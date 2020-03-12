Cycling through the Covid-19 outbreak
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on March 12th, 2020 at 9:15 am
It all became very real yesterday. Actually, for those of us following this closely it’s been real for a while now. But Wednesday felt like the dam broke and we finally saw widespread acknowledgment — locally and nationally — that the Covid-19 outbreak is here and it’s time to act like it.
With mass cancellations and rising infections, it’s a scary time. I don’t know what comes next, but I know one of BikePortland’s roles will be to keep folks informed about how cycling is impacted by the outbreak and can (possibly) help mitigate its impacts. In 2012 while in New York City during Superstorm Sandy I saw first-hand how cycling is the most resilient form of transportation during a disaster.
First, some breaking news. The Oregon Bicycle Racing Association just announced that all races are cancelled for a minimum of 4 weeks. “This decision is difficult but we are confident is the correct one,” wrote OBRA Executive Director Chuck Kenlan. The news impacts several early-season mountain biking and road races like Echo Red-to-Red and University of Oregon Road Race (both slated for March 21st). It could also extend to the Mudslinger XC MTB race (4/4) and Gorge Gravel Grinder (4/5). This is a huge blow to race promoters who operate on razor-thin margins and rely on registration fees to make ends meet. It will also impact the small towns (like Echo, population 750) where the races take place. Given the complexity of the race calendar and permits required for racing bikes, it’s unlikely that all the events will be rescheduled.
Advertisement
If you opt to ride instead of use transit you will open up space on buses and trains for others who don’t have that option.
While we won’t be racing for the next month, riding will actually be nicer than ever.
You probably already noticed that traffic is lighter than usual. Bicycle riders are hyper-aware of driving levels because watching traffic like a hawk is a big part of every trip. Now we have some data that proves it. According to the Portland Tribune, “Portland driving fell an average of almost 2% a day between March 4 and 7, with the biggest drop being 3.69% on Friday, March 6.”
And if you’re able to pedal a bicycle, it could be a good way to stay healthy and sane amid the outbreak. Research has shown that cycling boosts the immune system and we all know it can help reduce stress. There’s also a more pragmatic reason to bike — especially for those who usually rely on public transit. With social distancing essential, if you opt to ride instead of use transit you will open up space on buses and trains for others who don’t have that option.
In America’s most transit-dependent city, New York City, biking has already gone way up due to Covid-19. Mayor Bill DeBlasio even told New Yorkers, “Bike or walk to work if you can.”
Advertisement
We’re also likely to see a bump in bike traffic because so many more people are working from home. With a change of clothes and bikes so close by, it’ll be much easier for people to take a “lunch ride” — especially if this nice sunny weather holds. Promise me though, that you won’t ride in a large groups and please refrain from blowing snot-rockets until this virus subsides.
Of course more people would bike if our streets welcomed them with safe facilities and if bike share was more accessible. With fewer people driving and the clear benefits of more people biking, the City of Portland should immediately re-allocate road space with temporary barriers to create more space for bicycle users.
Another thing to consider is to make Biketown free. The last time we made it free ridership doubled. Our electric scooters should also be expanded and subsidized to encourage ridership.
Then there are the small business impacts. As we know all too well with a rash of recent closures, these were tough times for local bike shops even before the outbreak. But how can you support them when you’re trying to stay home and limit public interactions? Former Gladys Bikes owner Leah Benson shared a fantastic idea on her Facebook page the other day: Pick up your phone or keyboard and purchase a gift certificate/gift card. “I’m going to spend money there in the future,” Benson said, “so why not offer up that money to them now. It’s like I’m creating a bunch of little mini-savings accounts all around the city.”
One last thing: If you’re hunkered down at home and want to get something delivered to you. Consider using bike-powered Cascadian Courier Collective. They offer quick food delivery from tons of the best places in town and they’re available 7 days a week. They also deliver pet supplies!
Do you have other tips and advice to share about cycling through the outbreak? Hang in there folks. Let’s all help each other get through this.
UPDATE, 9:55 am: The Street Trust says the Oregon Active Transportation Summit (OATS) has been postponed. It was planned for March 17-19. They will try to reschedule.
— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.
UPDATE, 9:55 am: The Street Trust says the Oregon Active Transportation Summit (OATS) has been postponed. It was planned for March 17-19. They will try to reschedule.Recommended 2
Thanks, Jonathan.Recommended 1
Another excellent piece.
I won’t even quibble with this “Another thing to consider is to make Biketown free….” though I was tempted.
oh please do quibble. i rely on readers like you to proofread my stuff. what’s wrong with that biketown reference? Bad grammar or do u just not like the idea?Recommended 3
My expectation before we eventually got Bikeshare here was that it would serve tourists, mostly, encourage or reward recreational spontaneity, give NIKE cheap advertising, and change the visual landscape more than actually advance cycling-as-transportation. The built-in obsolescence came along later but in my view added insult to injury.
I am also well aware that many folks here like it (the idea or even the practical aspects, the convenience), so haven’t offered much of a critique in a while. But I remain curious for data that illustrates who uses this service and for what purposes.
Calling for it to be free (for taxpayers to subsidize it further?) to me demands that we both understand who uses it and can defend those uses as important enough to justify those funds, that prioritization.Recommended 2
If Nike was not involved, would you support it?Recommended 1
Nike is in my view—-and based on what I think I know about who uses these bikes and for what purposes—-only part of the problem. But if someone could show me that I’m wrong about the above, then my answer to your question would drift over toward ‘yes.’Recommended 1
Non-Tourist BikeTown user chinming in. I’ve had an annual membership since day one and I use it twice a day, 5 miles roundtrip as part of a multimodal MAX commute to Beaverton. I also ride for errands on weekends. $10 a month for that kind of use is practically free on a per trip basis.Recommended 14
Thank you for weighing in. I am eager to dispel my misconceptions about bikeshare.Recommended 1
Can you say two words about your preference for the orange bikes over your own in this commute?
My preference for the Orange bikes has several spokes. Limited bike racks on the MAX, no personal maintenance cost/time, flexibility when out and about. Lock up an Orange and forget about it. No fear of theft, no need to return the next day if I have a few too many bevies. Lastly, fitness. Those suckers are heavy but boy howdy are my legs strong. Broadway Bridge ain’t no thang anymore. When I hop on my personal bike, peddling is like running my fingers though the soft mane of a friendly unicorn. Drawbacks are the service area size especially if electrics come into play allowing more ground to be covered.Recommended 14
Also a resident user here. I don’t use it often (6 times in the last year), but I have access to it from credits given through my PBOT Transportation Wallet. When do I choose to use it? When I know I’m going to a happy hour event after work or some other activity where I know I won’t be riding home; I then might elect to take a BIKETOWN to work rather than the bus (it’s quicker and I still get the joy of riding, even if it’s on a tank of a bike). I’ve also used it to run a quick errand when I’m somewhere without my bike (like going to a dr. appointment).Recommended 2
I think Biketown should be much better, but it’s the only system we have right now and I think PBOT/Biketown are doing what they can with limited resources to provide a relatively cheap and accessible option. We need 1000s of more bikes and much better quality bikes that are electric to really see the potential. And yes, I’m disappointed too in the impact it has (I thought it would be stronger.).
But I disagree with you that it’s not useful for a lot of people and that we shouldn’t “subsidize” it more.
And I am not a fan of Nike at all; but I appreciate their deep pockets and willingness to fund this. Happy to use their money for bikes, even if I can’t stand their corporate culture or company vibe in general.Recommended 5
“We need 1000s of more bikes and much better quality bikes that are electric to really see the potential.”
That is a bold ask. The ones we have already cost, what, $3,300 each? Why do you feel that a public approach trumps the much better understood private approach? If I am not mistaken, many of the people who are not tourists who use bikeshare already have a bike or multiple bikes of their own.
Publicly financing still more expensive *additional* soon-to-be-obsolete bikes sounds crazy to me, and I like bikes. How do you propose to persuade others that this makes sense, is wise, urgent, important?
…And we can take this up somewhere else, a future article so as. It to further hijack this coronavirus topic.Recommended 0
I rarely use the bikes, but when I do, they often displace an auto trip. I have noticed that the system at a whole is gradually degrading (bikes in worse shape, harder to find, grungier, etc.) That’s to be expected to some extent, but it’s still sad to see.
Any possibility of getting a virus from a tainted bike?Recommended 4
Any possibility of getting a virus from a tainted bike?
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/transmission.htmlRecommended 0
“It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.”
Definitely, but probably much lower than in a standing-room-only bus. Plus, if you wear gloves, that helps. If you have disinfectant wipes in your bag, it would help you (and others later) if you wipe down the touchpad and handlebars before and after.Recommended 1
I am privileged to work for a company and industry that allows workers to work from home. In fact, on Tuesday, they mandated a company-wide WFH policy for the next two weeks at minimum. That means I’m not riding into work. I had some doctor appointments this morning, so I rode to those. I noted far fewer cars and conflicts on the road today. I plan on going for lunch rides to keep my activity level up and to get the heck out of the house so I don’t go stir crazy. I worry for all my friends that are gig workers. Things are getting canceled left and right on them.Recommended 0
Whoops. That was supposed to be a standalone comment.Recommended 0
My prediction is that the ebike will emerge as the urban vehicle of choice in the new pandemic age, especially as prices drop. Public transit is a petri dish, but the geometrical problems associated with cars in dense areas will always remain. Electric assist will expand the bicycles potential range, and make bicycling more practical for people with health or disability problems, who aren’t fit, who live further from their destinations, etc. Even just not having to show up sweaty is a game changer.Recommended 6
Just like the virus, e-bikes are much more widespread in Europe.
Having more here would be a great thing for diversifying the transport options.Recommended 2
>>> Just like the virus, e-bikes are much more widespread in Europe. <<<
Are you suggesting causation, or merely correlation?Recommended 2
I highly doubt the virus is more widespread in Europe. What is more widespread in Europe is a functioning state supported health care system plus working test capability. Without testing we have no idea what the situation here is. Our mortality here is much higher even before coronavirus, and life expectancy shorter. Inequality, poverty, no health insurance all (already) take their toll.Recommended 15
Don’t worry, the CDC tested 77 people this week. We’ve got this under control.Recommended 4
Hahahahaha. That was goood!Recommended 0
Uh, no. I’ll echo other comments: your statement about the virus is inaccurate because of the federal government’s inability to provide testing or containment strategy until too late. We simply don’t know the infection rates here, but you will once they actually distribute and process large amounts of tests tests. Suggesting it is worse in Europe is a nothing more than a political talking point (speaking of dangerous viruses.)Recommended 4
The current rate of spreading is tenfold growth every 16 days (source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kas0tIxDvrg), so “infection is more widespread” likely means “they got exposed a few days before us.”Recommended 2
“The new pandemic age” ?Recommended 0
One thing I felt SURE I would see a lot more of is articles about people taking up biking to work as an alternative to riding public transport, to reduce the coronavirus infection factory that is a bus.
I know in Europe, after terrorism hits on the buses and subway systems, cities saw a large increase in people biking to work, because they perceived it yo be safer.Recommended 4
Modes of transportation will be one of the first things affected by the Outbreak, but there will be many secondary effects to follow. If history is any indication this will come in 3 waves (unless an effective vaccine is developed quickly). We are in the first wave which will peak and decline about June, the second wave will hit next fall, with a third wave the following year. The society and economy that will emerge will be fundamentally different. No one knows exactly what those changes will be, but they will be significant. For sure, the higher education, travel and health care business will be transformed. The reduction in demand may drive oil prices very low for a period. But this will permanently crush the marginal producers such as shale, or tar sands and leave the world that emerges with a much smaller economically feasible oil output. This new energy reality plus upcoming carnage in the auto industry will put happy motoring in the ICU. But many changes will be unexpected, so stay safe, stay flexible and keep riding.Recommended 3
3 waves sounds plausible, but societal transformation does not. Is there a precedent you’d like to cite? While it feels pretty freaky now, at some point, covid-19 will become part of the background noise of annual disease cycles, which may be a little more vicious than they were in the past, at least for a while, depending on how rapidly the virus mutates and how long immunity lasts.
As for the price of oil, it fell a little due to reduced demand, and then a lot due to increased production, with the Saudis taking advantage of the situation to crush their higher priced competitors (which is most of them). Ultimately, there may be shifts in who produces our oil (hopefully less tar sands), but if anything, cheaper prices will delay transition to alternatives. What won’t change is that if we burn it all, we’re toast.Recommended 8
Many historians believe the plague during the middle ages was the catalyst for great change. It reduced the population enough that it gave the peasants much greater leverage over the landed class, kicking off changes that lead to the renaissance.Recommended 1
A good example of a big change that could come with Covid-19 is the breakdown and radical change of our healthcare system. Our for-profit healthcare system is the most expensive in the world on a %of GDP basis yet leaves a large part of the population without coverage. Such a system is ill-equipped to deal with a pandemic where everyone must have access to testing and care to limit the destruction. One only has to look at the Lombardy region of Italy to see what is heading here in short order. Their excellent public healthcare system ( one of the best in the World) has been overwhelmed by Covid-19 . The same thing happening to our for-profit system will leave many people untreated to infect others, and will effectively shut down much of regular health care operations that the system has come to rely on for revenue. Will anyone be going in for a knee replacement when the hospitals and clinics are swamped with contagious patients? Though they will try to there will be no way for these HMO’s and provider networks to collect enough in billing to cover the exploding costs they will face. As peoples loved ones are triaged for coverage or capacity reasons, anger will sweep the land and and send our expensive and inefficient health care system to the dustbin of history. Our current system is very brittle and ripe for change, and Covid-19 is just the spark to kick things off.
>>> Covid-19 is just the spark to kick things off. <<<
We'll see. Covid-19 is hardly a plague level event, or even a SARS level event. Those most at risk are the over 80 (and even then with a mortality rate no higher than 20%), so while I expect many of us with aging parents (or who are aging parents) will experience a personal tragedy, I think that the idea that Covid-19 will do what Bernie, Hillary, Obama, and Romney couldn't is just wishful thinking.Recommended 2
As tragic as it is, the real issue is not the death rate, it is the rate of those requiring serious hospitalization. This is many times the death rate, and by nearly any calculation will overwhelm our healthcare system.Recommended 3
Sad that I think you’re right. With any luck, there will be an intelligent response to the collapse of the existing health care edifice. A pandemic might be the only thing that pushes us to health care as a human right, but I still fear that when we patch the system back together, the model will be the one we are currently suffering.Recommended 0
It’s probably worth noting that the healthcare system has not collapsed, and there’s no indication it will. On the other hand, if the Democrats win big in November, perhaps there will be energy for more sweeping reform.Recommended 0
Or maybe POTUS will adopt some of Bernieman’s policies and expand medicare for poor people even to the 12 states without such programs?Recommended 0
I agree with bikeninja. The possibilities are vast.Recommended 0
I’m biking to and supporting my local Asian stores and restaurants. The virus scare has only amplified Portland’s rampant racism.Recommended 8
Do you find it ironic to fight racism by making decisions based on race?Recommended 8
Asian American here. Reacting to racism by expressing solidarity to the victims of racism is not racism. Just like saying “black lives matter” is not racist. Acknowledging the reality that one’s race affects their standing in society is not the same as actively engaging in racism.Recommended 21
Thank you, Aaron.Recommended 5
While spring has come early, this global pandemic has made the streets quiet and my shop quieter.Recommended 1
Lucky you. In my car-centric community, car traffic has actually risen by quite a lot, as we have a lot of out-of-town visitors for a college basketball tournament that just got cancelled. The tourists booked their hotels well in advance and now they have nothing to do. Our local ebike shop is making a killing in renting out bikes.Recommended 0
until they declare martial law, and will not let me leave my house, i am gonna keep riding. that is what i know, for real.
best of luck to all y’all, and your loved ones!Recommended 2
How do you propose “they” keep millions of people in those houses. How many of us are “they” ?Recommended 0
Through enforcement of course, like they enforce traffic laws currently.Recommended 0