‘Greening Ambassadors’ will be hired to help east Portland battle climate change

We need much more than bigger hats. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

As the impacts of climate change have stomped into Portland, it’s becoming very clear that east Portland bears the brunt. Because there are fewer parks, fewer trees, and more roads and other paved surfaces, our (now) annual heat waves scorch that part of our city.

Back in June, environmental nonprofit organization 350 PDX hosted a bike ride in east Portland to highlight the need for climate resiliency and the value of shade. When it comes to beating back a warming planet, green infrastructure is one of our greatest weapons.

Now there’s a really cool opportunity to work on-the-ground to bring more of that to east Portland.

The Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon (APANO) is looking for three people to serve as Greening Ambassadors. Richa Poudyal, an independent consultant whose helping APANO launch the program, told us this morning that, “The program is a chance for east Portlanders to create and implement climate resilient solutions for their own neighborhoods instead of perpetually waiting and relying on government institutions.”

Applicants must live east of 82nd Avenue, and be 14 years of age or older. If selected, ambassadors will work with APANO to organize a block party and a tree planting event this summer. Ambassadors will also work with APANO to flesh out their vision for what a green block will look like — and then figure out how to actually implement it.

The program will train ambassadors to be climate justice organizers, pay a $600 stipend, and provide $8,000 for each participant to spend on block-greening projects.

Deadline to apply is April 15th and the job is from May to December of this year.

You can apply online here.