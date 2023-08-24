Weekend Event Guide: MADE show, BikeLoud Day, and more

It’s the last weekend of Pedalpalooza! (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

It’s almost the weekend! I’m still out of town so BikePortland remains on vacation mode until Wednesday (8/30). I should have some MADE Bike Show coverage coming shortly and maybe a few other quick stories. I hope everyone had fun at Bike Happy Hour last night.

Here’s our weekly selection of rides and events worth your time.

Friday, August 25th

MADE Bike Show – All day at Zidell Yards (SoWa)

The ultimate bike show with over 200 exhibitors in celebration of handmade bikes is in town! Do not miss this opportunity to talk to the makers and industry insiders who build the stuff we ride. More info here.

Pedalpalooza Appreciation Day – 7:00 pm at Irving Park (NE)

The Unity Ride folks will host this celebration of your favorite Pedalpalooza rides and memories. More info here.

FNR Circle Ride – 7:00 pm at Ladd Circle (SE)

Search out circles and ride loops around them. It’s a simple, symbolic way to cycle — with all the fun of the Friday Night Ride. More info here.

Saturday, August 26th

MADE Bike Show – All day at Zidell Yards (SoWa)

End of Summer Bike Swap – 11:00 am at Baerlic Brewing (SE)

This is an encore of the best bike swap Portland has seen in years. $10 vendor tables and tons of parts, frames, accessories and other fun doodads. More info here.

Pedal for Safer Roads – 3:00 pm at Colonel Summers Park (SE)

Part ride, part rally, part political action. Roll to City Hall for public testimony and a memorial moment of silence. Join other activists who want to end violent crashes on our roads. More info here.

Missed Connections Ride – 5:00 pm at Ladd Circle Park (SE)

Did you miss out on a special someone on a Pedalpalooza ride this summer? This is the ride to meet up and make the magic happen. More info here.

Pee Wee Memorial Ride – 9:00 pm at Dante’s (SW)

Join a live comedy show at Dante’s with a Pee Wee impersonator and then roll together to get ice cream at Salt & Straw over on NW 23rd. More info here.

Sunday, August 27th

MADE Bike Show – All day at Zidell Yards (SoWa)

N Willamette Ride with PBOT – 10:00 am at Dog Bowl (N)

A perfect follow-up to my recent Bike Route Report video, this ride will be led by a PBOT planner who will share all the great updates to Willamette they’ve got in store. More info here.

BikeLoud Day – 1:00 pm at the Zipper (NE)

This ride is, “About celebrating all the things that bicycling mean to Portland and to advocate for a city where bicycling is safe, easy, and convenient.” Also a great opportunity to learn more about BikeLoud’s work and how you can get involved. More info here.

Bridgetown Tour – 9:00 am at Wilshire Park (NE)

Join veteran Portland Bicycling Club ride leader Ann Morrow for an intermediate-paced ride (13-15 mph) of new bike infrastructure in Portland. More info here.