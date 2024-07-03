Hawthorne and Morrison bridges will be carfree for July 4th fireworks viewing

Views from Morrison Bridge are pretty fire. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Just a quick reminder that Multnomah County, in their infinite wisdom, will ban drivers from the Hawthorne and Morrison bridges on Thursday, July 4th so folks can watch the fireworks show in peace.

What better way to mark Independence Day than getting out of cars and into the community? (Who was around in 2005 when I posted a “Freedom From Cars Declaration“? Cringey, I know, but I was just a kid.)

The County says both bridges will be closed to all car and truck drivers from 8:00 pm to 12:00 am. Have fun!