Comment of the Week: Making sense of the speed limit

by

Welcome to the Comment of the Week, where we highlight good comments in order to inspire more of them. You can help us choose our next one by replying with “comment of the week” to any comment you think deserves recognition. Please note: These selections are not endorsements.

Comment of the Week

In response to our article last week on the Portland Bureau of Transportation’s new authority to set speed limits within the city of Portland, readers commented with another strong round of our informed engineering vs. enforcement vs. speed-setting debate.

But rather than limiting ourselves to an ongoing abstract discussion about how other people are going to react, gosh, you, dear BikePortland reader, can set an example. Just follow the speed limit. Our numbers are greater than you might think. As Jonathan noted in a recent subscriber newsletter, our contents reach hundreds of thousands of people a month. If everyone who reads this committed to driving the speed limit, we could save lives. Heck, maybe we could get slower speeds to become a trend.

An anonymous commenter did a nice job making that point, while also summarizing their position on the speed limit debate in general, in this information-filled Comment of the Week:

Speed Limits help some drivers make informed choices. When I see a 20 is plenty sign, I slow down to 20, even if I’m riding my bicycle. Signs work. They are not 100% complied with but that’s ok. If the person in front of you is driving the speed limit and you’re approaching their rear at 10+ over, you will soon be slowing down to the speed limit too.

Enforcement is also important. People who speed must be cited and fined, your income level may deserve a break, but you get enough points and your privilege to drive gets revoked. The speed limit should be photo enforced, not PPB enforced until they earn back community trust.

Other cities in other states set their own speed limits with approval by their city council. ODOT setting speed limits is sophomoric, we don’t need a state agency telling us how to run our city, let alone our streets. The sooner all orphan highways are out of ODOT’s control, the better. ODOT cares more about efficiency and convenience rather than safety and the lives of people walking and riding bicycles.

Thank you Anonymous for the timely reminder to behave responsibly. Anonymous’s comment, and the full thread can be found under the original post. Happy holidays, and wishing everyone all the best for the New Year!

7 Comments
soren
soren
21 hours ago

28.2% admitted to running at least one red light and 22.9% admitted to tailgating or weaving through traffic.

Seems low to me.

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Admin
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
20 hours ago
Reply to  soren

oh it’s certainly low. Note that it’s the “admitted” number. The true number is much much higher! I’m actually shocked this many people even admit doing it tbh.

Daniel
Daniel
2 hours ago
Reply to  soren

Its so bad out there that I’ve seen cops not even follow basic traffic laws.

James
James
2 hours ago

I have been driving around the greater metro area a lot the past week. It is amazing to me, as someone who rarely travels on a street outside of Portland, how high the speed limits are set. I constantly found myself speeding up to meet the posted limit. I kept thinking “why are we going 35 on a windy road with driveways?” I like our chill speed limits.

Fred
Fred
2 hours ago

Slowing down to the speed limit, or – God forbid – ten MPH below the speed limit may feel virtuous, but it will incur the wrath of drivers behind you, who will then do stupid and dangerous things to avoid being “slowed down.”

I’ve been passed more times than I can count by speeding drivers on city streets where there are no passing lanes. The streets with center-turn lanes (“suicide lanes”) are the worst b/c many drivers use that lane as a passing lane. Once on SW Oleson Rd a guy driving a pick-up truck (of course!) passed me in the center-turn lane. His back wheel threw up a rock that broke my windshield and cost me a couple of hundred bucks to replace.

Even when the driver behind you merely tailgates, it feels really dangerous and uncomfortable.

So while you may FEEL morally superior when drive slowly, doing so will have some costly impacts on YOU. I’m looking forward to the new generation of cars with sensors that do not ALLOW tailgating.

Boyrd
Boyrd
7 minutes ago
Reply to  Fred

Cars with built in software that physically prevents tailgating or other dangerous behavior? In America? Doesn’t seem likely.

We’d need a paradigm shift in how this country thinks about transportation. It’s not going to come about just because it’s technically feasible to build those features into cars.

js
js
2 minutes ago

I so agree with this. If every person with a Share the Road plate drove the citied speed limit…

