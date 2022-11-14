Photo Gallery: Jenna Bikes Ride

Rolling up the NE Rodney neighborhood greenway. (Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Jenna Phillips

There are plenty of things to debate about social media these days. But there’s one thing I think we can all agree on: in the right hands, platforms like TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram can build community online. Whether or not that transfers to real life depends on whose hands are at the wheel… or should I say, the handlebars.

Jenna Phillips, who we profiled in our Carfree Portlanders series back in April, has proven to have very capable hands. After amassing a large following on TikTok (where she has over one million likes as @jennabikes) with her daily vlogs about biking in Portland, she’s now connecting with fans in real life.

I showed up to her monthly ride on Sunday and had a great time. We met at Upper Left Roasters on SE Clay and 12th, then biked north at a chill pace toward North Williams Avenue. We made a pet stop at the goat house on NE Rodney and Failing and then hung out at the excellent back patio of Migration Brewing for post-ride snacks, drinks and conversation.

Check out the photo gallery below:

Thanks Jenna! And of course don’t miss her video recap over on TikTok.