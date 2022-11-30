Opinion: Who cares if cars are killing coho in Cascadia?

Every once in a while the news cycle will hit me over the head with the simple fact that cars are the most violent and destructive force in our society. They enable drive-by shootings, smash-and-grab thefts, rage-induced violence, social isolation, inhumane urban sprawl, and so many other terrible things.
Now the story I can’t get out of my head is the one about how the rubber used in car tires is responsible for mass die-offs of Coho salmon in the Pacific Northwest. This isn’t a new story, but it was just covered this week by local NBC station KGW. I admit that I didn’t take time to let this story sink in until it was covered in-depth by a local outlet. Now I can’t stop thinking about it.
If this new to you, here’s the gist (via KGW):
[Scientists] discovered a toxin called 6PPD-quinone produced when the common tire preservative 6PPD mixes with oxygen. As tires age, the rubber starts to peel off leaving bits and pieces in their path. When it rains anything that doesn’t soak into soil becomes stormwater pollution, eventually ending up in local waterways where every fall Coho salmon return to spawn.
I’m no expert, but I can tell from a cursory bit of research that the science around this finding is not in dispute. It is 100% clear that little bits of car tires (and other major rubber sources) are killing coho and damaging our water sources. The fact that there isn’t more urgency around the issue is not surprising, since most people have accepted every other negative trade-off that comes with our car-centric system.
The responses to the problem are very telling. There’s a lot of talk about how to make the tires less toxic and about the need for tougher environmental regulations for makers and sellers of them. What about the tire industry? They can’t refute the science (although I’m sure they have tried), so they’ve got websites and other PR messaging to keep the profits coming. They admit the chemical they use, 6PPD, kills fish and pollutes streams and rivers, but they want you to know that it also keeps drivers safe (see image at right). And hey, it makes your tires last longer so you save money! Isn’t that great? Dead fish be damned.
Unfortunately, most of the news stories I’ve read about this mass coho die-off never mention the one thing that would solve it: less driving and/or bans on driving in watersheds. (And last time I checked, electric car tires have tires too.)
This is an immense problem that will take decades to solve if we go about it through the standard procedure of incremental reforms. It’s the duty of policymakers and city leaders to muster the political support and courage to quicken the pace of change. If we address the root problem of car dependency and driving abuse, we can save much more than coho.
— Learn more about 6PPD and 6PPD-Quinone at PugetSoundInstitute.org.
If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, feel free to contact me at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.
Thank you for covering this. The chemical kills fish before they can spawn and roads with tire residue are everywhere.
Stunters , “sideshows” drifting and smoking burn-outs deposit huge amounts of the toxins onto roadsides where stormwater will carry the poison into streams. Sigh
The average car drops about 10 pounds of tire material each year while driving around. EVs are poised to make this worse. Heavier vehicles mean greater tire wear and thus more pollution. I saw a recent study that tires are the leading cause of microplastics in the San Francisco Bay – not really a surprise because my collection of fleece jackets doesn’t weigh 10 pounds combined.
Just an easy solution, ban driving in the watershed that salmon live in. So, no more driving in California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana and Alaska. Also, we will need to include our neighbors to the north, Alberta, British Columbia and the Yukon. I am confused why that would be easier than say remove 6PPD from the tires. The biggest problem is that it has been used in tires for over 50 years. It wasn’t until the 1990s that researchers documented the impacts of stormwater toxicity on salmonids. 6PPD was not identified as the specific chemical until December of 2020. The problem has a huge head start. Along with a change in tire manufacturing, we need to change how stormwater drains from streets straight to water. Researchers found that stormwater discharged through soil with plants (garden type basis) solved the problem and protected salmon. You can try the driving ban, but I don’t think it will gain much traction.