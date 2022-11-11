Weekend Event Guide: Leaf ride, Vancouver loop, Jenna Bikes, and more

It’s glorious out there. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Unlike the last two rainy weekends, it’s actually set to be fairly nice out this Saturday and Sunday – we might even get some sun. So enjoy it while it lasts and hit up a bike ride.

Here’s our hand-picked selection of the best rides and events coming your way. For more suggestions, see the BikePortland Calendar.

Friday, November 11th

Midnight Mystery Ride – 11:45 pm at Slingshot Lounge (SE) The Midnight Mystery Ride happens every month, rain or (moon) shine, taking to the Portland streets in the dead of night. Where will it go? Show up to find out. More info here.

Saturday, November 12th

PDX Coffee Outside – 9 am at Sellwood Riverfront Park (SE)

Start your Saturday right with a cup of joe and conversation with like-minded bikey folks. More info here.

Cycle Cats Vancouver Loop – 9 am – 12 pm at the Eastbank Esplanade – Vera Katz Statue (SE) The Cycle Cats are taking on the Vancouver Loop this Saturday – a challenging ride of 48 miles and 2,200+ feet of elevation. No-drop, but fast-paced. More info here.

PSU Farmer’s Market ride – 10 am at various locations (SE)

Time to join Hami Ramani and the gang for the weekly PSU farmer’s market ride. It should be a nice crisp autumn day, perfect for a bike ride and farmer’s market coffee. More info here.

Leaf Lookin’ Ride – 12 noon at Irving Park (NE)

If you’ve been wanting to take time to gawk and appreciate the amazing fall foliage, this is the ride for you! More info here.

Sunday, November 13th

PDX Unity Ride – 10:45 am to 1 pm at Irving Park (NE) The PDX Unity Ride will take to Forest Park’s gravel paths this Sunday for a 25 mile loop. The group will meet at Irving Park before heading to NW. Beginners are welcome. More info here.

Ride with Jenna Bikes – 1 pm at Upper Left Roasters (SE)

Portland’s TikTok bike influencer Jenna Phillips has inspired many to get comfortable riding in Portland. She’s bringing people together for a conversation paced ride this Sunday afternoon. Come one, come all – the goal is to hang out, ride bikes and make new friends. They’ll stop at Migration Brewing on N Williams after the ride. More info here.

See all upcoming events here.