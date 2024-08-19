Publisher’s note: Bound for Budapest, see you in September

Hi everyone.
Just wanted to remind you that I’m leaving town again for another family trip and won’t be back until the first week in September. I wish there was a way for me to keep the site going strong while I’m away, but without any paid staff that’s just not possible. I realize this isn’t ideal, so I’m asking for your patience, understanding and support as I take this last trip of the summer with my family.
If you’re curious, all five of us (my kids are 13, 19, and 21) are headed to Budapest where my wife was born and still has family (dad, aunt, uncle, and cousins). The last time I was there was 2016. I was impressed with their bike culture and infrastructure back then, so I’m curious what it looks like now. But to be clear, this is a family trip so I likely won’t switch into BikePortland-mode much at all if I can help it.
The thing is, I really need a break! The past 19 years of BikePortland is catching up to me — both physically and mentally. I have a serious elbow tendon overuse issue (from typing and using my thumb) that makes it painful to type and use my phone — both of which are absolutely necessary to do my job. And it feels like I’ve got some sort of mental exhaustion going on from the daily grind of writing, thinking, talking, hustling, stressing, all the expectations, and so on.
Next year will be Year 20 for BikePortland and Year 50 for me, so suffice it to say lately I’ve been doing a lot of thinking about what it all means and what the hell I’m doing here. You know, typical mid-life crisis type of stuff!
Thanks for reading and hearing a few of my thoughts as I get set to leave town for the second time this month. I already miss being home and I can’t wait to get back to Portland and settle into fall. I’ve got a ton of cool stories, videos, and interviews planned for when I return.
Hope your summer has been great. And thanks again for your patience and support.
— Jonathan
As you’re mulling the big existential questions, I just hope you know the important role you have in Portland. You have an enormous impact on our city in terms of transportation, housing and politics but equally significant is your influence on culture and how we live together. Thanks for all you are doing to make Portland the best city we can be.
YAY! Have a great trip Jonathan!!
PS. Just be careful about your politics while in country AND on-line. I know its hard to check one’s US views and attitudes regarding politics. [You do not want us to have to ask Tucker Carlson / Trump to bail you out of prison or wait for an exchange.]
Just tell them you are from Canada…
Take care Jonathan.
I’m having some similar physical issues. I too use my laptop a ton for various types of work. I’ve developed hand and wrist pain though. Using an ergonomic setup at the desk helps, but it’s tough. Even though I’m following all of the guidelines somehow I could never get it quite right. I always end up with hand/wrist pain, knee pain, back pain, and/or headaches.
Anyway, I know it’s frustrating having to choose between discomfort and getting work done. Hang in there!
There are also stretches/physical therapy exercises to do in stints throughout the day that can relieve device-use-induced pain. Caring for the aging bodies in the age of new technologies!
I want to put a big +1 on the value of stretches/PT. Hand/wrist pain can feel like “oh I’ve overused this and it’s just shot now”, but physical therapists are really good at diagnosing root causes of pain and often it’s not what we think. For example, I had severe wrist pain and much to my surprise my PT identified it as being a neck issue fixable with regular stretches and posture adjustment.
Have fun in Hungary!
Parts of Hungary have, I think I have read, some of the highest mode share of rural bicycle transportation in Europe.
I have bicycled in the far east of Hungary, and there were certainly other folks on bikes all over the countryside. Moms, kids, grandmas, as well as men. It was a real pleasure to be rolling around rural roads with this bicycle traffic.
So if you haven’t been in rural areas, try grabbing a train out of town for an hour then check out a random bit of countryside.
In Budapest, as I’m sure you’ve seen, the subway trains arrive every 2 minutes, and they have a countdown clock until the next train arrives. Very impressive!
Ted Buehler
Man I hope you have a great time and find a bit of reset. So many balls in the air, not sure how you do it but very glad you do.
Have a great trip! Everyone deserves a vacation and true rest and time away. May it serve you well!
Two thoughts:
Have fun!
Safe and enjoyable travels Jonathan. Interesting how those milestone birthdays make us think. I hope you have a wonderful time and can enjoy dreaming about what is next. So appeciate you and Bike Portland!