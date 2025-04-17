Weekend Event Guide: Easter, Troutdale explorations, 4/20 fun, and more

I-5 Bridge from the Vancouver side. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Now is the time in my recovery where I’m getting real sad about all the events I’m unable to attend and cover. Ladds 500, TNR’s 10 Anniversary ride tonight, the big transportation lobby day that’s happening at the State Capitol in Salem today, and so on and so forth. Ugh! All I can do is focus on getting better so I can get back out there sooner and start creating stories again. I think it will be early May before things are somewhat normal again (because I have a family trip in late April that was planned before my surgery).

Anyways, enough about me, below are suggestions for what to do this weekend while I stare wistfully outside my window at the spring sun and scroll through all the fun photos y’all are sharing…

Friday, April 18th

Summer Night Rides – 5:30 pm at Cyclepath Bike Shop (NE)

Want a fun crew to spend Friday night’s with? Roll to the shop and then tackle iconic Portland climbing loops on this new weekly ride series. It’s like Friday Night Lights, but for bike people! More info here.

Saturday, April 19th

Bike Milwaukie Monthly Ride – 10:00 am at Milwaukie Bay Park (SE)

Explore Oak Grove via the Trolley Trail and then end at the awesome new Pfriem Brewery in downtown Milwaukie. Make it a loop from Portland and this is a classic local route and the perfect distance for almost any fitness level. More info here.

Trek to Two Bridge Loop – 10:00 am at Trek Slabtown (NW)

Join an experienced ride leader for this 40-mile route that will cross the Columbia River and connect bridges and carfree bike paths. Expect a medium pace of 12-14 mph. More info here.

Troutdale Travels – 10:00 am at Glen Otto Park (Troutdale)

Explore the neighborhoods around downtown Troutdale with a wonderful local guide and ride leader named Frank Stevens (you might have met him at Bike Happy Hour or other Portland events). Ends at Mt. Hood Community College Farmers Market. More info here.

Earth Day Community Bike Ride – 11:00 am at Colonel Summers Park (SE)

The City of Portland Bureau of Transportation invites you on this group bike ride to Laurelhurst Park where they’ve organized a big community gathering for Earth Day. More info here.

Sunday, April 20th

Reach the Beach Training Ride – 9:00 am at REI in Hillsboro

Join experienced (but nice and friendly!) riders from Portland Bicycle Club for a beautiful route around Hagg Lake as you tone your thighs and bums for the Reach the Beach event. More info here.

Kidical Mass Easter Bunny Ride – 2:00 pm at Irving Park (NE)

The merry-makers of Kidical Mass want to celebrate the season by decorating bikes and adding bunny ears to helmets for this fine Portland tradition. Ride from park-to-park with your little ones at this family-friendly event. More info here.

Very Merry 4/20 Ride – 3:45 pm at Colonel Summers Park (SE)

Pay homage to Mary J on this ride that will include stops at dispensaries and will have fun music and a 10-mile route at an easy/social pace. More info here.

