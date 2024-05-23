Weekend Event Guide: Gravel social, murals, a cocoon and more

Riding next to geese is a quintessential Portland experience. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

It’s almost the weekend and we’ve got another wonderful menu of things to do on your bike.

But first, a big “Thank you!” to this week’s Event Guide sponsor and local pedal-assist electric bike company, Vvolt. They not only design and sell great bikes right from their showroom in inner southeast Portland, they’ve also stepped up to be a BikePortland advertiser. Give them a click and support the companies that support us.

Friday, May 24th

Tina Turner Celebration Ride – 7:00 pm at Colonel Summers Park (SE)

We lost this magnificent singer one year ago, but her music and voice will live on. Come out and enjoy a high-quality mobile sound system playing Tina’s greatest hits, with a focus on her work with Tibetan chant master Dechen Shak Dagsay. More info here.

Saturday, May 25th

Warpaint Gravel Social – 9:00 am at Thurman Gate Forest Park/Leif Erikson Road (NW)

A chill, intro to the unpaved realm awaits you on this BIPOC-only ride through Forest Park. No one gets dropped and led by fine folks. More info here.

Tigard Murals Ride – 9:30 am at Tigard Library (West Side)

Join the inimitable Shawne “Mural Mondays” Martinez for an exploration of public art in Tigard and environs. More info here. https://vvolt.com/

PSU Farmers Market Ride – 10:00 am at SE Clinton & 41st (SE)

Join a merry and social crew for this weekly jaunt from inner southeast, across the Tilikum Bridge, and into downtown to purchase and peruse wonderful food and other items at the market. More info here.

Pedal Prehab – 2:00 pm at Laurelhurst Park (SE)

Bike Summer is soon upon us and your bike isn’t the only thing that might need a tune-up. This ride will be led by two PT practitioners who will start with a pre-cycling stretch and help you get your body ready for the season. More info here.

Sunday, May 19th

Clever Cycles Parking Lot Sale – 11:00 am to 5:00 pm SE Hawthorne & 10th (SE)

It’s the first annual blowout parking lot sale from Portland’s OG cargo and family bike shop. Save loads, carry loads, have loads of fun. More info here.

Ride + Cocoon = Joy – 2:30 pm at Cathedral Park (N)

Experience the undeniable attraction of entering into an enclosed fabric cocoon with friends and/or strangers and allowing the love and proximity of other humans to help you heal your mind and heart. Don’t knock it until you’ve tried it. More info here.



Sunday Social – 10:00 am at Gateway Transit Center (NE)

Bud Rice from the Portland Bicycling Club will lead this 20-30 mile ride through the city. Expect an intermediate pace of 13-15 mph. More info here.

Note: The guide initially included a “Sunrise Coffee” event for Saturday morning; but that event will happen next Saturday, June 1st. I regret the error and any confusion it might have caused.

— Did I miss your event? Please let me know by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.