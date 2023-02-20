Comment of the Week: The charade of licensing

Welcome to the Comment of the Week, where we highlight good comments in order to inspire more of them. You can help us choose our next one by replying with “comment of the week” to any comment you think deserves recognition. Please note: These selections are not endorsements.
Once again, there were several outstanding comments to choose from, and so many nominations, thank you! It took me a long time to pick a comment this week. I spent about 45 minutes going through the nominations, and re-reading my favorites. It was time well-spent.
I ended up going with X’s comment on the new green bike boxes at the intersection where Sarah Pliner was killed. I liked it because of its quiet tone and slow build. Read it and see if you agree with me, it sneaks up on you:
Infrastructure is not a bad thing however much it hurts to have another person die before one bit of paint is put down. I didn’t know Sarah Pliner but now I won’t pass that spot without feeling her loss. There are so many places like that. The light tower at SE 37th and Taylor, the lonely spot on NE 122nd where my friend Ted was run over in a bike lane, the overpass on NE Columbia, and on and on.
Infrastructure is not the whole thing though. There’s no infrastructure at 18th and E Burnside where a guy on a smoke break, leaning against the building he worked in, was wantonly killed by a driver breaking several traffic laws as he crossed the intersection. Never knew him: miss him still.
Motor vehicle operation under the charade of licensing is broken. It’s a cultural problem that the physical environment can’t entirely fix.
Thank you , X, for the beautiful comment. You can find X’s comment under the original post.
Lisa Caballero has lived in SW Portland for over 20 years. She is on the Transportation Committee of her neighborhood association, the Southwest Hills Residential League (SWHRL) and can be reached at lisacaballero853@gmail.com.
Infrastructure can get us 90% of the way there in terms of safety. Our biggest problem here is that ODOT and PBOT refuse to install safe infrastructure, specifically because it works.
PBOT/ODOT wants to use painted bike lanes, dropping speed limits, beg barrels, ‘advisory bike lanes’ and the like because they don’t slow motorists down. It’s a feature to them, not a bug. East Burnside is designed to be an urban highway and then we put speed limit signs there as a ‘pretty please don’t speed’. Burnside was and is designed for motorists to go 55+mph and no matter what dumb little signs say, people are going to drive too fast on it until PBOT has the integrity to make it psychically hard to go fast.
Hell, some young women died on N Greeley and PBOT’s response was to make the road faster and wider.
If PBOT viewed cars as the dangerous threat to human life they are, we’d have protective walls and no parking on every single thoroghfare in the city.
I believe in building safe infrastructure and with certain reservations I’m in favor of some amount of enforcement of traffic laws. What I don’t believe is that when humans choose to drive in such a way that their vehicle can leave the road, there is any amount of concrete or any number of cops that will stop them.
We have to build better roads. We have to train law enforcement officers differently. We have to decide before starting the car that today we’re not killing each other. That decision should be the standard of care for a motor vehicle operator.
The guy’s name was Chris Copeland. He went outside to have a break. Can anyone tell me what he didn’t do that he could have done?
It hurts to say his name in this way and I am sorry for his family and friends.
Any solution that relies on motorists to make good decisions is a non-solution. Enforcement, especially human enforcement is not really a solution either. I’m not anti-enforcement, especially if its focused on the most dangerous activities, but most cops are also dangerous drivers. You can see PPB officers speeding, playing on their phones/computers while driving. Hell, most of them wont even turn their lights on in low-viz situations. They aren’t a solution.
Even if the cops cared about traffic safety, there isn’t enough of them to effectively slow down traffic. The level of saturation you’d need would quintuple the size of PPB.
Many motorists care more about their vehicles than the humans around them. Tight lanes, high curbs, and speed bumps force motorists to slow down. Asking them does nothing.
Lisa,
We aren’t so much interested in your favorite comment (no offense) but the reader’s choice of best comment. That would be more interesting and meaningful to me.
Thank you for writing, Mary. Comment of the week is not a readers choice of best comment, never has been. But I do review all of the “comment of the week” nominations, and X’s comment received one, as well as 13 thumbs up!
(Usually Jonathan weighs in too, but he’s gone this week.)
You have a good evening!
I’m curious when safety and car-lite/free/whatever lifestyles became a left wing thing? I actually think my choice to ride a bike is intensely conservative – I am responsible for my own transportation, don’t rely on complex supply chains, don’t externalize the costs of my choices to others, and save money that I can invest in my family and future. Those sound like conservative values, but somehow a decision to take personal responsibility for one’s daily needs has apparently become a left wing thing.
I’m not trolling – I’m actually looking to understand why cars are a right wing thing and bikes a left wing thing.
Petro-masculinity plays a big role.