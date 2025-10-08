New permit program makes vending at city parks easier and cheaper

This site could just as well be called PublicSpacePortland. Yes bikes and the people who ride them are cool and they can save the world; but at the end of the day, what I really care about most is safe and high-quality public spaces — be they parks, sidewalks, plazas, paths or roads.
In America, for better or for worse, our best public spaces are usually city parks. That’s why I was thrilled to see a news release from the City of Portland this morning about how they’ve eased the permitting rules for mobile vendors in parks — including many surprising locations like along NW Germantown Road in Forest Park. This is a big deal because public space only works if the public shows up, and having food trucks and other types of vendors in parks will encourage people not only to visit, but to stay there longer.
In a statement about the new rules on Tuesday, the City of Portland said they’ve launched a new, “simple and affordable” same-day permit system. “Whether it’s food carts, craft vendors, or mobile services, this streamlined program is designed to support small businesses while energizing public spaces,” the statement reads.
If vendors meet basic business licensing requirements, agree to remove their own waste, and have a self-contained vehicle to operate from, they can pay as little as $5 per day for the privilege of selling their wares at one of 41 parks across the city. With a same-day permit and freedom to choose where they set up (as long as it’s in a designated parking space, more on that below), this program is much easier than previous rules. Before these changes, mobile vending could only be done in certain parts of a park that had been identified by the city and required a permitting process that was more arduous and time-consuming.
The new permit program relies on use of existing parking spaces adjacent to parks and vendors are required to use the city’s “Parking Kitty” app to pay for any spaces they use. That’s an efficient way to make the program work, but it limits which parks are eligible because not all parks have paid parking lots nearby. Peninsula Park in North Portland for example, is left off the list because it doesn’t have a parking lot or adjacent paid parking spaces.
The new rules also specifically forbid human-powered carts like trikes or cargo bikes. “The unit must be a licensed motorized vehicle or a tow-behind trailer that remains connected to a licensed motorized vehicle. Push-carts and non-motorized carts not hitched to a vehicle are not allowed under this program,” the rules read.
When I asked Parks Program Coordinator Danny Dunn why trikes and bikes are not eligible for one of these permits, he said, “That’s a good question. I didn’t think of that.” Dunn then explained that since the vending will take part in parking lots and, “parking lots are specifically meant for motorized vehicles that are licensed to operate on roadways,” that means bikes don’t meet program requirements. “Allowing bikes in these spaces would completely redefine the space and how it’s typically used,” Dunn shared, “It’s a great question though and it’s something I would love the bureau to consider and work on.”
Trikes and smaller, non-motorized vendors can already sell in parks using a different permitting system that allows them to vend on sidewalks in the public right-of-way. Speaking of which, City Councilor Mitch Green wants to cut red tape on that program as well.
This all follows a pilot program launched early last year by the Portland Bureau of Transportation that aimed to bring more food trucks to Central City sidewalks.
There’s clearly momentum in City Hall and the Portland Building for more vendors in public spaces and that should make urbanists and anyone who cares about vibrant public spaces very happy.
It’s news to me that bikes aren’t allowed in parking lots.
Bikes are allowed in parking lots. What Danny was trying to explain is that bikes are not technically allowed in parking spaces, so since the program relies on the use of parking spaces, it would take some changes to city code to open up this program to bikes.
But hooray for the city for getting rid of some ridiculous red tape and fees.
“Allowing bikes in these spaces would completely redefine the space and how it’s typically used,” Dunn shared.
This is one of the most public-employee statements I’ve read in a while. No offense meant to this guy, who sounds like a great, thoughtful public servant, but believe it or not, people use bicycles while moving through parking lots at city parks. This is a common occurrence and does not require anyone’s brain to explode. Allowing bikes to take a lane on I-84 would completely redefine a space and how it’s typically used. Moving a vending box to a parking lot using a bike instead of a car would not.
I don’t even think it matters much, I’m just always fascinated by people who have managed to allow bureaucracy to rearrange their entire internal thought structure.
I love the smell of diesel in the morning!
Vending carts should only be allowed in parks if they have battery power or are able to plug in somewhere. Gas/diesel generators and idling engines should be forbidden.
Yeah right. Totally agree with you in terms of wishing for this, but if the city forbade diesel generators for these food trucks they’d have to admit that all the idling for other cars/trucks around parks is terrible too.
I admit it! Though in the park with a sanctioned permit is worse than outside the park.
And idling a commercial vehicle is generally illegal: https://oregon.public.law/statutes/ors_825.605
Keep in mind these permits would not allow mobile vendors inside the parks. They have to be in designated parking spaces. They can’t just post up on the grass or on a basketball court or something.
That doesn’t change my opinion about introducing a point pollution source with well documented health impacts (not to mention the noise) into a public park. It’s not like readily available alternatives don’t exist or are hard to find.
They should admit it! The air quality in Multnomah Quality is very low and is particularly high levels of diesel emissions. Neighbors for Clean Air claim the Mult Co is in the top 5 areas of diesel-polluted air in the county. Allowing or encouraging more diesel pollution is a step backward. I am excited for more food in our public realm, but the City needs to pull its head out of the sand!
Is battery-powered cooking actually feasible? I love to cook, especially vegan food, and after Soren’s snarky comments about “fossil fuel mystery meat” on the hot dog article I’ve been toying with the idea of some kind of bike-based vegan food vending side hustle.
I’d be totally on board with the city putting in electrical hookups in these parking lots though, with the added benefit of people being able to charge their e-cars and e-bikes.
I’m guessing not many folks use a diesel generator to power an electric cooktop, as opposed to using propane, but I could be wrong.
I have friends who use adapters to power induction stoves from their electric cars after mountain bike rides.
Not sure how well that would scale to a commercial operation on a warm, sunny day in June.
2kW induction cooktop and an 8-12 kwh battery would make this feasible
https://us.ecoflow.com/products/delta-pro-3-extra-battery?_pos=1&_sid=6413259c3&_ss=r&variant=41385808265289
And how many vendors, that have already invested in gas/diesel powered equipment supposed to do? Remember, many of these vendors don’t have a lot of capital so this is what they can afford.
Remember, equity is very big in Portland. I don’t always agree with it, but sometimes you just have to let things go so the “little person” can have a chance.
Upgrade to electric if they want to set up shop in a city park.
Interesting that the program manager specifically excluded bikes and trikes by adding such text – it seems vs an oversight. Even though such are “vehicles” in the Oregon code and can travel on the roads and parking lots (unless excluded by signage)…I guess not all staff know the state code*.
“When I asked [the Portland] Parks Program Coordinator why trikes and bikes are not eligible for one of these permits, [they] said, “That’s a good question. I didn’t think of that.” *[They] then explained that since the vending will take part in parking lots and, “parking lots are specifically meant for motorized vehicles that are licensed to operate on roadways,” that means bikes don’t meet program requirements. “Allowing bikes in these spaces would completely redefine the space and how it’s typically used,” [they] shared, …” as reported by BikePortland.
Wait, so… E-bikes?
Aren’t those motorized vehicles allowed to operate on roadways?
Edit: actually you know what, it’s this:
“vendors are required to use the city’s “Parking Kitty” app to pay for any spaces they use.”
It’s just a stupid implementation detail. Same problem that limits them to parks that have parking kitty spots. You need to input the license plate to use Parking Kitty, so they don’t have a mechanism to collect the fee for a bicycle.
Ebikes are considered bikes under the Oregon vehicle code