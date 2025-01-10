Podcast: In The Shed Episode 34



Our first episode of 2025 features special guest Brock Dittus. Brock is the guy who started the Sprocket Podcast and he’s just an all around wonderful human, former school bus driver, and cargo-biking dad who’s been a big part of the local bike scene. He now lives in Salem, which he gives glowing reviews to in this episode.

Among the many fun things we chat about in this episode, you’ll hear me share some big ideas for cycling to and on Sauvie Island, and how to plan a good bike route to the forthcoming In-N-Out Burger that’s being planned to open out near the Portland Airport.

Tune in and get cozy with us in the shed. Watch or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

Thanks for listening!