A revealing exchange about funding from city council work session

Bike parking was the focus of our coverage Tuesday about the Portland City Council work session on housing production. But to me, the bigger transportation issue is how we pay for public infrastructure, things like bike lanes, sidewalks and sewers.
Commissioner Mingus Mapps initiated an exchange on this topic at the work session that deserves attention because it touches upon important issues Portland currently faces: how to pay for upgrading the backlog of inadequate transportation infrastructure in neighborhoods across the city — and how to stop adding to it.
Mapps began by asking about city incentives for building affordable housing. In response, consultant Matt Fairris from BAE Urban Economics brought up allowing more exemptions from System Development Charges (SDC) as one incentive to build.
Mapps responded:
I’m your infrastructure guy on council, so I build water, sewer, roads, sidewalks, which we largely fund with SDCs. So there is this kind of puzzle, we can build a house but if that house doesn’t have a toilet that’s gonna be a problem. But I did notice in your data that Seattle didn’t have SDCs, although it was more expensive to build there.
Can you tell us how Seattle pays for roads, sidewalks and sewers?
Fairris replied:
The way that Seattle does SDCs and impact fees is they, instead of just charging the development community [a fee] … The City of Seattle pegs it to the development community and says, “we need a new street light, you have to build a new street light, developer.” We need new sewer infrastructure on this road, you developer have to do this as part of your cost … The cost to build, the “hard costs” are higher … because you are having to do some of this other infrastructure that, in the City of Portland, we charge SDCs and have the city tackle that.
And then Christina Ghan, who is the Policy Director on Commissioner Rubio’s staff and was facilitating the work session, stepped into the conversation:
Can I add one extra fine point on that—I came down to Portland from Seattle. Those improvements that Matt spoke to are all directly adjacent to the site, they are not located in the general vicinity, or elsewhere across town. They are hyper-localized costs that the developer pays for.
Mapps followed up:
Do they have an equity strategy? One of the things we try to do in Portland—historically Portland let’s say east of 82nd has been neglected in terms of investments of infrastructure, although it’s become much less true today. But one of the reasons it is much less true is that we use some of our SDC fees to build in underdeveloped parts of the city. Does Seattle have a strategy …
Ghan responded that Seattle relies on other financing tools.
Ghan’s point that Seattle’s developer improvements are adjacent to the site — i.e. “hyperlocal”— touches upon what has long been a sore point in Portland for both neighbors and developers.
Portland’s Transportation SDCs (TSDCs) do not have to be spent near the development. PBOT uses them as a revenue stream for projects across the city. This leads to a typical southwest Portland interaction in which a neighborhood association demands a sidewalk; the developer responds that they have paid tens of thousands of dollars in SDCs, and PBOT’s development review desk tells neighbors that the road doesn’t have the stormwater capacity needed to support a sidewalk — so pedestrian facilities go unbuilt.
A truism among southwest transportation advocates is that all SDC monies flow east. I have never repeated that in my three years at BikePortland, I’m not a forensic accountant and would never be able to verify it. But it was noteworthy that a city commissioner publicly mentioned SDC distribution. The rub is that southwest also has a stack of unmet infrastructure needs, in particular an absence of stormwater facilities and the resulting lack of sidewalks and sparse bicycle network.
[UPDATE 7/27/2023 – 11:15 AM: A reader brought to our attention the 2021 TSDC Annual Report which contains information about TSDC revenues and expenditures, and segregates the money flow by district. It appears that the inner east districts have the biggest gap between TSDC collected and spent, as of 2020-21 for the current cycle beginning in 2017.]
The exchange between Mapps, Fairris and Ghan suggests that there might be a more efficient way of meeting equity and transportation goals. The uncertainties, conflict and suspicions created with project-by-project charges might cost the city more than it realizes.
(More information about the comparable cities analysis that BAE Urban Economics between Portland, Denver, Seattle and Sacramento can be found in the study they have done for the City of Portland.)
There are poor people all over the city butany more concentrated in east Portland. If you are poor you are more likely to walk to meet.your daily needs. If the city doesn’t have enough funds to do all the things, where should they spend their funds, in places without sidewalks where more people have to walk because they don’t have a car, or in places without sidewalks where more people are just walking for exercise? Also, the arterial road density in east Portland means people walking there are exposed to many more vehicles. I’m not saying SW doesn’t deserve sidewalks, everyone does! But how do you as a public agency do the.most good for the most people in need of the public good?
very enlightening, thanks for sharing this!
SDCs are a new revenue tool brought about due to the effects of Measures 5/50/47. Outside of immediate site-specific infrastructure upgrades that a development might require, funds for improvements to the right-of-way should come from the General Fund IE property taxes.
Southwest also doesn’t generate much in the way of SDC revenue, and the amount it generates is largely spent in Southwest. That’s not to say that the infrastructure needs in Southwest aren’t real, or that they’re getting the appropriate allotment of revenue.
From the chart, it looks like NE and SE are the two districts that subsidize outer Portland.
Given how few people actually live in Central City, I’d say Central City gets far more than they deserve – they should be subsidizing the inner neighborhoods, SW and EP, since before 2010 they were getting over 80% of the total SDC dollars – now it’s “only” a third. It should be no more than 10%, particularly given the post-covid changes to commuter patterns.
Lots of people live in the Central City (which includes not just downtown, but also the Pearl, Goose Hollow, South Waterfront, Central Eastside, etc). And, more importantly to the conversation, it’s where a lot of growth has occurred over the last decade.
Not only that, but as someone living in SW, most of my trips to other parts of Portland even if not downtown requires me to go through some part of the Central City.
Improvements to the core benefits a lot more people than just those living there.
Thank you for this chart, Will, I wasn’t aware of that. For everyone else, it comes from the 2021 TSDC annual report, which is full of good information:
https://www.portland.gov/transportation/permitting/documents/2021-tsdc-annual-report/download
I’ve updated the story with this information, refresh your browser to see the change.
I didn’t become interested in transportation issues until around 2017, so I educate myself about Portland policy, but I don’t have any background about how other cities do things. Comparable city analyses always interest me.
But Portland continues for me to be a big puzzle to solve. Thank you Will for another piece.
I’m not going to say there’s nothing to learn from Seattle, but having grown up there and lived there as an adult, a big part of why I live in Portland is because of biking and general affordability.
There’s probably a balance to be struck somewhere between hyperlocal development related improvements and fixing the rest of the city. If the specific issue is sidewalks, then our building code should cover that more thoroughly (I agree that every new building should have good sidewalk access).
I live in East Portland and we don’t have full sidewalk coverage (or even fully paved streets), but I think this is one of those situations where you’ve got people fighting over the scraps compared to say the amount that gets spent on big road improvements, and other city functions that don’t benefit people as much.
I know articles like this probably don’t generate the same number of views and comments as articles about urban camping or whatever, but they are such a public service! Especially since other local general interest outlets leave these root issues uncovered.
My home town of Grant Forks ND required (and still does) all developers to put in streets, sidewalks, sewers, utilities, streetlights, driveways, and corner ramps with those yellow dimples before a single basement and house can be built. Sure it costs more, but they still make a profit – it’s just the cost of doing business in Grand Forks ND. Any developer who doesn’t follow the rules doesn’t get city water hooked up. Growing up there, I never thought of the community as particularly progressive, but with a nearly 99% complete sidewalk network and over 100 miles of off-street paved paths, it’s light years ahead of Portland and the community I live in now, Greensboro NC. They even have outdoor electrical outlets along some of the city streets (for block heaters, but they can just as easily be used for EVs too.)
Seattle’s system sounds much more efficient.
What happens when the city runs out of SDC funds?
At least PBOT uses the SDCs they raise. Parks dramatically increased the cost of their SDCs in 2016, and the result was that between 2017 and 2023 the balance in their capital improvement fund went from $100 million to $187 million. They don’t have a capital improvement plan that spends anywhere near that amount of money.
Thanks. Lisa, for this excellent reporting, which shows how utterly screwed up Portland’s development system is.
When I lived in California, a developer *could not start building houses* until s/he had improved the adjacent street. The city would simply say, “The street must be widened to four lanes with a bike lane, plus sidewalks, plus you need to build all of the stormwater infrastructure. We will approve your plans and inspect your work at various points in the construction process and then sign off on 95% completion BEFORE you can build a house.” This system, which it sounds like Seattle has also, aligns the incentives in the right order: the developer wants to build houses so s/he has an incentive to improve public infrastructure; the public gets what it needs from the development; and people eventually get houses with DECENT local infrastructure.
But Portland’s system ensures NO incentives are aligned: the developer doesn’t want to pay for any infrastructure b/c she doesn’t have to, plus it drives up the cost of every project; the public gets no improvements, even though the development imposes big day-to-day costs (like deaths of road users); and buyers of the new houses have no place to walk, ride, or roll.
I suspect Portland’s system came about b/c local politicians viewed the SDCs as a kind of pork barrel they could draw from for their pet projects. But this process has ill served Portlanders. Time to end it and become more like Seattle!