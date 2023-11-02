Weekend Event Guide: Fall colors, warehouse sale, sausage fest more

North Williams Ave just north of Russell. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Welcome to the weekend.

Check out our ride and event picks below.

Saturday, November 4th

2023 Oregon Cyclocross Championships – All Day in Mollala, OR

An OBRA champ jersey is on the line at the new Fernwood course in Molalla. Make it a weekend, because Sunday is race #5 of the Cyclocross Crusade series at the same venue. More info here.

Showers Pass Warehouse Sale – 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at Showers Pass HQ (2101 SE 6th)

The massive annual sale is on and it’s your chance for big deals on not just SP raingear, but also: Vvolt e-bikes, Portland Design Works parts, bags from Black Stone Stitchworks, Coava Coffee, and more. Get their early before the good stuff is gone!

Verboort Sausage Ride – 9:30 am at Shute Park (Hillsboro)

You heard about it on the BikePortland podcast, now it’s time to see the sausage fest for yourself! And getting their by bike means you’ll burn the calories you’ll consume in beer and brats. More info here.

Fall Colors of Portland – 2:00 pm at Pod 28 (SE)

Get all your leaf-peeping done in one convenient ride. Scott B will lead you on a tour of trees in all the best neighborhoods. More info here.

Dead Baby Bikes Monthly Ride – 7:30 pm (ride at 9:00) at Rocky’s Sports & Spirits (SE)

Yes it’s a bike club. But all are welcome to join. If you like freak bikes and fun, creative, bike-riding folks, these just might be your people. More info here.

Sunday, November 5th

Cyclocross Crusade Race #5 – All day in Mollala (OR)

It’s the penultimate race in the illustrious, 30th annual series. More info here.

Bike Train to Thorns Playoff Match – 12:30 pm at Moda Center (N)

Join cycling soccer fans for a ride to support the Thorns in their first playoff match. Ticket to get into the match required. More info here.

— Don’t see an event? Please tell us about what’s going on in your neighborhood by filling out our contact form!