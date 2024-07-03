Choose a new design for the Burnside Bridge

Screenshot from video rendering of traveling westbound on tied arch design.

With the environmental review process and cross-section finalized, Multnomah County has moved into the design phase of their project to replace the Burnside Bridge.

On Monday, the county released a survey to garner public feedback on which type of bridge they should construct. There are two choices for the eastern end of the span: cable stay and tied arch. (For reference, the cable stay is very similar to the Tilikum Crossing and the tied arch design looks like the Wapato Bridge that connects Highway 30 to Sauvie Island). In addition to bridge types, there are several other design elements that need your input.

Here are the two design options:

Tied arch Cable stay

And detailed view from the saddle of a bicycle on the new protected lanes:

A new county website goes through all the options and has new visuals that give us a sense of what the new bridge might look like from a cycling and walking perspective. To refresh your memory the 78-foot wide bridge will have 34-feet dedicated to non-drivers. Car users will have two lanes westbound and one lane eastbound. Bus riders will have their own lane in the eastbound direction (and hopefully in the westbound direction someday soon). And bike riders and walkers will share a 17-foot wide space on each side, separated from other traffic by a concrete wall.

In some of the new visuals, they forgot to to include green paint or other delineator markings between the biking and walking areas. But rest assured, it will have bike lane green to help communicate where folks should ride.

The county wants the new bridge to, “provide a welcoming pedestrian space and viewpoint of the Willamette River, encouraging Portlanders and tourists to walk the bridge.”

Check out the new visuals and see what you think. Then be sure to take the survey and share your feedback.