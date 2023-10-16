Comment of the Week: A paean for ponchos

It’s raining! Luckily Shannon Johnson already posted about it, I was ready to ride in the rain, until it rained, and you all had much to share on the topic of riding while it’s wet.

I learned a lot reading your comments. I learned that my husband probably needs some waterproof socks. I learned about chaps (they aren’t just for horse riders). The comment thread was oddly intimate, but hey, it’s nice to forget about policy and politics for a while and get down to the brass tacks of dressing for dry. There were a few common themes that many of you touched upon, “no bad weather, just the wrong gear,” “tubeless is a game-changer,” ventilation . . .

(Looks like hail out my window, sleet maybe. Definitely getting dark and cold.)

Anyway, out of your bounty of comments, Aaron’s put a smile on my face. It was a cheerful combination of practical advice, encouragement, and appreciation of our city’s beauty.

Here’s what Aaron had to say:

Riding in the rain is just as enjoyable as riding on a sunny summer day, just a different kind of enjoyable. Glad you could get out there and see for yourself! I’m an advocate of the rain cape/poncho for cycling in the rain. I switched to one a few years ago and I’ve never looked back, between that and waterproof socks I feel like I am prepared for basically any kind of wet weather. I have one of the Cleverhoods that are popular, as far as I can tell Cleverhood and Showers Pass are the only two companies making good quality rain capes these days. The rain cape keeps your upper legs dry and because the bottom is open you get a ton of ventilation so you can even be comfortable riding in the rain on a warm day, unlike a regular rain jacket that will have you drenched in sweat after a while. If it’s cold and rainy I will often wear my fleece and/or windbreaker underneath the rain cape. Portland has too many days filled with a beautiful foggy misting rain to just stay inside all winter, everyone should try enjoying the PNW for the unique type of beautiful weather we are lucky to have. When I first bought my rain cape I was living in a city where rainy days usually meant heavy rain that comes in punishing, torrential sheets. The rain we get here is like a dream compared to that, but I rode happily in both. There’s no bad weather, just the wrong gear.

I think the torrential rain just started.

Thank you Aaron, and everyone else for all the good advice. I hope you arrive home dry, with a steaming mug of cocoa waiting for you.

