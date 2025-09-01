Bicycle rider dies in Washington Park after downhill crash

The Portland Police Bureau just reported a fatal collision involving a bicycle rider that happened Sunday night in Washington Park.
Here’s the full PPB statement:
On Sunday, August 31, 2025, at approximately 6:30 p.m., officers assigned to the Portland Police Bureau’s Central Precinct responded to a bicycle crash in the area of Southwest Sacajawea Boulevard and Southwest Lewis and Clark Circle in Washington Park. When they arrived, officers located an adult male cyclist deceased.
PPB’s Major Crash Team (MCT) responded to the scene. The preliminary investigation indicates the cyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was riding a BMX-style bike downhill with a group of other cyclists when he crashed trying to ride between two boulders.
No further information will be released at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact PPB’s Traffic Division and reference case number 25-238736.
This description would seem to imply that the person who died was taking part in a group ride. I’m not aware of any such ride that was going on yesterday that would have placed a group like this in Washington Park at that time. Hearing that it was a “BMX-style” bike (which I take it to mean it was small) and given the location, this might have been a group doing a sort of “Zoobomb” — which is a well-known tradition (which has fizzled out quite a bit since its heyday 15 years or so ago) where people ride minibikes up to the top of the park (the zoo) and then “bomb” down. The location at Lewis and Clark Circle is a common stopping point on some Zoobomb routes.
This is the third fatal bicycle collision so far this year and the 25th road fatality overall.
I don’t have any details beyond what the police have shared. So if you know more and want the community to hear about it, please reach out to me.
UPDATE, 5:32 pm: The man who died was named Brian Hesse. He was an active member of the PDX Bike Life community on Facebook. His daughter posted this remembrance of him on that page along with the photo:
Just wanted to say how much my dad enjoyed every moment with you all. Everytime i would talk to him he’d either be out with yall or talking about the next ride.
You all gave him the best years of his life, and right now that’s the only thing im finding comfort in.
Thank you all for loving him as much as i did
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
Perhaps shockingly, not all group rides make it to the SHIFT calendar, or are known about to BikePortland readers. This site has always catered to a very specific segment of cyclists very much and more so in recent years. It’s a big world out there.
Anyhow, wear your helmets, folks. Even if Jonathan chooses not to.
This was my brother. He was part of the PDX bike life crew. A father, son, brother and all around great person. They weren’t racing. It was an accident.
So sorry for your loss.
I am so sorry for you and your family’s loss. As a former longtime bike advocate for a statewide org I have been close to several fatal crashes. These crashes are so painful in their suddenness and especially because cyclists are often such great people. It sounds like your brother was one of them and like he was doing something he loved dearly. Wishing you and especially his daughter and immediate family solace and the comfort of loved ones and friends at this difficult time.
While I respect the undeniable appeal of riding a bike in dirt, (where ever you can find it in Portland), many riders I see on the trails and dirt roads underestimate their handling skills and control. On narrow trails, the common courtesy of slowing down and yielding to the ascending rider seems to have been forgotten. Some don’t wear helmets in an environment with multiple dynamic fuckeries waiting to happen. (Sad face.)
This appears to have happened on a paved road (or just a few feet off of it) despite the headline implying that it was a downhill mountain bike group (which wouldn’t make sense for Washington Park as there are no such trails up there).
This is terribly said news to hear about a cycling supporter and enthusiast. This is a terrible reminder to the rest of us about the importance of wearing a helmet, even when the right doesn’t look dangerous.
My wife was a paramedic for many years. If you could see what she saw you would never not wear a helmet or use a seatbelt.
Despite the lack of safety gear (as others have pointed out) and what role that might have played in this tragic death, I can’t help but mention seeing several public photos where the crew is drinking alcohol (in fact 211 / Steel Reserve malt liquor aka strong beer) on the street downtown. Does not seem like a wise choice prior to cycling a challenging descent.
Unfortunately it’s a choice that I see repeated on just about every “bike fun” group ride from TNR to Midnight Mystery to WNBR and in my experience has contributed to several accidents. Just my two cents, but DUII on a bike isn’t exactly the harmless thing that a lot of people make it out to be.