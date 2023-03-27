Monday Roundup: More e-car skepticism, parental sprawl, and more

Welcome to the week. Here are the most notable stories our writers and readers have come across in the past seven days…
King too green: Portland bike parts manufacturer Chris King Precision Components has left the B Corp certification program because their factory waste and emissions are so low the certification process has failed to establish a fair baseline to demonstrate improvement. (Bicycle Retailer)
Cars are the problem: It has taken way too long for major environmental advocacy groups to jump on the e-bike bandwagon; but hopefully now they are ready to move beyond their car-centric positions. (Slate)
E-BIKE Act, II: The support mentioned above comes just in time for the return of a new and improved e-bike rebate bill that has been re-introduced by Congress. (The Verge)
Second thoughts on EV cars: I don’t want to sound like a broken record, but new research makes it clear that we risk great peril if we simply switch our gas-powered car system for an electric-powered car system. (Energy Research & Social Science)
Raising kids without cars: Nice to see a national publication draw a direct line between sprawl and how it limits our ability to choose transportation modes other than driving cars (and the cameo from Sam “Coach” Balto was a nice surprise). (Romper)
Good idea: The thing I love most about this article that makes the case for regulating big SUVs out of existence is the publication it appeared it in. (Financial Times)
‘Train daddy’ on the inside: Seems like great news that a guy who’s beloved by passenger rail enthusiasts just got a top job at Amtrak. (NY Times)
Public spaces and bureaucracy: Portland is way behind when it comes to being flexible with the activation of public spaces, so maybe it’s time to send a delegation of city planners to Viet Nam to see how they manage alleys. (SF Chronicle)
Remarkable feat: 310 miles every day for seven days: that’s what it took for Belgian Matthieu Bonne to break the official world record for the most miles ridden in a week. (Escape Collective)
I think most folks here would agree that sprawl is bad. Not building more of it is one thing (and even that seems unachievable at the moment), but given how much sprawl is already baked into the system, if we want to reduce car use, we really need to think about how to unbuild a bunch of it. I’ve never heard anyone seriously consider how that might happen.
18 hours at ~17.23 mph average, without accounting for any stopping, only two hours of grace during his 20 hour days on bike time, and 4 hours “off bike” between days.
Absolutely stunning.
math for some other averages that would have given more time for rest. I can only begin to imagine holding any of these paces that long.
16 hours moving time at ~19.38 mph
14 hours at ~22.15 mph
12 hours at ~25.84 mph
10 hours at 31 mph
It’s such good news that Byford is at Amtrak. He did such good work at Transport for London (including opening the Elizabeth Line!) and made such massive improvements at the MTA (including finally opening part of the Second Ave Subway). His position is HSR focused, so presumably the crux of his work will be outside the PNW – but hoping there will be at least some work put in for the Cascades corridor.
Second thoughts on EV cars:…trigger warning for the USA, you probably don’t want to read this. There’s something in it to annoy almost any faction.