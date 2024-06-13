Road raging drivers have endangered Bike Summer riders at least twice this week

On two separate occasions in the past three days, a person driving a car sped dangerously down a street and intentionally put many lives at risk. Both incidents occurred as dozens participated in rides that were part if Portland’s annual Bike Summer (a.k.a. Pedalpalooza).

Thankfully, just one person was hit and they weren’t physically injured. But the road rage incidents have left nerves frazzled and ride leaders have pledged to redouble efforts to keep events safe.

Jason Cromer was on the Mellow Mondays French Ride with about 75 other people around 10:00 pm on Monday night when a driver became aggressive. The group was biking south on Northeast 21st Avenue and had just crossed over the Halsey-Weidler couplet when someone in a GMC Acadia began honking loudly.

In video taken by someone on the ride (above, shared here with their permission), you can hear the driver’s honks become louder and more frequent before they blast through the group at a high speed. NE 21st in this location is a relatively narrow road with a 25 mph speed limit, one general travel lane in each direction and on-street parking on both sides. Oregon law allows bicycle riders to take the full lane in situations like this.

The Subaru driver narrowly missed several riders and made contact with one of them, before speeding off. Riders chased them down to a nearby gas station to record the license plate number and call 911.

“The sound of the engine was loud and aggressive, and hearing it barreling past was frightening.” – Jason Cromer, ride participant

Cromer said the driver first encountered the ride at a cross street and then turned onto 21st to go in their same direction. It’s clear in the video the driver knew what they were doing and chose to recklessly endanger innocent people. “It felt alarming,” Cromer said. “The sound of the engine was loud and aggressive, and hearing it barreling past was frightening. It immediately kicked in my adrenaline.”

The person the driver hit was Tony Brand. He shared his experience on Instagram after the ride, writing, “They clipped my rear left corner, bent the rack running board, but luckily didn’t knock me off or cause serious damage. I’m grateful they hit me and not anyone else.”

The driver also hit a parked car in the opposite lane. People described the driver as going, “ballistic” and being, “incredibly aggressive.” Another person who was helping lead the ride said the group had only been on 21st for two blocks, underscoring the lack of patience by the driver.

Three days later it happened again. This time it was on the “Flower Power Ride” that drew dozens of people on bikes and roller skates to, “wander around and admire gardens and flowers along the way,” while vibing to songs about bees and nature.

According to someone on the ride named Máximo, who was also on the French Ride, this time a driver in a Subaru (not the same one, I checked), became aggressive as they biked east on Northeast Ainsworth toward Alberta Park.

“The vehicle started getting close and we were telling her to take a side street and that we were legally allowed to be in the road,” Máximo recalled in a message to BikePortland. “She was shouting to ‘Get out of the way!’ and then there was an opening in the median and she sped up.”

Máximo noticed the driver behind him and yelled out to others, “Aggro driver!” in hopes they would move aside. Maximo said he then saw the driver brake suddenly, causing a rider to hit their rear bumper and flip over. “We all screamed that she hit someone and just drove off,” he shared. Máximo then gave chase (e-bikes come in handy for this type of thing), got her license plate number, and called it into 911.

Máximo thinks the Portland Police Bureau and drivers in general need to be more aware that Bike Summer is going on so they can inform the public to be safe and courteous when they see groups of people on bikes. He said he’s been doing rides like this for three years and has never seen drivers get so intense after just a few weeks of Bike Summer.

But it won’t keep him off his bike. “I’m concerned, but I’m not scared about riding — so I’ll be out and visible. I’m all about educating people that the roads belong to many people.”

And with many people riding bikes this summer on the hundreds of Bike Summer rides, perhaps it’s time for the PPB and Portland Bureau of Transportation to issue a general traffic advisory that everyone needs to be patient and courteous to other road users and that violent, rage-filled driving is never acceptable.

Have fun out there. Share the road. And stay safe.