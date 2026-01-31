Photo Gallery: Anti ICE ‘Unity Ride’

Thousands of people turned out on bikes to honor Alex Pretti and all victims of ICE and Trump’s fascist regime. At one point the line of people stretched from the Moda Center along the Eastbank Esplanade all the way to the Tillikum Bridge. The ride went from Irving Park to South Waterfront where a rally was being held.
More photos below…
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.