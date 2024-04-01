Monday Roundup: Fire bureaus, Montreal, mega-cars, and more

Hi everyone! Welcome back to the regular work week after a glorious weekend (and for many of you a spring break holiday).
The problem with fire bureaus: “For all the good they do, fire departments have increasingly emerged as a primary force preventing cities from embracing walkability, safer streets, transit, and affordable housing.” (Thesis Driven)
IBR secrets: The Just Crossing Alliance has obtained a copy of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the Interstate Bridge Replacement (IBR) project and it appears the folks behind the project are so worried about the truth they list public knowledge of it as a major risk and they are working hard to keep the EIS out of public view. (City Observatory)
A challenging journey: Andrew Mortensen spent 280 days in the saddle and traveled 27,000 miles on his global ride, and he did it while being openly gay and raising money for the Trevor Project, an LGBTQ+ suicide prevention nonprofit. (Austin Chronicle)
Special interest bike rides: Is it bad form for a city to allow a transportation-related nonprofit to host a bike ride on a public bridge while there’s an ongoing debate about a new road tax? An editorial board in Seattle thinks so. (The Seattle Times, and read the response from Seattle Bike Blog)
Bigger riders: Bike advocate Marley Blonsky knows all the things people get wrong about “fat cyclists” and she wants you to avoid these common misconceptions. (Cycling Weekly)
“Mega-cars”: I love that advocates in New York City took it upon themselves to count just how many oversized, multi-ton vehicles were using a weight-restricted bridge. We need more of this type of work to highlight the problem of massive vehicles and their impacts. (Streetsblog NYC)
I heart Montreal: I often think of Montreal as having the best bike network in North America, and with the success and growth of their bike share system (which has over 10,000 bikes), I’m wondering how the two are related and what Portland can learn from them. (Next City)
Dream vacation: As if I needed another reason to dream about a trip to Japan, now I learn they’ve got a burgeoning network of carfree bike paths built on former railway lines. (Kyodo News)
Smiling and cycling: I’ll admit I’m not the biggest “smile and nod” person when it comes to biking past strangers; but after thinking about the psychological and physical impacts it could have on me, I might start doing it more. (Cycling Weekly)
Coyote Wall: This beloved mountain bike trail in the Columbia River Gorge will receive a 2.6 mile addition of singletrack thanks to a grant from Uncle Sam. (Willamette Week)
White men and state power: New data on state DOTs reveals that their highest ranking staff are 71% male and 85% white, begging the question of how we will ever reform transportation if the same ol’ people are at the top calling all the shots. (Streetsblog USA)
Video of the Week: Portlander (and former BikePortland Podcast guest) Will Cortez was featured in an episode of “Out & Back” titled “Creating Brave Space.” (PBS Cascade)
A smile and a nod… it’s a the opposite of road rage!
Now do nursing and education.
The story about firefighters being anti-urbanism was interesting. I think the writer hit the nail on the head for most of it. But another angle I think is at play is that policy makers (and the public perhaps) fall into the traps of taking the advice of firefighters as something with no room for balance. I see this kind of thing in other situations. You ask an expert their opinion, and then whatever they say, people feel like that is The Word on the subject. In reality, they are advocating for their narrow view and that view needs to be considered in the context of all the other needs. Like, say narrow streets really do slow down emergency response (because a truck needs to turn left then right, instead of going straight?). So what? What does that mean? A firetruck ends up on location 15 seconds later? Probably worth it. They are right to bring it up as an issue – speed bumps and narrow streets may indeed slow response. But is it enough to matter when weighed against everything else? Their opinions should frequently be noted, considered, and possibly ignored.
And if it was your family member who died 10 seconds before the emergency personnel were able to get to them because of speed bumps and narrow streets you’re perfectly ok with that?
I can’t say I would be. Seems like there should be a balance somehow, getting drivers to slow down but still allow for emergency vehicles.
Anybody can come up with asinine edge cases. Hell, even today I’m sure sometimes emergency personnel arrive 10 seconds late. I’m sure it has happened once and probably no more than 5 times ever. Does that mean we should bulldoze an airport-smooth road straight from the fire department to every house?
Yes, I would be perfectly ok with this ridiculous edge case happening. I’d be sad that my family member died and I would not take out my sadness on the safety measures (slower traffic) that saved countless other lives because of a one in a million fluke.
The balance that needs to be reached is the cost (an infinitesimal increase in risk / response times) vs. the improved safety and quality of life that better urban planning can bring. Instead, anything that would lower the perceived response times even by a second just takes all precedent. It’s flatly irrational. It’s perceived safety vs. actual safety.
Time-critical emergencies are hardly an “asinine edge case.” Experience with aging parents has given me a new appreciation for the vastly differing outcomes that even small delays in treatment can have on a range of common medical emergencies, to say nothing of a fire.*
Ten seconds may not kill most patients, but it might kill a bit of their brain or heart, and that’s bad enough. Firefighters aren’t just a bunch of crybabies fighting a meaningless war of perceptions; small increments of time can make a huge difference in some fairly common cases.
*I watched a tent go up in flames last winter (thankfully no injuries). In 10 seconds it went from “is that a fire?” to “I dearly hope no one was in there”. House fires may not go quite as fast as tent fires, but they go plenty fast.
The 10 second detour around the traffic calming wouldn’t make a difference because it would take 45 minutes for 911 to pick up.
If you seriously believe that your family is at risk of death from a response to a medical being delayed by tens of seconds then you really need some first aid and CPR training. There’s limited things staff on any fire truck or ambulance can do for catastrophic injury and a minute or two is almost always insignificant. You’re fully capable of providing CPR and applying a tourniquet or packing a wound to slow life threatening bleedings
That may depend on if you’re the one waiting for the firetruck and why. When it’s your mom having a stroke, or your child or pet in the burning house, those seconds matter a lot.
Firefighters say that a fire doubles in size every minute, so 15 seconds can make a difference, especially if that’s an average delay, so 3 times out of 4 no delay, and one time out of 4 a full minute. Heart attacks, strokes, and traumatic injuries can be similarly time sensitive in a way that, say, a broken arm isn’t.
I’m not averse to smaller equipment (if it can still do the job), but there are a lot of firetrucks in Portland, so replacing them will be a long-term project, assuming narrower vehicles are even available in the US at sub boutique prices. And it’s not like we’re building many new roads that can be platted as being narrower, so the impact of smaller equipment may be limited. Portland is more-or-less built, and we have the street layout we have.
I don’t think firetruck geometry or response time goals will be a major factor in the design of Portland’s future.
A big truck is a hindrance on narrow windy streets, a compact truck would make more sense where I live.
Also, Portland is inconsistent about its fire preparedness. It doesn’t have a problem approving new apartments/condos at the end of serpentine roads, in the middle of woods, with no connectivity. Hey, they’ve got fire alarms and sprinklers, it’s good.
And what’s with all the illegal fireworks on the 4th?
I did landscape architecture for many years in Arizona. It was always beyond frustrating to work on neighborhood layouts and road designs and have the code dictate how *wide* the lanes need to be so fire engines can raise their ladders and have the supports fully out. And let’s not forget they also demand larger (faster!) turn radii.