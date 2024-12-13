Weekend Event Guide: See the lights, ride little bikes, and more

Weather be damned. Life is too short to stay inside and too dull to not include bike rides.
Here are a few suggestions for life in the saddle this weekend…
Saturday, December 14th
Sorella Forte Group Ride – 9:00 am at River City Bicycles (SE)
Classic shop ride vibes but led by a cool and welcoming, all-women club based out of Portland’s coolest bike shop. More info here.
Saturday Social – 10:00 am at Woodstock Park (SE)
A certified Portland Bicycling Club ride leader will take you on a 15-25 mile exploration of the metro area at an intermediate pace (13-15 mph). More info here.
Inn Between Holidays Ride – 1:00 pm at Reel M Inn (SE)
Partake in this joyous tradition of an “Inn” themed bar tour led by a guy named Josh who has a gift for bike-cultural geography. More info here.
Ride to It’s Giving Market – 1:15 pm at Ladd Circle (SE)
There’s a cool holiday market with lots of bike merch that would make great gifts and there will be no billionaires involved. Why not bike there in a group? More info here.
Holidays on Franklin Street – 5:30 pm at Expo Center MAX Station (N)
Tom Howe will lead this ride over the river and through the woods to a neighborhood in Vancouver that goes all out with Christmas decorations. More info here.
Sunday, December 15th
Mini Velo & Folding Bike Ride – 10:00 am at Something Cycles (E Burnside)
Like Zoobomb but in reverse and on a different mountain. Join this fun local bike shop for a group ride on little bikes and see if you can make it to the top of Mt. Tabor. Don’t worry, there’s a cafe stop for fueling up beforehand! More info here.
Techno Christmas Peacock Lane Takeover – 6:00 pm at Irving Park (NE)
Nakedhearts:PDX wants to get you dancing in the streets and what better place to do it than carfree Peacock Lane. More info here.
