Black bear spotted near popular cycling routes in Forest Park

There’s a bear out there. (Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Consider this a warning: A black bear is roaming around the northwest hills.

According to Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, they’ve received at least three separate black bear sightings. A public notice released Friday listed NW 53rd, Leif Erikson Road, and Upper Saltzman/Fire Lane 5 as the places where the sightings were made.

“While bears in Forest Park are not unheard of, it is unique to have this many sightings over a short period of time,” said ODFW, who continues to track the case. Apparently the ecology of Forest Park is hospitable to black bears.

KGW reports that there are an estimated 25 to 30 thousand black bears across Oregon: “Officials with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said there have only been five reported black bear sightings in the city of Portland, Forest Park included, in the last three years. With four of those five this month.” 

Portland Parks and Recreation is also posting this caution sign (above) online and at park entrances:

Who remembers in 2015 when someone’s okapi got loose and roamed through the park? I saw it chillin’ up on Leif, but I’ve yet to see the bear.

A 2015 wildlife encounter on Leif Erikson Road.

If you see it, here’s what you should do (according to REI):

Stand your ground; don’t “play dead” with a black bear. Don’t run. Having your bike between you and the bear is still the best idea and can serve as a last line of defense. If the bear approaches, shout, make noise, stand tall, throw small rocks.

If you survive the encounter, please report your sighting to the ODFW Sauvie Island Office (503) 621-3488.

Mike Quigley
Mike Quigley
8 hours ago

Bears are an increasing occurrence in suburbia. I saw recent reports from Bend and Florence. Also, an uptick in “lost dog” signs on telephone poles.

Michael Mann
Michael Mann
8 hours ago

Cool.
I’ve had 2 “encounters” with black bears while road riding in Oregon. One was several years ago just outside Silver Falls SP while on the Petal Pedal route, and one was last year in the Blue Mountains while riding the Blue Mountain Century Scenic Bikeway. in both instances the bear crossed the road in front of me and gave no indication of caring about me one way or another. I felt priviledged to have the experience, and while it definitely got my heart rate up, I never felt threatened. Bears really don’t want anything to do with us, but it’s good to know our local forests sustain them.

qqq
qqq
7 hours ago

That’s wild that a black bear was spotted. I’d expect a leopard or giraffe to be spotted, but never a bear.

PTB
PTB
6 hours ago
Reply to  qqq

Zing!

carrythebanner
carrythebanner
2 hours ago

Thanks for the heads-up.

Side note — is that an okapi? I didn’t think they had long horns. Oryx, perhaps?

