Funding picture for ODOT’s Rose Quarter freeway expansion looks bleak

It’s never a great sign for a transportation project when, six years after the legislature came up with a down payment, project leaders still don’t have a plan for how to pay for it.
After being dogged by years of negative headlines, high-profile protests, and shaky support from politicians and key public agencies, the I-5 Rose Quarter project seemed to take yet another step backwards today. The estimated $1.3 billion project seeks to add lanes to I-5 between I-84 and the Fremont Bridge and build a cap over the freeway where it crosses through the Lloyd near Moda Center. At the Oregon Transportation Committee meeting today, the director of ODOT’s Urban Mobility Office (a new department tasked with getting this and other freeway expansions in the Portland region built) Brendan Finn asked commissioners for a big favor: He requested a one-year extension on coming up with a financing plan for the project.
Finn and his team were supposed to present a funding scenario to the OTC by July of this year. But he says he needs more time. According to Finn, there are two man reasons a funding plan has proven elusive: First, the design of the project has changed dramatically since it was first conceived; and second, a recent moratorium on tolls has taken away one of the project’s main revenue sources. Finn didn’t mention at the meeting today that the estimated cost of the project has tripled since it was first endorsed and funded by the legislature.
When ODOT pitched the project to the legislature in 2017, it was all about congestion relief and “fixing the bottleneck.” Rural lawmakers said this section of I-5 was making it harder for their farmers to get goods to market and we heard the usual hue and cry about traffic backups. But once ODOT got into the local politics, they realized that it’s very tough to add driving capacity on a freeway in Portland’s central city — a place filled with politicians and activists who are proud of our freeway fighting legacy and who understand the terrible policy implications of freeway widening. So ODOT tried to shift to making the project about safety. But when called out on that rationale, they could not show a compelling crash and fatality history that would necessitate such an immense cost. Then the project became all about re-invigorating the lower Albina neighborhood (that the original freeway construction wiped out). But smart people realize it’s much easier and cheaper to rebuild lower Albina without expanding the freeway.
When you combine a shaky rationale with an even shakier political footing and what seems like one controversy after another, you get a project that is in a lot of trouble.
The OTC ultimately granted Finn’s request for a delay today, but not without some tough love from the commissioners.
Commissioner Sharon Smith pointed out that, “The longer these projects take, the more they cost and so delay is not always our friend. And especially with escalating costs and impacts it’s just, it’s hard to do because it’s just going to cost us all more later.”
And Commissioner Lee Beyer (a former legislator who spearheaded the 2017 transportation funding package that committed $30 million per year to the project starting in 2022, money which was recently taken away from this project so ODOT could build a wider Abernethy/I-205 Bridge ) said, “It’s obviously been a controversial project.” Beyer says he understands the delays in the funding plan because of how much the project has changed since 2017 (freeway caps were a distant possibility then, but have become the most important — and expensive — part of the project since). “And so the need to develop the funding plan is important and it makes sense to take the time to do that,” he said at the meeting today. Then his next comment really made sit up straight:
“I have to say that given what we all know about our financial picture at this point, I’m not sure how we finance this project. I think it’s going to require some additional legislative action and commitment that we’re going to move forward on this… It’s a challenge financially. And so that’ll be something that I want to make sure from a fiduciary standpoint that we limit our financial exposure while still supporting the project until those finance decisions are made.”
So not only does ODOT have no plan to pay for the project, but the earmark the legislature gave them is being used on a different project, they can no longer count on tolling in the short term, and one of their bosses on the OTC just said he’s not even sure how the numbers will add up.
Meanwhile, while ODOT tries to fundraise for a freeway expansion, the prospects for a separate plan to rebuild the Albina neighborhood over I-5 have never looked better.
In March the nonprofit Albina Vision Trust won an $800,000 “Reconnecting Communities” grant from the Biden administration to jumpstart a planning process with the City of Portland that help solidify their vision. And late last month, Nike founder Phil Knight and his family foundation pledged $400 million to the 1803 Fund, a new group that will spearhead investments in the historically Black neighborhood. The fund will be headed by Rukaiyah Adams, one of the founding board members of Albina Vision Trust.
Funding a project that will make the neighborhood stronger seems to be much more popular than funding one that would do the opposite. Go figure.
That whole part of 5 is redundant anyways. 405 is just 2ish miles to the west and goes in the exact same direction. Why are they wasting money on something that will fall down in the next earthquake. Tear it down, fill back in lower Albina, and open up the east side waterfront. Oh and save billions of taxpayer $$
When I moved here in 1989, the first thing I wondered is why in the hell does the city have a Freeway on the most valuable real estate (waterfront) in the city.
Vera Katz proposed burying the damn thing 25 years ago which would have been so cheap back then. Getting rid of it is a decent idea but burying it is second best.
Oregon stopped being cool and progressive about the time I moved here unfortunately and continues the long decline…..
Incidentally, that is the last time Saturday Night Live was funny.
Sooo – we’re blaming DWK for both the decline of PDX and SNL?
🙂
Preach! Why are we even talking about expanding infrastructure when we can’t afford to maintain what we’ve got? Call me crazy but if motorists are unwilling to pay the fully allocated costs of driving (including the negative externalities) maybe it’s time to admit to ourselves that we tried the whole personal automobile centered approach, it it failed, and now it’s time to cut our losses and move on to more sustainable (and equitable) transportation investments.
Oh well, if the powers that be won’t use the tolling tool (funding operations & congestion pricing), perhaps its time to pivot AND depave/ arterialize the I-5 segment between the 405 Bridge and 84. This would form a beltway around the core for limiting ICE / regional traffic egress and also start to reconnect the divided Albina sections. The inner SE industrial “preserve” is pretty much on its final leg/ decade and this pivot might be able to free up land for the Portland hub to host the high speed Cascadia rail that Washington State and BC is working diligently on. Things to think about when converting policy/ politics lemons to lemonade.
Not to put it down, but they’ve been talking about a high-speed rail corridor between Portland and Vancouver BC for at least 40 years now.
It was just vague talk in the past, but the current effort is very well-funded, has actual consultants doing plans and business cases, and it seems very feasible. It’s more real now than it’s ever been.
Please stop conflating ODOT’s tolling progrem with congestion pricing. Portland had an opportunity to implement bonafide congestion pricing and punted. It still amazes me how many of the urbanists clamoring for tolling were so willing to accept Portland’s denial of congestion pricing.
ODOT is waiting for the 2024 election campaigns to start in earnest – lots of opportunities for last-minute Congressional pork barrel earmarks for useless highway infrastructure amid the campaign promises, since we all know that one of the few bipartisan issues that both parties support is more highway funding.
Tolls got shot down? That’s just crazy. We need rail projects and multimodal pathway projects funded by automobile travel. Are there low income people using the roads? Probably, but just have them turn in tax returns for a free toll pass. Are there farmers delivering stuff to farmers markets? Probably, but just give them a dedicated lane where a toll person can look at the cargo and allow them through.
There shouldn’t be tax and infrastructure dollars going to things that make our communities worse, allow roads to encroach on more of the cityscape, and cover our rivers with more and larger bridges that are not for active transport and trains.
No. A lot of folks I think have the wrong perception of what happened with Gov. Kotek’s order to pause tolls. The tolling program and work is continuing the very same way… They just cannot collect any tolls until Jan 2026. It will have a massive impact on some project funding for sure and the political ramifications are big… But it also gives pro-tolling folks and the state more breathing room to do their work in getting ready for tolls in a much less heated and controversial environment. I’ll try to get a story up soon to share more.
With all due respect, this seems to be wishful thinking. Kotek paused tolling in response to fierce opposition from local governments in affected communities. These local governments all issued coordinated press statements crowing over this delay. Moreover, even Gov. Kotek acknowledged the coordinated opposition in her letter to legislators:
https://www.wweek.com/news/2023/05/04/kotek-makes-it-official-shes-ordered-odot-to-pause-tolling-until-2026/
But why would she pause it and not cancel it in this case if there wasn’t intent to continue moving forward with it?
It’s politically easier to “pause” a controversial program than to cancel it.
That’s correct Jonathan. There is no internal pause on tolling at ODOT. As someone embedded in the state’s work on tolling, I can vouch for no “pause”. It takes years to build the back office, customer service, technology ops of a toll program so there is no time to sit back. That said, and as others note, politics can kill it even if the state has the systems in place. Don’t forget about tolling on IBR. That toll system will be run by Oregon.
You say that like it’s only a detail, but the whole idea (or so I thought) was to see if tolls would reduce demand in a way that would impact the size of the CRC. If we don’t start tolling until 2026 (and maybe not even then), we don’t have the experience and data we need to better right-size this project, and tolls just become a way to feed the monster we’ve been fighting against all these years.
There’s no doubt that Kotek struck a big blow to those who want a smaller bridge.
Also, tolls will not be any less controversial or heated in 2026 than they are today.
Almost like the freeway never should have been in the central city to begin with….
Eventually I-5 will be moved west along the current Hwy 30 alignment and cross the river on a 16-lane bridge at St Helens. It’s all going according to plan. 😉
I have never been happier reading a news article. I agree with the comments that the section of I-5 between I-85 and I-405 is redundant and at the very least should be covered but ideally torn down since congestion is bound to happen when you have 3 mega freeways merge into one all at the same time. It blows my mind that for this entire time ODOT hasn’t been able to see that the problem is the three freeways all coming together that create a problem. How do we shift the conversation to removing that section of freeway?