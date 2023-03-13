Comment of the Week: TriMet and riding that bus

Welcome to the Comment of the Week, where we highlight good comments in order to inspire more of them. You can help us choose our next one by replying with “comment of the week” to any comment you think deserves recognition. Please note: These selections are not endorsements.
In last week’s article about Governor Tina Kotek’s interview with OPB’s Dave Miller (Oregon Governor has some questions for TriMet), BikePortland did what BikePortland does best—draw on a deep knowledge of transportation issues, put it all together, and find relevance where others might miss it.
In this case, Jonathan picked up on Governor Kotek specifically mentioning TriMet in response to a called-in question from the Street Trust’s Sarah Iannarone about transportation safety. He then pulled from his recent podcast with David Bragdon, and also from long-time advocates’ grumbling “about lack of accountability at TriMet,” to find significance in the Governor pivoting to TriMet on a safety question.
But enough about us.
Then you, BikePortland commenters, did one of the things you do best: fill out news stories with detailed and genuine personal experience about getting around in this town.
Michael responded to Governor Kotek as a “fellow resident of NE Portland,” and added specificity to her general comment about inadequate TriMet service. Here’s what he wrote:
As a fellow resident of NE Portland, I can unequivocally say that 90% of the time, no, [TriMet is] not a real option.
It’s ridiculous that my weekly 15 minute drive to South Portland becomes an hour-plus trip if I were to take Trimet. When the 87 bus runs only every 30 minutes, it makes it really hard to make my trip north to get to my frequent doctor’s appointments–God forbid my appointment runs even slightly long and I get stranded next to the loud, uncomfortable, and unsheltered stop at Airport & 122nd.
It’s great that we have these fancy, high capacity articulated buses on Division now, but they still only run every 15 minutes. I get Trimet’s desire to fix capacity issues by running bigger buses–it’s cheaper after all and I remember very well the operator shortage issues we were having recently–but that really only works at the margins to make transit more convenient. What Trimet desperately needs is to fix capacity by increasing frequency, as that will have the synergistic effect of making the bus more convenient for the people who currently have to make the choice between coming up with an active plan on how to get to A to B and figure out how much of a time sacrifice they’re going to make versus just hopping in the car in their garage or a few feet in front of their house or apartment and just… driving away.
Headways of longer than 5 minutes along major transportation corridors is a policy failure, pure and simple.
Thank you Michael! You can find Michaels’s comment, and other interesting commentary, under the original post.
A 15 minute bus ride that runs every 30 minutes is a one hour bus ride. If it runs every 10 minutes it’s a 30 minute trip. That’s how humans work.
Yeah. Waiting for transfers eats up a lot of time too. I think TriMet does a decent job of making transfers – especially with MAX – line up pretty well, but that’s only a band aid in the absence of more frequent and reliable service.
I can’t find any reference to a “15-minute bus ride” in the article or the comment.
Should be <45 and <25 minutes respectively as you stated it, provided the buses reliably run on schedule (which gets rarer by the year with TriMet).
I think 5 minute headways are a fine goal – but we should be a little more realistic. For starters, the shorter a bus headway is the higher the need is for actual transit infrastructure. Given that PBOT is more or less wholly unwilling to build any serious amount of bus infra, 5 minute headways are almost certainly not possible – at least at peak hours (when that would be needed). If TriMet were to commit to 5 minute headways, they would probably need 3x – 4x the budget per line upgraded (from 15 minutes). And while I think this would be money well spent, it would require a not insignificant amount of additional funding.
I’d say we should start with 8 to 10 minute headways on the lines with the highest ridership and most potential and add the infrastructure needed to support that without breaking the bank first. Adding bus lanes and all door boarding is cheap – and likely would allow for immediate reduction in headways to the 12 minute range (from 15) without a huge change to the number of buses required.
