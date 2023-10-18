Portlanders killed while biking in Napa, California

A Portland couple were hit and killed Tuesday while biking on a rural road in Napa, California.

52-year-old Christian Deaton and 48-year-old Michelle Deaton were avid bike riders and travelers. They were visiting Napa County’s wine country and were riding on Silverado Trail when a truck driver attempted to pass them. Law enforcement officials say the driver’s load of lumber shifted just as he passed the Deatons and a piece of wood hit both of them. Christian died at the scene and Michelle died shortly after at the hospital.

Silverado Trail has two general purpose lanes and is striped with unprotected bike lanes. The speed limit near the location of the collision is 55 mph. It’s considered a safer, less-trafficked alternative to nearby Highway 29.

It’s unclear whether police will hold the driver accountable for breaking any traffic laws. In California, all vehicle operators must secure their loads. Failure to do so can result in a citation. And the state’s safe passing law requires motor vehicle operators to give bicycle riders at least three feet when they pass.

“According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, at 55 miles per hour, an object weighing just 20 pounds that falls from a vehicle strikes with an impact of half a ton,” states a press release from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

Both victims were employees of Nike. Christian raced several times at Oregon Bicycle Racing Association events, including the Monday night series at Portland International Raceway. A source who knew Christian said he rode with him on Nike’s ‘Windjammers’ cycling club.

“This enormous, preventable loss is sitting heavy in our hearts and minds, as we know it is for those who ride locally and work toward safer streets,” reads a statement from the Napa County Bicycle County Bicycle Coalition. “Living here, riding here, and visiting here should be safe for all road users, and we are incredibly saddened that the Deatons were not kept safe.”

If anyone knew the Deatons and wants to share more about them, feel free to do so in the comments below or get in touch and I will add your remembrance to the story.