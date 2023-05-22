Comment of the Week: Neighborhood associations, oh my!

Welcome to the Comment of the Week, where we highlight good comments in order to inspire more of them. You can help us choose our next one by replying with “comment of the week” to any comment you think deserves recognition. Please note: These selections are not endorsements.
Remember way back last Monday? Our post, about changes PBOT made to the design of a project on NE Skidmore next to Wilshire Park generated much good discussion, including the usual strongly-worded opinions criticizing neighborhood associations.
We moderate our comments here at BikePortland, but that does not mean they have to be anodyne. It’s fine to fight hard, and that’s what commenters “pierre delecto” and “Watts” do in this thread. They do it with flair, they are interesting to read, and they make good points. Most importantly, they don’t get insulting.
The exchange is a good example of how to disagree strongly, even colorfully, without sounding like a couple of kids fighting in the backseat.
Here’s Watts’s final salvo:
What decisions are you talking about? If you had any experience at all with NAs you’d know they have very little power. They can write letters. But then so can you. You can also join them and get a taste of real power.
The idea that NAs run some shadow government is the stuff of pure conspiracy theory.
Here’s why you don’t like NAs: they are a vehicle for regular people to engage with their community, people you would rather be excluded from the civic discourse because you are afraid they will not be your political allies. Attacking NAs is like restricting polling hours in places that tend to vote against your party. It is exclusionary politics.
Thank you Watts. You can find Watts’s comment and the rest of the disagreement under the original post.
I must be really out of touch because the squabbles with and between anonymous and prolific accounts like these (and specifically these accounts) are what keep me mostly out of the comments.
So it’s not “insulting” to accuse your interlocutor of holding utterly absurd positions for the purpose of attacking a straw man. Interesting.
We have full trash and spam folders you never see.
No, but it is insulting to me to use big words that I have to look up, like “interlocutor”.
Awesome choice for “comment of the week”! Well said Watts! A voice of moderation and sanity in Portland—-which is too often the land of loud reactionary “Trumpers of the Left”.
I appreciate posts from Watts and pierre because I see them as two opposing sides of the same political coin, the outcome of which only feeds my deep cynicism: Pierre often points out where we need to go and politically never will (and does not present these directions in a way that helps move that needle any), whereas Watts stands firm for (to paraphrase) “the center of public opinion” (=status quo), or what we need to leave and politically never will.
I believe they are both correct, and the conclusion of that contradiction is that we’re hosed and a vasectomy is probably the best thing I’ve spent money on.
…I would also absolutely mute them if that was an option, if only because feeding my cynicism isn’t healthy long term, ha.
Lest one confuse me for a nihilist, though, I am also a firm proponent of Chris Hedges’ line “I don’t fight fascists because I think I’ll win, I fight fascists because they’re fascists” – or, to put it another way, I still put in effort to improve things even though I’m fully convinced said things are all going to #$%^ anyway.
To the more specific topic at hand, I think they’re both right about neighborhood associations as well, and that underlies a critical problem with our democracy as a whole: Only the (relatively) wealthy have the resources to truly participate. This is obvious with money in elections, but even down at the NA level, where “wealthy” in this vein means “disposable time” – it’s a natural outcome that NAs skew older/retired/otherwise financially stable. Those are the folks who have the time to volunteer. Short of some level of financial recompense, I don’t know how we change that on any local level (at a national level, following the 70’s trendline of productivity/wages such that we’d all be working 20something-hour weeks as “full-time, one income, still have a house/send the kids to college/etc” today would certainly do it – but we can go ahead and throw that in the “where we need to go politically but never will” bucket).
With my previous NA, I actually tried to float the idea of using some NA money to pay less fortunate-but-interested parties for their time, but I was well outnumbered by exactly the NA stereotypes whose interest in diversity is only as long as it isn’t diversity of opinion (but if they can shield their opinion behind a minority, they’re all for it. This was explicitly expressed, not an interpretation on my part).
…so sure, Pierre is correct about (some, not all) NAs, and Watts is correct that anybody can join. Just like anybody can buy a Ferrari.
I’m not sure it’s reasonable to compare joining a NA to buying a Ferrari. I cannot buy a Ferrari for 2 hours per month, whereas that investment will allow me to participate in my community. It is probably true that there are some people who simply cannot spare 2 hours per month, but for many of them it is a temporary condition, like when they have young children or are working the night shift. For others, maybe they only attend a meeting once or twice a year when there is a topic of particular interest.
If we accepted the idea that if something is not 100% accessible to 100% of the people 100% of the time then it’s inherently unjust, then not much in this world would happen. There are some people who would be unable to write an articulate letter to their representative (or who lack the time or wherewithal to do so). Does that make contacting your elected officials somehow unfair?
I would love to get paid for attending neighborhood meetings, so if you find a group willing to write checks, I’d take a couple. My opinion is worth it!
Damien,
How much does a 2023 Ferrari 296 GTB cost? $342,205
How much does it cost to join your local Neighborhood Association?
$0.00
Not the same thing Damien.One is just a tad bit more accessible to ALL.
