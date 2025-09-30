Removal of concrete safety planters on SE Salmon raises eyebrows, concerns

When maintenance crews from the Portland Bureau of Transportation hopped into forklifts and moved the large concrete planters at four intersections along the Southeast Salmon neighborhood greenway earlier this month, I heard about it right away.
Since they were installed four years ago as part of PBOT’s pandemic response to warn drivers they were entering a shared-street environment, these planters acted as 24/7 enforcement against unsafe driving, forcing people in cars to slow down and make safer turns. Not technically diverters, they had the impact of making Salmon much less attractive to car users and therefore a much more pleasant place to bike.
Riders I’ve heard from are frustrated about this on several levels. For some folks, the presence of these planters is the main reason they chose to ride on Salmon. For others, they feel PBOT didn’t warn neighbors or bike advocates about the removal. And given our recent history with diverters, removing important road safety features without proper communication is a very sensitive subject.
There’s some precedent for removing these planters where drivers tend to hit them too often, but this didn’t appear to be the case on Salmon.
One person I heard from shared a letter from PBOT Capital Program Manager Keith Baich that was mailed to residents along the corridor on August 15th. “PBOT will install pedestrian and bike crossing elements to your SE Salmon Street Greenway at intersections with SE 11th Avenue, SE 12th Avenue, and SE 30th Avenue,” read the letter. “This is a scheduled improvement project to support the pedestrian and bicycle networks in SE Portland.”
But there was no mention in the letter that the concrete planters would be removed.
Another person who contacted BikePortland after noticing the removal wrote, “[The planters] really made you feel safer because being at the apex of the hill limited your sight lines looking north. You could tuck in behind the diverter to look down the hill.” Many folks wanted to know exactly what was going on and whether or not the planters would be replaced.
I reached out to PBOT to learn more. Public Information Office Dylan Rivera confirmed with me on Monday that the removals come ahead of a planned construction project that will include “big safety improvements” on Salmon. Here’s more from Rivera:
“The intersections will have more permanent materials that give them a cleaner, more attractive look that will contribute to a feeling of more comfort and safety for people walking, biking or using a mobility device in the area… In their place, we have a contractor preparing to install crosswalks, cross bike markings, parking setbacks, concrete separators, and speed bumps (different treatments at each intersection, depending on engineering analysis).”
Rivera also confirmed that planters have been removed from four intersections: SE 11th, 12th, 20th and 30th. Dylan said the move comes as part of a March 2024 City Traffic Engineer Directive that requires PBOT to replace temporary materials (like these planters, which were ironically considered to be more permanent than the a-frame barricades they replaced) when they require too much maintenance.
Funding for the project comes from the city’s local gas tax-funded Fixing Our Streets program and PBOT expects to begin construction in mid-October.
“We believe the new, permanent materials will be a significant improvement,” Rivera shared.
That all sounds good, but given that the planters are likely to be off the street for at least a month, I’m not sure PBOT fully respects the massive safety impact that comes from stripping a street of its protective barrier while people on bicycles still use it. Would they turn off a traffic signal for a month prior to an electrical upgrade? Or remove lane striping on an arterial before re-striping?
On a thread in the BikeLoud Slack last week, one person posted a photo of planter-less SE Salmon and 30th and wrote, “I almost got hit today by a car turning into me where there used to be a diverter.”
I hope in the future PBOT can find a way to manage a project like this without such a long window of reduced safety before a significant improvement.
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
WTF? I live right at 20th and Salmon and had no idea this was going to happen! Also, there are no plans to replace anything at this intersection. People go way too fast on 20th all the time. What a cruel joke.
The flyer did not mention anything about this being removed, it didn’t even mention 20th. And I have a hard time believing it was too expensive to maintain. I’ve never seen anyone work done on the diverters.
If I knew the fixing our streets gas tax would be removing good infrastructure I rely on with no planned replacement, I probably wouldn’t have voted for it.
Every time PBOT takes a step forward, they can’t help but take a step back.
The fact that these have planters, which I ride by frequently and have not had problems, are being removed, casts doubt on the legitimacy of this whole “temporary materials” replacement ideology.
Absolutely infuriating that PBOT can’t get the small stuff right.
PBOT’s own evaluation of the Slow Streets planters states that they provide the following benefits, none of which will be provided by new crosswalks, crossbikes, parking setbacks, or speed bumps, which will be provided on the side street (30th) as opposed to on the greenway.
Perhaps the “concrete separators” that Dylan mentions will be used to provide some of those benefits, but it’s unclear what exactly those separators consist of, since they have not been mentioned in any other communication from PBOT on this topic so far.
I’m also curious to know what maintenance has been required on the Salmon planters. Is it just occasional graffiti cleanup? If so, why are we prioritizing some grafitti removal over the safety of people walking and biking?
I’m curious about this “maintenance” issue too. I’d expect crosswalks/bikes to need way more maintenance than the barrels.
The poor (or lack of) communication on the part PBOT seems to be a consistent pattern. The vagueness of the plans for the safety improvements (no timelines, even?) make this much harder to swallow.
What a bunch of garbage!
I don’t share Rivera’s optimism. I think the planters are some of the best traffic calming devices in the city, and I would like to see a lot more of them. My (cynical) prediction: the permanent treatments will be uglier, less adaptable, less effective, and more expensive than the planters that are being replaced. I’m curious whether Rivera really believes the changes will be an improvement and that the user community will generally concur or if they know it’s a crock and are playing coy. The budget expended on this change would have been much better spent deploying more planters.
Let’s remove the I-5 bridge now since it needs replacement anyway. Seems reasonable according to the execution of this action plan…
This absolutely sucks! I don’t see how the removals help anyone, and as someone who lives near the salmon and 20th intersection, it makes my commuting actively more dangerous.
PBOT: Hmmm. This is soooo hard to figure out. What can we do to make it safer and more inviting to travel by bike. One of the profound mysteries of life. Will we ever find the answer?
Portlanders: Diverters on greenways! Please, Please, Please… more diverters on greenways!!!
PBOT: Jeez. So hard to know. After deep contemplation, maybe we should remove some diverters, or cut down a tree and replace with some little silly thang.
Is anyone keeping a comprehensive list of all the ways/places/instances in which PBOT under Director Millicent Williams has made Portland streets more dangerous for pedestrians and bicyclists? When I made Director Williams sit at the same bus stop where a driver killed Jeanie Diaz, Williams told me she felt unsafe at the intersection as a person outside a motor vehicle. Yet the only changes she had PBOT make at that intersection have made it more dangerous for bicyclists and pedestrians, something I witness and experience regularly. Removing the barriers on the SE Salmon greenway is another example. It’s unconscionable that the director of PBOT’s highest priority is not safety. Nobody should hold that position without safety being the top priority. But Williams was appointed under then-City Councilor Mingus Mapps precisely for her willingness to support his reckless imperatives.
Other cities do this. Portland leaders, please step up.
I noticed the planter at NE 92nd and Tillamook has been quietly removed as well. Anyone have info on this?
I’m not down on everything PBOT does but sometimes I think their decisions are made by people who have never actually visited or used the sites they change. Like, maybe they look at the overhead Google map and say, “Hmm, this should work.”
I think it’s kind of corny that they took the planters away so long before putting in permanent infra. Other than that, it’s fine I guess. I’m interested to see what it looks like when construction is done.
The planters worked! They kept me and my family safe. Now I feel unsafe. Thanks PBOT.
Apparently, it only took part of a day to remove them. If that’s the case, why not wait until AFTER the new “improvements” are installed to yank critical safety infrastructure from our streets?
It took years of advocacy to get the planters installed in the first place. Now they are removed with zero community outreach or consultation. What a slap in the face.
The removal got about as much community input as the original installation did.
I bike on this street every day, often with my children. Taking away infrastructure that slows cars down seems like a step backwards. It’s frustrating because previously those planters were referred to as “permanent” in a lot of PBOT press releases and other materials.
I do look forward to the other safety infrastructure that is slated for the street, including crosswalks and speed bumps- those are much needed and will be great. But I think that hard infrastructure is important too. I am glad that Dylan Rivera mentions concrete separators (though I’m not sure exactly what those look like). I hope we can get the planters back, or other hard concrete infrastructure that makes the greenway a less convenient choice for cars.