles before ending in Eagle Creek (north of Estacada).

That small trail gap was created when two wooden railroad trestles over Deep Creek and North Fork Deep Creek burned down after the line was abandoned in the 1930s. For the past decade or so, state and regional agencies have applied for federal grants to construct new bridges over the creeks. The last attempt in 2013 sought $4 million for the bridges but the project was not selected for funding.

Deep Creek flowing through acquired parcel. (Photo: Metro)

The completed trail would let us avoid these stressful conditions on SE Amisigger Road.

Now Metro’s Park and Nature division has stepped up with an $850,000 purchase of land that clears the way for Oregon State Parks to design and build a new connector trail. The 76 acres is adjacent to Camp Kuratli and was previously owned by the Salvation Army. In 2013, Metro estimated the bridge project would serve over 327,000 annual biking and walking trips and would have an economic benefit of over $6.4 million in the first five years post-construction.

The additional land gives Metro a total of 165 acres in the area. It also gives Oregon State Parks, the agency that will ultimately design and build the project, more space to look at a solution that doesn’t require “cost-prohibitive” bridges. Instead, they’ll build a series of switchbacks to cross the canyons. Metro estimates the project will build about 2,900 linear feet of new trail.

This project is important not only because it will close a trail gap, but because current alternate routes like Richey Road, Kelso Road, and Amissiger Road between the end of the Springwater in Boring and popular destinations like Barton County Park and Milo McIver State Park are very stressful. “All of these roads have no shoulder, poor sight lines, fast moving traffic, and
sections with steep grades,” wrote Portland resident and former Cycle Wild ride leader Shawn Granton in a letter supporting the 2013 grant application. “This four-mile section of roads is the most dangerous and treacherous part of our trips out into the Clackamas River region. It can be a harrowing experience for both seasoned and new bicycle campers alike.”

This purchase by Metro provides much-needed urgency for the ultimate dream: An off-street path from Portland to Estacada and then along the Clackamas River and into the Mt. Hood National Forest. Stay tuned for opportunities to weigh in on this project. Metro cautions that, while they hope a trail is built, nothing has been finalized and it could be years before the gap is closed. That just means we need to create as much pressure on these agencies as we can to get it done.

While we wait to hear from Metro and Oregon State Parks about next steps, check the Ride With GPS map below from regional route-master Ryan Francesconi to get inspired about the future:

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
todd.boulanger
Guest
todd.boulanger

Thanks Metro’s Park and Nature division! [This may be one paved trail I have not yet ridden. I will have to investigate.]

4 hours ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

Aaaaaah! I’ve been waiting for this since I was 10 years old! Thank you Jesus Christ Superstar.

4 hours ago
JM
Guest
JM

This is incredible news! That gap needs to get bridged ASAP…Amissiger is a death zone.

4 hours ago
J_R
Guest
J_R

It seems like a good project, but the prediction of 327,000 annual biking and walking trips is beyond belief. 900 trips per day sounds like the volume on the Springwater Corridor near Powell Butte on a nice summer weekend. I used to commute on the Springwater Corridor to Gresham and during winter months I was often alone.

3 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Plenty of camping opportunities along the trail, though. That would greatly increase daily trips.

2 hours ago
Kyle Banerjee
Guest
Kyle Banerjee

I have mixed feelings about stuff like this. Induced demand works for cycling too — and often manifests itself in a greater increase in driving than cycling.

While it looks great from an immediate riding perspective, the practical effect will be to get a bunch more people driving to pedal a few miles. A significant chunk of that traffic would be on otherwise quieter and more rideable roads discouraging cycling except recreationally. If it’s anywhere near as successful as predicted, a nice quiet place could become cycling’s answer of Multnomah Falls.

2 hours ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

What evidence do you have to support this?

1 hour ago
Jim Labbe
Subscriber
Jim Labbe

Great reporting. Thanks for covering this Jonathan!

3 hours ago
doug clark
Guest
doug clark

The one downside I could see by not building bridges would be the use of switchbacks like the ones used on the Vernonia trail… These are very silly and not designed for cycling. I wouldn’t use it.

2 hours ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

It’s the switchbacks or several multimillion dollar bridges to replace the ones burned down when the trolly was running.

59 minutes ago
