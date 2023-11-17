Weekend Event Guide: World Day of Remembrance, rain celebrations, and more

World Day of Remembrance happens this Sunday. Don’t miss this important event. (Photo from 2016 edition by Jonathan Maus)

Welcome to the weekend!

Here are some ride and event ideas sure to please…

Friday, November 17th

Friday Night Ride – 7:00 pm at Ladds Addition (SE)

Weekly social ride will get you connected to bike-minded folks in the community. Expect a fire and/or fun at an end spot. More info here.

Saturday, November 18th

Ride Westside Breakfast Club – 7:30 am at Ava Roasteria (Beaverton – Washington County)

Coffee, baked goods, socializing, 10-mile urban ride with some fall colors, breakfast burritoes… What’s not to love? More info here.

Big Dig Day at Rocky Point Trails – 9:00 am at Rocky Point Trails (Scappoose)

Join nonprofit NW Trails Alliance to make a deposit into your sweat equity account and “earn your turns” at a trail maintenance event that will help get trails ready for winter. More info here.

Celebration of Rain Ride – 10:00 am at Nossa Familia Coffee (SE)

This PBOT-led ride will offer an education about how Portland uses rain to its benefit. Expect a chill-paced loop with lots of good info from a knowledgable ride leader (hi Timo!). More info here.

Sunday, November 19th

Sloppy Sundays Strava Art Ride – 9:00 am at Good Coffee (SE)

Ever wanted to do that thing where you trace a picture with on a GPS app? Join this ride (no GPS device needed!) and the leader will take you on an adventure that will result in a fun “drawing.” More info here.

Bobs Red Mill Ride – 10:00 am at Gateway Transit Center (NE)

Need to stock up on oats or other goodies from the Bobs Red Mill HQ? Join Portland Bicycling Club for a medium-paced (13-15 mph), 25-mile ride from northeast to the holy land of oats. More info here.

Sloppy Sunday Ride – 11:30 am at Something Cycles (NE)

A sporty-paced shop ride that will head up to St. Johns and into Forest Park. Bring your wide tires for wide smiles. More info here.

World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims – 11:30 am at Lloyd Center (NE)

PBOT, The Street Trust, and Oregon Walks are coming together with Families for Safe Streets for a walk and vigil to raise awareness of traffic deaths. A walk will go from Lloyd Center to Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum where there will be speakers and a vigil. More info here.

— Don’t see an event? Please tell us about what’s going on in your neighborhood by filling out our contact form!