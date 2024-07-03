Hawthorne and Morrison bridges will be carfree for July 4th fireworks viewing

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
0
Views from Morrison Bridge are pretty fire. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Just a quick reminder that Multnomah County, in their infinite wisdom, will ban drivers from the Hawthorne and Morrison bridges on Thursday, July 4th so folks can watch the fireworks show in peace.

What better way to mark Independence Day than getting out of cars and into the community? (Who was around in 2005 when I posted a “Freedom From Cars Declaration“? Cringey, I know, but I was just a kid.)

The County says both bridges will be closed to all car and truck drivers from 8:00 pm to 12:00 am. Have fun!

Share this article

Share on Reddit
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car owner and driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, feel free to contact me at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.

Thanks for reading.

BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.

Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Latest Headlines

Hawthorne and Morrison bridges will be carfree for July 4th fireworks viewing

These are the optimal locations for secure bike parking hubs in Portland

Choose a new design for the Burnside Bridge

Crossing NE Killingsworth? It’ll soon be much easier

From the Archives

An exciting vision for bikes at ‘Gateway Green’