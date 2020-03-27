Cycling entrepreneurs add delivery by bike as demand soars

When coronavirus ended their burgeoning bicycle tour business, southeast Portland based Around Portland Tours turned to a different kind service. A company that used to take people to things, is now taking things to people.

“The principle is to provide what my community needs, on a bicycle.”

— Edwin Skaug, Convenient Cycle

Tour company co-founder Sarah Gilbert (of bike-thru fame) says she’s shuddered the tours for now and has turned attention to the growing demand for local delivery. Working through parent company A Convenient Cycle, Gilbert and her business partners Madi Carlson and Edwin Skaug launched coffee delivery by bike on Tuesday.

Skaug, who opened Portland’s first bike convenience store in 2009, says bike delivery is a natural next step. “As I’ve shifted our business over the past 11 years, the principle is to provide what my community needs, on a bicycle.” (This from a guy who once offered holiday tree and firewood delivery by bike!)

So far the trio has inked relationships with some of southeast Portland’s premier purveyors including fresh roasted coffee from Trailhead, Coava, Upper Left and Water Avenue and tea from Steven Smith. Their service area includes inner westside and eastside residential and office addresses, with options also available for those who live/work further afield. While they’ve started with coffee, the company’s many relationships with local food cart owners and businesses (forged by taking tour groups to them) is likely to lead to more offerings very soon.

Skaug sees the service as a way to not only support stay-at-homers during the pandemic, but also as a way to provide ongoing revenue support for makers of local foods and drinks. “We all know this pandemic is taking a huge toll. Our goal is to help makers stay resilient and Portlanders stay connected,” Skaug said. He’s actively looking to sign up local tea makers, bakers, and other small business owners.

As coronavirus precautions, all delivery workers will wear gloves, leave orders on doorsteps, and accept tips only through virtual payment methods. For a $3 delivery fee, customers can get coffee from Trailhead, Upper Left, and Water Ave within 24 hours and Steve Smith Tea within a few days.

Make your order today via phone at 503-267-8284 or email info@convenientcycle.com. More details at ConvenientCycle.com.

