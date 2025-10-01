Rider’s account of near miss underscores persistent threat of reckless drivers

On Tuesday morning around 8:00 am, commuting calm was shattered on one of Portland’s busiest bicycling corridors when a driver careened off the road, flew across the bikeway, and slammed into a metal fence, leaving a trail of broken debris in their wake. It happened on Southeast Milwaukie where it crosses the rail tracks at SE 12th.
I heard about it from several people and my first response was: Here we go again. There has been a disturbing drumbeat of drivers failing to control their vehicles and driving them into spaces that are expected to be carfree.
In the past month or so I’ve reported on several serious incidents. In early August, a man drove onto the sidewalk and killed someone on NE Martin Luther King Jr. and then hopped another median before coming to rest after a head-on collision with another driver. Later that month a suspected car thief sped across the (carfree) Tilikum Crossing Bridge. On September 17th, a driver intentionally drove through the Holman Pocket Park, only to be stopped by concrete bollards. Then on Sunday I posted photos of a driver who crashed into a planter area on the sidewalk of SW 1st and Main.
These are just a few recent examples of what feels like an out of control epidemic of dangerous and reckless driving on Portland streets. It’s a violent byproduct of a system where cars and their drivers have too much freedom to destroy and disrupt. If there’s a war on our streets, this is the closest thing to it.
“It’s infuriating that cars are increasingly careening into places they don’t belong,” said BikePortland reader Andy F., who was nearly hit by that driver who crashed into the sidewalk-level bike lane on SE Gideon Tuesday morning.
I asked Andy to share his experience. His account below and photos from the scene are chilling:
“A driver traveling northbound on Milwaukie Ave at high speed lost control near the Clinton/Gideon rail tracks intersection. He struck and knocked down a metal traffic light pole, then careened onto the curb, through fencing, and onto the MAX tracks.
I heard a loud noise (the driver first knocking down a metal traffic light pole). I thankfully was able to quickly move out of the way prior to the driver careening onto the curb, through the fencing next to the rail, and onto the tracks themselves. I escaped a direct hit by at most seven feet. It’s remarkable no other bikers/pedestrians were struck. I saw/heard no attempt to brake before he mounted the pedestrian path. I have no estimate for speed, but it was clearly high velocity given the damage and airbag deployment. If he had hit someone he would have seriously injured, or more likely killed them.
Because the driver now was on the tracks with a MAX train heading Eastward (other bikers were able to flag the train to stop thankfully) — and after ensuring area was safe — I was able to speak to the driver to get his permission to help and open door (very tinted windows made it difficult to visually determine safety) and pull him from the car. A young man, very confused and understandably disoriented. The steering wheel and side-curtain airbags all deployed. It’s easy to assume he was intoxicated, however it’s also totally possible he had a medical event (seizure, cardiac episode, etc.). Irrespective of those circumstances, he clearly was driving way too fast. Fire and EMS took a very long time to arrive. 911 repeatedly dropped my calls, and response times felt very slow, which was frustrating.
A huge shout out to the staff and workforce at Urban Alchemy who (were working working nearby and) were some of the first to the scene bringing Narcan and first aid kits. It was heartening to see the direct caring actions of people biking-by and local businesses — helping make sure the driver was safe and stable, flagging down the MAX train and communicating with EMS, etc.”
In addition to telling us what happened, Andy also wanted to share a personal message about how the incident has impacted him.
“I used to exclusively commute to work by bike years ago. But as I’ve moved further away from the city core and other life circumstances, I had largely stopped. I’ve been ashamed about that for a good while, missing the energy and liberation of biking and connecting with outdoors and Portland again. My choice to “fall out” of bike commuting has not only been a huge physical and mental health loss for me, but totally at odds with my values — wanting to minimize the negative impact my life has on the environment and local communities.
A few months ago I finally bit-the-bullet and bought an e-bike (a total game changer!) and have been so proud to finally be biking again. It’s been transformative just like it was years ago. It changed my work days and my general outlook substantially. And with the e-bike, going from Southwest Portland to outer Southeast is totally doable!
After Tuesday’s incident, I hope I don’t lose my bike-commuting inertia. I hope it doesn’t deter others from choosing more healthy ways of getting around. With that being said though, I don’t know if I can unconditionally recommend biking to/from work right now, especially more vulnerable or less experienced riders… Not with all the increasing road-rage and reckless driving. It’s great for those of us who feel confident on bikes, but it’s not accessible or safe for many people. That’s the unmeasurable tragedy to all this.
It’s infuriating that cars are increasingly careening into places they don’t belong. But it’s even more obnoxious the lethargic responses and sense of resignation from our elected officials. It’s not a moonshot to build infrastructure that can literally save and protect lives. How can we possibly encourage more people to ride bikes, or walk or jog, or do much of anything when they can so clearly see the car shrapnel and tire marks all over these paths? And after hearing and seeing all these near misses?
I’m grateful I wasn’t hit, and even more grateful I didn’t have to watch someone else killed. It was that close.
Please for the love of God, chill the f*** out in your cars and demand more from your elected officials. Maintaining the status quo is not good enough.”
Historically, policymakers have responded to incidents like this as if they are unpreventable one-offs with no systemic solution beyond the slow march toward hardening the system for bicycle users. But it’s clear we don’t have enough physically protected infrastructure. What we need is nothing short of a usable network of bike lanes that is either completely off-street or separated from drivers with tall, immovable concrete curbs — combined with street designs and system of enforcement and legal consequences that make it clear what type of behavior is expected from car users. We will only move the needle for cycling in Portland when our city, county and state jurisdictions provide that level of protection and we see more local leaders directly address the urgency of this crisis.
I’ve said it many times before and I’ll say it again:
Until there is active enforcement of laws in Portland, we will continue to see out-of-control drivers.
In my 20+ years of living in Portland, I’ve seen maybe TWO drivers get pulled over by police. There is almost ZERO active enforcement by PPB and other law-enforcement agencies. Everyone knows you can drive with impunity and get away with it.
People don’t like police? Then get used to being killed and maimed by drivers.
We need more “enforcement” by the thin-skinned incompetents who refused to enforce traffic laws because their feelings were hurt by activist/politician free-speech?
Ummm…no.
The malicious neglect of their sworn duty and their biased targeting of minorities is a part of the reason so many people die on Portland’s roads. When it comes to addressing CAR-nage, our entire legal system needs to be gutted and reformed from the ground up.
Repeal then replace?
So definitely no enforcement then?
Early in the summer, a brand new (legitimate dealer tags!) Subaru heading west on SE Holgate crossed oncoming traffic, jumped the curb, and hit the telephone pole in front of my house so hard that its battery ended up at least 50 ft away from the car. He nearly perfectly split the telephone pole (~2 ft in diameter) at his bumper. The pole remained vertical, but was shortened and displaced by about 3 ft.
This happed around 3 pm, just as traffic starts to pick up on Holgate. PGE had to be onsite for the next 24 hours (worked through the night) repairing the pole and correcting the tension in the lines.
I was working from home that day, and heard the driver accelerate very aggressively before the crash. Other drivers who stopped indicated that he might have been trying a dangerous (blind) pass around a moving delivery van and had to veer further left to avoid a head-on collision.
This is a section of Holgate where I see people walking up and down the sidewalk regularly. It’s not a pedestrian destination, but there’s steady foot traffic for sure.
Live or drive on Holgate enough and you’ll witness a few (but impactful amount of) people absolutely losing their mind at cars traveling 30 mph or less in the 25 mph speed limit zone. You’ll wake up in the middle of the night hearing cars gun it to make the green light at 52nd, traveling well over 60 mph. You can hear the loud engines in your house for nearly a full minute if they’re going hard enough.
I’ve had people honk, swerve, and flash their lights at me for going the speed limit. I’ve lost count of the so many dangerous passes that force oncoming traffic to take evasive maneuvers.
I’ve witnessed at least 4 parked cars on the side of the road get hit and totaled. The telephone pole across the street from me has been hit before too. Residents closer to Chavez are pretty much parking on the sidewalk at this point to avoid losing their mirrors or worse.
We can’t continue down this path. It isn’t going to work.
I remember this incident. I live just south of you on 52nd, and three weeks ago a drunk driver going probably 70-80 southbound on 52nd lost control, hit the curb, flew OVER our yard, and smashed the neighbor’s parked car INTO their house, knocking it off the foundation. They lost two cars and the house is uninhabitable. It’s an epidemic.
The crash on 52nd is the cover story on the October issue of The Bee which arrived at my house on Monday… I tried to find you a link but apparently it’s not anywhere on their website!
Holy crap! I’m almost always snaking through the neighborhood when I need to head south. This is why!
Aggressive driver. I was driving back home from a mountain bike ride on Sunday, 9/28/25, and remember this car driving aggressive around Powell and Cesar Chavez. I mean who can forget the dimpled rear bumper?? When I saw that car on Sunday I thought to myself that person is a danger.
No worries though, Mr. Broccoli hair behind the wheel will surely be back at it again when he gets his oil pan repaired! Worst that can happen is his insurance rates go up (if he has insurance)
What does this mean?
BP please post the PPB report when it comes on line.
I think this example underscores the limitations of infrastructure. The Gideon path is a curb-protected MUP, and the curb did nearly nothing to stop this car. Enforcement needs to be a part of the solution to help change the driving culture. Cameras, cops, all of it. Pull people over for speeding, noisy mufflers, tinted windows, not using a signal, etc. Send tickets to cars with out of date registration, red light runners, speeders. Oregon should ban right on red today, state-wide.
I am a big proponent of safety through infrastructure, but some of our best “protection” is low concrete curbs. This shows how futile these are against today’s over-sized, over-powered vehicles.
I think small curbs are a good example of something I’ve been saying for many years now: That our mitigations to these threats have fallen behind the severity of the these threats. I think we need more four foot high curbs instead of four inch high curbs.
Look what Denver is doing – https://www.reddit.com/r/bikecommuting/comments/17lhlnh/beautiful_new_protected_bike_lane_with_tall_curbs/
A million times this! The 4 inch barriers are a joke with the same design priority as floppy plastic flex posts – minimize damage to cars instead of minimizing loss of life.
They have one just like it on 10th Street NE in Atlanta too next to Piedmont Park, but 2-way.
We are lauded as a celebrated biking city. But I think this recognition is based on the legacy of individuals who’ve created a town that extolls biking and the folks who continue to endure on our roads; the bike bus movement being a recent example. Largely, it is not based on our biking infrastructure.
Visits to Minneapolis and Seattle in the past decade have illustrated more robust and extensive projects than we are undertaking. And now apparently Denver is also showing us what is achievable when barriers are taken seriously and buffers aren’t mere inches-high bumps.
Our city’s leadership, through a succession of inert mayoral administrations and proclamation-without-activation city councils, has abdicated their responsibility to construct meaningful, safe, and permanent physically protected and physically separated bike infrastructure.
Therefore, it’s no surprise that all too often PBOT announces a project with great fanfare to only find that the final, completed project is a half-hearted construction dominated by what-could-have-been possibilities. The far too commonplace painted lines and plastic wands are the municipal version of smoke and mirrors. It’s almost as if PBOT just shrugs and mutters, “it’s better than nothing.”
in regard to a recent project, for all of the talk about the upgrades on Broadway, from a biking perspective I’m left — as we are so often with bike projects in Portland — exceedingly underwhelmed by another concession-laden conclusion. Is it a hot mess? Probably not, but it’s tepid, lacking necessary protection. And should we build showcase projects that can be characterized this way?
City leadership has been forewarned. It is far beyond time for Portland to build an extensive network of genuinely safe physically protected or physically separated bike infrastructure. The ink isn’t even dry on another recent Vision Zero proclamation when we’ve had a vivid reminder that Portland needs to completely reconfigure the way it views physical barriers.
A major deficiency with solid barriers or tall curbs is that those configurations result in debris building up in the bike lane. I read the articles about Portland’s mini street sweepers but I’ve never seen one in use and the region is full of bike facilities that are basically not maintained.
I’m not sold on solid barriers until there is adequate (almost any) maintenance.
I hear you on this J_R, but would caution you that the way you are looking at this is a scarcity model which I believe we really have to avoid. We must expect and demand the maintenance will happen and not let the inadequacy of current maintenance stop us from pushing for these better solutions.
And so many of the supposedly protective curbs are beveled and intentionally mountable. They are low speed bumps, and designed to not damage a motor vehicle that runs over them.
Wow. Scary – so many folks bike on that path, lucky nobody was seriously injured. Maybe concrete bollards protecting pedestrians here are needed – the speed you can achieve from milwaukie (and even gideon) can be pretty quick. Also – doesn’t trimet/UP have cameras here – there might be video to be had here. Glad to hear Alchemy in a positive light, I think that’s a first.
PBOT needs to redirect a portion of their budget away from concrete planters and strips of paint to PDX Police specifically to fund traffic cops. I know PDX Police have been hiring more officers recently. But I have seen only one motorcycle cop pull over a driver in the past 4-years. I could be missing other enforcement actions, but it sure looks like there aren’t many.
The increase in bicycle commuters and recreational riders during the COVID shutdown was largely due to the lack of cars on the road. That was empirical evidence one of the largest detractors to more cycling by many is fear of drivers – specifically reckless ones.
Some readers may be ambivalent about the police. But if the cops were actively citing more of the reckless drivers their attitude might shift.
I agree with you that more enforcement is needed; however, the “budget shift” has already happened as PPB gets the lions share of the general fund while PBOT gets scraps.
There’s a thing, drivers hit fixed objects so the objects are removed. This is confusing. Are the objects not there to be hit? The drivers are the offenders, extract them from the cars and remove their keys and their licenses.
Double down on the obstacles!
On monday after dark, as I rode east on ankney approaching the rainbow and seats, i saw a person lying on the ground being attended by emt’s, a car askew in the intersection and a bike with it’s lights still on 20 feet away from the person down and a cop quietly listening to the driver try and talk their way out of running a stop sign and striking someone. Im a driver and a biker. We can all do better. Thanks Jonathan for keep ing the conversation going.
Last week a nine-year-old boy was hit by a negligent driver in a crosswalk with flashing lights activated, and sustained life-threatening injuries. Last I read, he’s stable now but his life will be forever changed. The driver got nothing more than a “have a better day” from the cop and permission to drive off and cause more harm.
I am not optimistic about anything changing. The state, city, county, and every other organization in charge of streets and roads are all broke, and at any rate, refuse to make the political sacrifices necessary for life-saving infrastructure. The Feds are pretty much pro car-violence now (as if they weren’t before). Perhaps if PBOT had the courage to piss off some car dealership owners and narrow 122nd, that little boy and his family wouldn’t have had their whole world turned upside down.
On the enforcement side, PPB won’t pull people over because they got their feelings hurt; and at any rate, they are all carbrains anyway. Even if they aren’t driving in from Camas or Battleground, they are still spending all day in a McSUV, playing on their computers while they drive around. PBOT has been absolutely anemic in the rollout of speed and red light cameras, and now they’re turned off for another month plus.
As we saw with the snafu around the transportation funding bill, there’s no way the state legislature could get their shit together to craft a legal response to reckless driving that would dole out consequences commensurate to the harm that willfully negligent drivers cause when they fail to regulate their emotions.
It really is not going to get better. Best we can do is keep our eyes and ears open, and keep our heads on a swivel.
“Best we can do is keep our eyes and ears open, and keep our heads on a swivel.”
Great point! I neglected to mention this in my very rambling account. This was definitely a wake-up call to not have headphones in. Being able to hear the commotion effectively kept me out of the hospital/morgue. Stay alert out there!
I hope you’re not right about the rest, but I think I agree. And it’s hard not to feel pessimistic. That was not an act of God what happened to that nine-year old, but a collective apathy and ineffectiveness at all levels. It’s unacceptable and tragic.
I’m trying to (usually not that successfully) be less cynical with all of the non-stop discussing and planning, and disingenuous vague promises by the various professionals and decision-makers. They don’t really seem to have skin in the game so why assume they would genuinely care?
But change will, one way or another, happen. The area I’m hopeful in is that I think individually and collectively–via direct democracy/action–we can have measurable small influences and if done effectively and pro-socially, be “contagious”. Seeing fellow bike commuters, joggers and nearby business-people show up, ready to help was really affirming. Humans looking out for humans. That experience of caring people looking out for one another, shifted my outlook at least for the day.
I have zero ideas myself but I think it would help me (maybe us?) feel less disempowered–less cynical–if there were physical/tangible things could actually work on(repairing pot holes, cleaning bike lanes, flagging intersections, building bikes to give to people, etc). I’m ashamed I rarely actually get my hands dirty. We shouldn’t have to do these things, but it’s not realistic right now to be holding our breath for ODOT/PBOT/PPB, etc. to change their pace or behavior. Writing form letters to representatives or donating money to whichever non-profit doesn’t feel like much of anything but a pressure valve for us to exonerate responsibility.
Anyways…Rambling again…Thanks for your thoughts!
Head Swively yours, Andy
Very disturbing. I hope this driver is not inconvenienced. The good news is that he will probably need to buy a new car and may have higher insurance premiums. This will maintain the positive flow of economic resources out of our local economy, maximizing the concentration of capital and wealth disparities. Fortunately, our taxes will go repair all of the damage he caused to further facilitate the extraction of monetary wealth and quality of life from Portlanders. Should we lower the driving age to 14 or just stop requiring driver’s licenses? All this over-regulation is surely bad for the economy.
Maybe the benevolent and enlightened president can send Portland some surplus national guard or army soldiers to enforce traffic safety laws in the city, including negligent drivers, bicyclists who run red lights and stop signs, and pedestrians who cross against the lights? It looks like a war zone out there…
It’s like freakin’ WWII, man. Antifa hellfire everywhere!
This is not the same driver (or at least not the same car) that scary passed me going N bound on SE Milwaukie as I was driving the 25 mph speed limit just two weeks ago. They also passed another car driver many blocks ahead of me. Only for all of us to gather at the light at SE Powell. In my case it was a middle aged white guy driving the car. I think that’s the thing — these aren’t one-off stories, but they are stories that all of us can share that happened yesterday, last month, last week.
I really think cars should be banned in many areas of Portland because they are deadly weapons and not treated as such. We are no co-existing safely AT ALL.
Ah yes, Portland — where the traffic division was axed, then half-heartedly revived, the speed cameras are offline, and the only thing moving fast is City Council’s next resolution about Gaza or a fresh hot take on Donald Trump.
Meanwhile, back on our streets, drivers are turning bike lanes into bumper car tracks and sidewalks into shortcuts. Actual enforcement? Nah. We’ve apparently decided that talking about safety is the same as doing something about it.
Lower speed limits, no enforcement, no cameras, and a City Council more focused on foreign policy than the SUV currently airborne over the curb on SE Milwaukie.
At this rate, bollards and dumb luck are the last line of defense.
This looks like a great location for some bollards
i rode across the Sellwood Bridge this morning.An eastbound truck managed to trigger a flashing “47” on the speed camera at the east end of the bridge. The 30 mph limit on the bridge changes to 25 mph.
Until the PPB decides to start doing traffic enforcement again and that driver gets a fine of $1000, expect more of the same.