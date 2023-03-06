Comment of the Week: SW Gibbs and commenting about comments

Welcome to the Comment of the Week, where we highlight good comments in order to inspire more of them. You can help us choose our next one by replying with “comment of the week” to any comment you think deserves recognition. Please note: These selections are not endorsements.
Given that it delved into policy, last week’s story about the struggle to get a sidewalk built on SW Gibbs Street (Traffic impact studies: shouldn’t pedestrians and cyclists count?), got a surprising number of comments. Many readers weighed in with relevant insights.
But only one commenter went “meta.” qqq read the story, in part, as a response to long-running debates in the BikePortland comments section. What a good reader! And who’s to say what the author was thinking.
Here’s what qqq wrote:
Besides the great reporting uncovering the craziness of this particular situation, I love this for touching on so many things that have come up in other articles:
–the disjointedness of City government — while some of PBOT is busy on biking and walking projects, another arm is reviewing projects under the premise that biking and walking are irrelevant to transportation
–there’ve been lots of “neighborhood associations are all NIMBYs” comments, but here’s one that brought up an issue with PBOT reviews whose correction will help the whole city
–one roadblock to testifying or commenting about issues is the “leave it to experts” stance, but here’s an example of a neighbor having obvious technical knowledge that allows them to identify a problem with PBOT reviews that all of PBOT has apparently been unaware of or unable or unwilling to fix
–the way City processes are set up so it’s easy for bad things (PBOT’s approval of no sidewalks) to slip through unless it — almost by chance — gets noticed by a neighbor or someone outside the review process who knows how to object
This line from the article really sums it up well:
“It is difficult to understand why the fate of transportation infrastructure near this economic engine depends on conversations between a PBOT middle-manager and a neighborhood volunteer.”
Thank you qqq! You can find qqq’s comment, and many other informative comments too, under the original post.
Lisa Caballero has lived in SW Portland for over 20 years. She is on the Transportation Committee of her neighborhood association, the Southwest Hills Residential League (SWHRL) and can be reached at lisacaballero853@gmail.com.
I always love reading qqq’s comments; even when I disagree with them they always provide interesting insight and argue their points effectively.
We are lucky to have a public that has a range of expertise and wants to make the city better. In the past, the bureaus worked more effectively with the public, and as a result, in many cases we got better outcomes.
I can’t wait for the utopia of having all our important decisions made by an unaccountable city bureacracy run by a non-elected and unaccountable city manager.
Meanwhile, the commissioners are in charge. Here’s a quote from Mingus Mapps, PBOT commissioner, in a BP interview:
“I think cycling is part of the solution. We’re moving towards a different future and a different kind of city. And one of the important things is that our city needs to be resilient. We can have an earthquake, we can have a pandemic, public transportation can get shut down; so having a way for people to move around without burning gas is incredibly important. Cycling is also just really great for individual health. I’ve been on my bicycle a lot less over the past 18 months and I can literally feel it in my body and in my soul. So I think you have a healthier, happier city when you have more people cycling.”
Mapps didn’t address walking–it didn’t come up in the interview. Still there’s a lot to agree with, and work with, in there. This is a person who could really get their teeth into the Gibbs Street debacle. The PBOT Commissioner has pretty broad power over this situation and the people who have created it.
Our last mayoral election came down to a the incumbent who had led the city down the path to hell over the last four years and had to use his trust fund to run his campaign vs someone who couldn’t articulate basic city functions and lived on Twitter.
The qualities of a politician usually aren’t the same qualities of a good manager. The city of Portland is already unaccountable to the public. Way more than any other city I’ve ever lived in. Huge swaths of the city have zero representation in the government.
A city manager will be far far far more accountable than a Mayor. I can’t wait to have people who actually know something about transporation in charge of PBOT instead of whatever politician gets thrown in there.
Your strawman requires a brief dialog
bp commentator: Do you oppose an unelected city manager?
the city manager will save us: Yes
bp commentator: You must support Mayors and, specifically, Mayor Edward Tevis.
the city manager will save us: I oppose mayors too
bp commentator: how could the city function without a manager/mayor being in charge?
the city manager will save us: democratic self-governance is possible
Have you ever lived on a commune? Know anyone who has? I do. Self-governance barely works with 20 people. Suggesting that pure democracy would work in a city of 700k people is quite frankly unserious.
Have you ever traveled outside of the USA?
Resident-led assemblies and initiatives play a critical decision making role (and in many cases budgetary role) in many municipalities. For example, barcelona did not get its superblocks, superillas, many new bike lanes, and car-free zones because some city bureaucrat decided to take a risk.
Accountable to whom? Appointed people are always more insulated from the public than elected officials.
And who do you think is going to run PBOT? Tara Wasiak is doing it now, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Tara Wasiak is still doing it after the transition.
How are people who literally can’t be fired less insulated than people who can be fired on the spot? Both Dan Ryan and Ted Wheeler have done terrible jobs. Yet both won re-election because the left-wing money went to complete non-starter candidates. Hardesty was “held accountable” for Ted Wheeler’s terrible job as Police Commissioner. It’s all nonsense. Most people have absolutely no idea how the city works or how to gauge the job performance of city councilors.
A professional! The big change for me is that instead of calling Mingus Mapps, who doesn’t care what I think, I can call my representative who actually lives somewhat near me and experiences the same problems and ask them to take action.
The new structure will also, in my opinion, make it harder for PBA, PPA, Street Trust, and all the other organizations that have funded the candidates who have destroyed the city to buy seats as they have in the past. Our city has been controlled by the West Hills and Central City for its entire history. This is going to change that.
If the city was functioning at any level, this type of stuff would lead to people getting fired and replaced with competent leaders.
I think a lot of “this type of stuff” is systemic and hard to attribute to individual “leaders” subject to termination. In this case, it’s a policy issue subject to determinations by policy makers. What is needed is a flexible, interactive system so that policy issues can be identified and policies readily modified.