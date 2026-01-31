Photo Gallery: Anti ICE ‘Unity Ride’

Riders stretch across the Eastbank Esplanade. Photo taken from Burnside Bridge. (All photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Thousands of people turned out on bikes to honor Alex Pretti and all victims of ICE and Trump’s fascist regime. At one point the line of people stretched from the Moda Center along the Eastbank Esplanade all the way to the Tillikum Bridge. The ride went from Irving Park to South Waterfront where a rally was being held.

More photos below…