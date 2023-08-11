PBOT reveals potential bike parking code changes amid pressure to ease housing delays, costs

The Portland Bureau of Transportation is under pressure to make changes to their bicycle parking requirements. It’s part of an effort by City Commissioner Carmen Rubio to respond to a recent survey that found PBOT’s bike parking code is considered by many stakeholders to major impediment to housing production.
At times during a meeting of the bureau’s Bicycle Advisory Committee Tuesday, PBOT Planner Sarah Figliozzi defended the bike parking code and sought to clarify several aspects of a recent report that shed an unfavorable light on it. But she also accepted feedback and revealed the specific parts of the code PBOT would be willing to put on the chopping block. According to Figliozzi, three possible changes are afoot: removal of requirements to build an alcove within residential units and provide spaces for large cargo bikes, as well an overall reduction in the amount of required spaces in new residential buildings.
The current code, adopted in 2020 after years of analysis and feedback, allows developers to provide 50% of long-term bike parking for each residential unit within the unit itself — as long as it is located in a closet or alcove within 15-feet of the front door. This was done to avoid the problem of architects and developers deciding to simply hang a rudimentary hook on a living room wall to fulfill their bike parking requirement. After hearing from housing regulation survey respondents (which included hundreds of developers, property owners, and city staff), that those standards are difficult to comply with, Figliozzi said they are considering a permanent removal of that requirement.
“Some of these design elements are just challenging for the applicants to configure in the types of floor plans that they’re used to working on,” Figliozzi said at the BAC meeting Tuesday. “And they take up a lot of floor space.”
Former BAC member and Portland cycling advocate Victor Duong (an invited guest at Tuesday’s meeting) is an architect who said he’s currently working on a 200-unit project in northwest Portland, “that is currently going through a lot of these bike parking challenges.” He shared several serious concerns in response to Figliozzi’s presentation.
“[The city permitting office] is requiring us to build a bike alcove 15-feet high and there was zero flexibility. I kid you not. A 15-foot wall is just a waste of money,” Duong said. In a follow-up email, he told BikePortland that he’s all for more bicycle parking both personally and professionally, but he believes the current code is, “Too complex, too vague, and too rigid.” He even cited an instance where permit officials from City of Portland “dinged” him for wanting to build more in-unit bike parking than was required.
Duong also said he feels the current code is “devastating” to creating affordable housing in Portland and encouraged BAC members to look at actual plan drawings as they consider the impacts of bike parking requirements. “For every 15 units, the current bike code removes one unit. So on my 200-unit project, it’s effectively removed seven units… it’s very costly.” (A figure included in a consultant’s report used by Rubio’s office of $11,000 in bike parking costs per unit has been the focus of much debate. Figliozzi said that figure is a range between $2,600 to $11,000 per unit and that the consultants have agreed to add additional context about the assumptions and analysis to their report.)
The other part of the code Figliozzi said PBOT will propose for removal is the section that requires a certain amount of spaces for larger bikes. PBOT wanted the code to reflect the growing popularity of cargo bikes in Portland and they added a provision in 2020 that 5% of spaces must be built with a 10′ by 3′ footprint. But now they’ve heard that requirement takes up too much space in smaller developments and they are recommending a temporary removal of that piece of the code.
[Related: LEED apartment building lacks cargo bike parking, so family rents an auto space]
BAC member Katherine Sheie opposed that idea. “I understand that it’s difficult to to accommodate these larger spaces,” she said. “But I think if we are going to get to a larger mode split, we need to be able to provide cargo bike parking, so that people can not own a car and still move big stuff around.”
But from an architect’s perspective, Duong said the 10 x 3 required footprint didn’t fully capture the amount of space required by that part of the code. “With the maneuvering clearances, the cargo bike requirement is two-thirds the dimensions of a compact car parking stall — and that’s inside the building envelope.”
The third part of the code Figliozzi said PBOT staff are contemplating for revision is a temporary reduction of the required amounts of parking for residential units. The current code requires a 1.5 and 1.1 bike parking space per unit minimum in the central city and outer neighborhoods, respectively. Those amounts could drop to 1 and 0.5 per unit. “Staff are continuing to talk through repercussions of temporarily reducing required amounts for residential units,” stated one of Figliozzi’s slides.
From here, PBOT, the Housing Bureau, Bureau of Planning & Sustainability (BPS) and Commissioner Rubio’s office will continue to discuss and negotiate which code changes will support more housing production. A draft of changes will be available in early fall with opportunities for public comment. A hearing on the draft at the Planning & Sustainability Commission is scheduled for October 24th.
I’d like to know how many car parking spaces are going in these developments where the bike parking is such an expensive impediment to building. I’d be willing to bet money that almost every one of these developments that would like to cut bike parking will still have their car parking spaces.
Most places charge rent for car parking spaces, so they can make back whatever they lose. The current reality today is that car parking is a more important factor in deciding where to live to 90% of folks. I’m not saying that I disagree with you – but that’s the reality of it.
This will only further the idea that car-free urban living is not for families.
The bigger issue on that front is that 99% of new apartments are studio and 1 bedroom. Even for folks who want to raise their family in a walkable neighborhood, there’s just no housing stock that meets the needs of families.
Of all the parts of the bike parking requirements, space for large cargo bikes is like the one thing that people aboslutely must have if they own a cargo bike. Like, there is no alternative. You can’t get those up stairs. Maybe if they have an elevator, maybe. It’s absurd to remove that requirement.
Yep, I sold my car to afford a nice cargo bike and now it’s absolutely essential to my lifestyle. Really sucks that I basically have to rent a house in order to get a garage to park my bike in and therefore can’t afford to live alone if I want to stay car free without significantly impacting my lifestyle and flexibility by giving up my cargo bike. I think the only elevator I could fit my bike in would be a full sized freight elevator, that sounds way more expensive to build than reserving some ground floor space for a cargo bike.
Yeah, I really want to get a bakfiets-style cargo bike, but don’t really have the space, so if I do get an electric assist cargo bike it will probably be something smaller, like a Tern. Removing the cargo bike storage requirement seems to me like it will just force people to make that sort of tradeoff rather than keeping them from buying any cargo bike at all, which…seems fine?
I would also be curious which developments are actually required to have that storage space currently, most of the new construction condos I see are either walk-ups (where any cargo bike would likely be too heavy to carry upstairs) or are smaller and don’t seem like they have the storage space at all.
The de-prioritization of transportation cycling at PBOT and at city hall continues…
2.5% cycling mode share by 2030!
I’ve never met a bigger bunch of babies than developers. Nothing against babies.
Perhaps it’s a grave mistake to have a bunch of greedy babies managing housing provision in our society.
.
And perhaps we should look at what democratic societies without chronic low-income housing crises do instead (pssst: rent control, right to remain, good cause, and social housing).
Having recently got a bakfiets cargo bike it’s absolutely a game changer in terms of not having to use a car, it’s also huge and I wouldn’t be able to use it if I had to carry it up stairs. I store mine in a shed.
So a consultant quotes $11k per unit, then when pressed revises it to between $2.6k/unit and $11k/unit. Seems pretty disingenuous to give the highest possible cost in the first place to me, and that is quite a wide range.
And I’ll say it again – it’s incredibly irresponsible for a city commissioner to just ask developers what regulations they want rolled back to decrease construction costs. Doing seemingly no critical analysis on the value of bike parking and just looking at a demonstrably bogus $11k/unit to determine that bike parking regs are onerous is ridiculous. Embarrassing stuff from the city council as usual I guess
Future Portland Apartment Residents:
“Oh, I’d love to buy a cargo bike and use it and public transit to go car-free, but since there’s nowhere to park it at my new building, it’s just easier to keep our small car/SUV for running errands.”
We need to build for the future we want, not for the short term interests of today. As the saying goes, “Rome was not built in a day.” If you want 25% mode split, you need a lot of bicycle parking EVERYWHERE, certainly in unit, maybe on the same floor down the hall, definitely underground and at the AMTRAK station, in front of the majority of restaurants, coffee shops and public gathering spaces. buildings need an 8-10′ elevator for cargo bikes. We need the practices and planning rules of Amsterdam, Copenhagen to be here in Portland ASAP
Honestly, these changes seem like a fine compromise to me in the sense that:
Like, in theory it is the case that bike parking requirements would encourage people to ride bikes more, but as far as I know literally every survey about why people do not ride bikes the top concern is safe infrastructure and bicycle storage is not really a big driver there. From my perspective it is fine to take the L here and save advocacy for stuff that is more likely to have an impact.
I have mixed feelings about this whole situation.
On one hand, if we scale back bike parking requirements, we may be preventing people from making trips by bike in the future. One of the top concerns I hear – anecdotally, I suppose – is that people are afraid their bike will get stolen.
On the other side, if removing some of the more ambiguous requirements gets more housing built in places where people have easy walking access to daily needs and public transit, doesn’t that still feed into a virtuous cycle? A lot of folks live car-free or car-light but never use a bike.
It’s also think there’s some room in the conversation for the possibility of street parking solutions. Some street parking space could be converted into sidewalk-facing lockers of various sizes. Is that feasible or just a pipe dream?
The City and State are forgetting the difference between building things right, and building them right now. These apartments are not just for today, but need to work for the next 50-100 years, when transportation, climate and so many things will be different. The pressure to roll back bike parking, along with (at the state level) wetland protections and other environmental rules, is so short-sighted.
The statement,”Some of these design elements are just challenging for the applicants to configure in the types of floor plans that they’re used to working on.” is so telling; architects aren’t willing to change how they design housing for future needs.